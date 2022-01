The quest of deciphering the true nature of dark energy has proven to be one of the most exciting in recent times in cosmology. Various ideas have been put forward in this regard besides the usual cosmological constant approach, ranging from scalar field based models like Quintessence and Phantom dark energy to various modified gravity approaches as well. A very interesting idea then is to consider scalar field dark energy models in quantum gravitationally corrected cosmologies with the RS-II Braneworld being one of the most well known in this regard. So in this work, we consider RS-II Braneworld based scalar field dark energy models and try to look out for the existence of finite time singularities in these regimes. We employ the Goriely-Hyde singularity analysis method for this purpose. Our approach is general in the sense that it is not limited to any particular class of potentials and is valid for both Quintessence and phantom dark energy regimes. We show that finite time singularities can exist in these models for a limited set of initial conditions. We also show that this result would hold irrespective of any consideration given to the swampland dS conjecture.

ASTRONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO