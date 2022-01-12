OGLE-2016-BLG-1093Lb: A Sub-Jupiter-mass Spitzer Planet Located in Galactic Bulge
By In-Gu Shin, Jennifer C. Yee, Kyu-Ha Hwang, Andrew Gould, Andrzej Udalski, Ian A. Bond, Michael D. Albrow, Sun-Ju Chung, Cheongho Han, Youn Kil Jung, Hyoun Woo Kim, Yoon-Hyun Ryu, Yossi Shvartzvald, Weicheng Zang, Sang-Mok Cha, Dong-Jin Kim, Seung-Lee Kim, Chung-Uk Lee, Dong-Joo Lee, Yongseok Lee, Byeong-Gon Park, Richard W. Pogge, Przemek Mróz, Michał K. Szymański, Jan Skowron, Radek Poleski, Igor Soszyński, Paweł Pietrukowicz, Szymon Kozłowski, Krzysztof Ulaczyk, Charles A. Beichman, Geoffery Bryden, Sebastiano Calchi Novati, Sean Carey, B. Scott Gaudi, Calen B. Henderson, Wei Zhu, Fumio Abe, Richard K. Barry, David P. Bennett, Aparna Bhattacharya, Hirosane Fujii, Akihiko Fukui, Yuki Hirao, Yoshitaka Itow, Rintaro Kirikawa, Naoki Koshimoto, Iona Kondo, Yutaka Matsubara, Sho Matsumoto, Shota Miyazaki, Yasushi Muraki, Greg Olmschenk, Arisa Okamura, Clément Ranc, Nicholas J. Rattenbury, Yuki Satoh, Stela Ishitani Silva, Takahiro Sumi, Daisuke Suzuki, Taiga Toda, Paul J. Tristram, Aikaterini Vandorou, Hibiki Yama
Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
We all like to believe that the Sun will always be present there in the sky, illuminating the world and providing us energy, heat, and helping plants create oxygen. But unfortunately or not, science is there to contradict us once again. Even the Sun will disappear one day, and not in a peaceful way.
The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
The NASA The last surprise when revealing that is a The meteorite caused a sound surge On the city Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, On the night it was celebrated New Year. According to the agency’s estimate, the eruption of the celestial body was equivalent 30 tons of TNT. The event was...
Thin structures that dramatically slow the passage of seismic waves have been identified where Earth’s outer core meets the mantle. New research determines these features – known as Ultra Low Velocity Zones (ULVZs) – are made of layers of different material, probably left behind from when the Earth's outer regions were a magma ocean. In particular, at least some ULVZs could have arisen from the same event that caused the Moon's formation.
Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
The marine environment was home to the world's largest animals. The dolphins and whales (cetaceans) we have today evolved to their humongous size over tens of millions of years owing to enhanced productivity in marine ecosystems. But contrary to what's been believed by many, whales were not the first marine giants to have evolved.
Space-related news seems to be at the forefront lately, with us getting news about it every week now it seems. This week is no different, as one of NASA’s spacecraft captured crazy audio from one of Jupiter’s moons that sounds like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie.
The International Space Station (ISS) is a marvel of human engineering and ingenuity, as well as scientific achievement and international cooperation. The facility has been orbiting Earth for the last two decades and was recently cleared to continue operating until at least 2030. Besides functioning as a space-based laboratory, the...
You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
The asteroid impact that wiped out most of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago sparked two years of darkness caused by the soot from raging wildfires that filled the sky and blocked the sun. This phenomenon further contributed to the wave of extinctions that followed. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) on December 16.
Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
Scientists have spotted an “intruder” disturbing a forming star in a distant star system.Researchers watched as the object – which was not a part of the system – came close enough to the binary protostar that it interacted with the environment around it. As it flew past, it left a chaotic stream of dust and gas in its wake.Such events have been seen before in computer simulations. But they have remained largely theoretical.Now scientists say they have directly observed such a phenomenon, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) telescopes.“Observational evidence of flyby events...
