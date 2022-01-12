ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COWS: A filament finder for Hessian cosmic web identifiers

By Simon Pfeifer, Noam I. Libeskind, Yehuda Hoffman, Wojciech A. Hellwing, Maciej Bilicki, Krishna Naidoo
 3 days ago

The large scale galaxy and matter distribution is often described by means of the cosmic web made up of voids, sheets, filaments and knots. Many different recipes exist for identifying this cosmic web. Here we focus on a sub-class of cosmic...

Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
The Independent

China builds ‘artificial moon’ to simulate low gravity inspired by a levitating frog

China has built an artificial moon research facility that simulates low-gravity environments, which will help it explore the satellite further.The facility, which will be officially launched in the coming months, can apparently make gravity “disappear” in an effect that can “last as long as you want” according to Li Ruilin, from the China University of Mining and Technology.The artificial moon itself is in a vacuum chamber, although it is only 60 centimetres in diameter compared to the 3,474.8 kilometres of the actual moon.The landscape is made up of rocks and dust like that on the Moon and is supported by...
ASTRONOMY
QN Optimization with Hessian Sample

This article explores how to effectively incorporate curvature information generated using SIMD-parallel forward-mode Algorithmic Differentiation (AD) into unconstrained Quasi-Newton (QN) minimization of a smooth objective function, $f$. Specifically, forward-mode AD can be used to generate block Hessian samples $Y=\nabla^2 f(x)\,S$ whenever the gradient is evaluated. Block QN algorithms then update approximate inverse Hessians, $H_k \approx \nabla^2 f(x_k)$, with these Hessian samples. Whereas standard line-search based BFGS algorithms carefully filter and correct secant-based approximate curvature information to maintain positive definite approximations, our algorithms directly incorporate Hessian samples to update indefinite inverse Hessian approximations without filtering. The sampled directions supplement the standard QN two-dimensional trust-region sub-problem to generate a moderate dimensional subproblem which can exploit negative curvature. The resulting quadratically-constrained quadratic program is solved accurately with a generalized eigenvalue algorithm and the step advanced using standard trust region step acceptance and radius adjustments. The article aims to avoid serial bottlenecks, exploit accurate positive and negative curvature information, and conduct a preliminary evaluation of selection strategies for $S$.
MATHEMATICS
The Independent

Scientists find ‘strange metal’ that behaves in ways they don’t understand

Scientists have found a new “strange metal” that behaves in ways they can’t quite understand.But the discovery could be key to finding out an explanation for a phenomenon that has troubled researchers for decades.Finally solving that problem could lead to a variety of breakthroughs, such as lossless power grids and quantum computers. It also appears to be linked to some of the fundamental constants of the universe, and so could help shed light on how the cosmos actually works.Most materials, such as copper and silver, behave in predictable and well understood ways, and scientists understand how their electrical conductance...
CHEMISTRY
dailyjournal.net

ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Telescope may offer a cosmic payoff

Like many other packages delivered on Dec. 25, a new telescope arrived in space with some assembly required. The gradual unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope, currently en route to its station 930,000 miles from Earth, is high drama. The long years of development, complete with the invention of several new technologies and the investment of billions of dollars, now depend for their success on many things going right.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Gas distribution from clusters to filaments in IllustrisTNG

Matter distribution in the environment of galaxy clusters, from their cores to their connected cosmic filaments, must be in principle related to the underlying cluster physics and it evolutionary state. We aim to investigate how radial and azimuthal distribution of gas is affected by cluster environments, and how it can be related to cluster mass assembly history. Radial physical properties of gas (velocity, temperature, and density) is first analysed around 415 galaxy cluster environments from IllustrisTNG simulation at z=0. Whereas hot plasma is virialised inside clusters (< R200), the dynamics of warm hot inter-galactic medium (WHIM) can be separated in two regimes: accumulating and slowly infalling gas at cluster peripheries (~ R200) and fast infalling motions outside clusters (> 1.5 R200). The azimuthal distribution of dark matter (DM), hot and warm gas phases is secondly statistically probed by decomposing their 2-D distribution in harmonic space. Inside clusters, the azimuthal symmetries of DM and hot gas are well tracing cluster structural properties, such as their center offsets, substructure fractions and elliptical shapes. Beyond cluster virialised regions, we found that WHIM gas follows the azimuthal distribution of DM by tracing cosmic filament patterns. Azimuthal symmetries of hot and warm gas distribution is finally shown to be imprints of cluster mass assembly history, by strongly correlating with the formation time, mass accretion rate, and dynamical state of clusters. Azimuthal mode decomposition of 2-D gas distribution is a promising probe to assess the 3-D physical and dynamical cluster properties up to their connected cosmic filaments.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Large Interferometer For Exoplanets (LIFE): VI. Ideal kernel-nulling array architectures for a space-based mid-infrared nulling interferometer

Aims: Optical interferometry from space for the purpose of detecting and characterising exoplanets is seeing a revival, specifically from missions such as the proposed Large Interferometer For Exoplanets (LIFE). A default assumption since the design studies of Darwin and TPF-I has been that the Emma X-array configuration is the optimal architecture for this goal. Here, we examine whether new advances in the field of nulling interferometry, such as the concept of kernel nulling, challenge this assumption.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

SeamlessGAN: Self-Supervised Synthesis of Tileable Texture Maps

We present SeamlessGAN, a method capable of automatically generating tileable texture maps from a single input exemplar. In contrast to most existing methods, focused solely on solving the synthesis problem, our work tackles both problems, synthesis and tileability, simultaneously. Our key idea is to realize that tiling a latent space within a generative network trained using adversarial expansion techniques produces outputs with continuity at the seam intersection that can be then be turned into tileable images by cropping the central area. Since not every value of the latent space is valid to produce high-quality outputs, we leverage the discriminator as a perceptual error metric capable of identifying artifact-free textures during a sampling process. Further, in contrast to previous work on deep texture synthesis, our model is designed and optimized to work with multi-layered texture representations, enabling textures composed of multiple maps such as albedo, normals, etc. We extensively test our design choices for the network architecture, loss function and sampling parameters. We show qualitatively and quantitatively that our approach outperforms previous methods and works for textures of different types.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

On Sampling Collaborative Filtering Datasets

We study the practical consequences of dataset sampling strategies on the ranking performance of recommendation algorithms. Recommender systems are generally trained and evaluated on samples of larger datasets. Samples are often taken in a naive or ad-hoc fashion: e.g. by sampling a dataset randomly or by selecting users or items with many interactions. As we demonstrate, commonly-used data sampling schemes can have significant consequences on algorithm performance. Following this observation, this paper makes three main contributions: (1) characterizing the effect of sampling on algorithm performance, in terms of algorithm and dataset characteristics (e.g. sparsity characteristics, sequential dynamics, etc.); (2) designing SVP-CF, which is a data-specific sampling strategy, that aims to preserve the relative performance of models after sampling, and is especially suited to long-tailed interaction data; and (3) developing an oracle, Data-Genie, which can suggest the sampling scheme that is most likely to preserve model performance for a given dataset. The main benefit of Data-Genie is that it will allow recommender system practitioners to quickly prototype and compare various approaches, while remaining confident that algorithm performance will be preserved, once the algorithm is retrained and deployed on the complete data. Detailed experiments show that using Data-Genie, we can discard upto 5x more data than any sampling strategy with the same level of performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dark radiation constraints on light primordial black holes

Light black holes could have formed in the very early universe through the collapse of large primordial density fluctuations. These primordial black holes (PBHs), if light enough, would have evaporated by now because of the emission of Hawking radiation; thus they could not represent a sizable fraction of dark matter today. However, they could have left imprints in the early cosmological epochs. We will discuss the impact of massless graviton emission by (rotating) PBHs before the onset of big bang nucleosynthesis (BBN) and conclude that this contribution to dark radiation is constrained by the cosmic microwave background (CMB) (with the future CMB Stage 4) and BBN in the lighter portion of the PBH mass range, under the hypothesis that they dominated the energy density of the universe.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Chambolle-Pock's Primal-Dual Method with Mismatched Adjoint

The primal-dual method of Chambolle and Pock is a widely used algorithm to solve various optimization problems written as convex-concave saddle point problems. Each update step involves the application of both the forward linear operator and its adjoint. However, in practical applications like computerized tomography, it is often computationally favourable to replace the adjoint operator by a computationally more efficient approximation. This leads to an adjoint mismatch in the algorithm.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Modeling the hydrological cycle in the atmosphere of Mars: Influence of a bimodal size distribution of aerosol nucleation particles

Dmitry S. Shaposhnikov, Alexander V. Rodin, Alexander S. Medvedev, Anna A. Fedorova, Takeshi Kurod, Paul Hartogh. We present a new implementation of the hydrological cycle scheme into a general circulation model of the Martian atmosphere. The model includes a semi-Lagrangian transport scheme for water vapor and ice, and accounts for microphysics of phase transitions between them. The hydrological scheme includes processes of saturation, nucleation, particle growth, sublimation and sedimentation under the assumption of a variable size distribution. The scheme has been implemented into the Max Planck Institute Martian general circulation model (MPI--MGCM) and tested assuming mono- and bimodal log-normal distributions of ice condensation nuclei. We present a comparison of the simulated annual variations, horizontal and vertical distributions of water vapor and ice clouds with the available observations from instruments onboard Mars orbiters. The accounting for bi-modality of aerosol particle distribution improves the simulations of the annual hydrological cycle, including predicted ice clouds mass, opacity, number density, particle radii. The increased number density and lower nucleation rates brings the simulated cloud opacities closer to observations. Simulations show a weak effect of the excess of small aerosol particles on the simulated water vapor distributions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

FRAMEx II: Simultaneous X-ray and Radio Variability in Active Galactic Nuclei $-$ The Case of NGC 2992

Luis C. Fernandez, Nathan J. Secrest, Megan C. Johnson, Henrique R. Schmitt, Travis C. Fischer, Phillip J. Cigan, Bryan N. Dorland. Using simultaneous Very Long Baseline Array and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory X-ray Telescope observations of the active galactic nucleus (AGN) in NGC 2992 over a six-month observing campaign, we observed a large drop in core 5 cm radio luminosity, by a factor of $>3$, in tandem with factor of $>5$ increase in $2-10$ keV X-ray luminosity. While NGC 2992 has long been an important object for studies of X-ray variability, our study is the first simultaneous X-ray and radio variability campaign on this object. We observe that the X-ray spectral index does not change over the course of the flare, consistent with a change in the bulk amount of Comptonizing plasma, potentially due to a magnetic reconnection event in the accretion disk. The drop in apparent radio luminosity can be explained by a change in free-free absorption, which we calculate to correspond to an ionized region with physical extent and electron density consistent with the broad line region (BLR). Our results are consistent with magnetic reconnection events in the dynamic accretion disk creating outbursts of ionizing material, increasing Compton up-scattering of UV accretion disk photons and feeding material into the BLR. These findings present an important physical picture for the dynamical relationship between X-ray and radio emission in AGNs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Study of changes in the pulsation period of 148 Galactic Cepheid variables

G. Csörnyei, L. Szabados, L. Molnár, B. Cseh, N. Egei, Cs. Kalup, V. Kecskeméthy, R. Könyves-Tóth, K. Sárneczky, R. Szakáts. Investigating period changes of classical Cepheids through the framework of $O-C$ diagrams provides a unique insight to the evolution and nature of these variable stars. In this work, the new or extended $O-C$ diagrams for 148 Galactic classical Cepheids are presented. By correlating the calculated period change rates with the Gaia EDR3 colours, we obtain observational indications for the non-negligible dependence of the period change rate on the horizontal position within the instability strip. We find period fluctuations in 59 Cepheids with a confidence level of 99%, which are distributed uniformly over the inspected period range. Correlating the fluctuation amplitude with the pulsation period yields a clear dependence, similar to the one valid for longer period pulsating variable stars. The non-negligible amount of Cepheids showing changes in their $O-C$ diagrams that are not or not only of evolutionary origin points toward the need for further studies for the complete understanding of these effects. One such peculiar behaviour is the large amplitude period fluctuation in short period Cepheids, which occurs in a significant fraction of the investigated stars. The period dependence of the fluctuation strength and its minimum at the bump Cepheid region suggests a stability enhancing mechanism for this period range, which agrees with current pulsation models.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Coherent single-photon scattering spectra for a giant-atom waveguide-QED system beyond dipole approximation

We investigate the single-photon scattering spectra of a giant atom coupled to a one dimensional waveguide via multiple connection points or a continuous coupling region. Using a full quantum mechanical method, we obtain the general analytic expressions for the single-photon scattering coefficients, which are valid in both the Markovian and the non-arkovian regimes. We summarize the influences of the non-dipole effects, mainly caused by the phases accumulated by photons traveling between coupling points, on the scattering spectra. We find that under the Markovian limit, the phase decay is detuning-independent, resulting in Lorentzian lineshapes characterized by the Lamb shifts and the effective decay rates. While in the non-Markovian regime, the accumulated phases become detuning-dependent, giving rise to non-Lorentzian lineshapes, characterized by multiple side peaks and total transmission points. Another interesting phenomenon in the non-Markovian regime is generation of broad photonic band gap by a single giant atom. We further generalize the case of discrete coupling points to the continuum limit with atom coupling to the waveguide via a continuous area, and analyze the scattering spectra for some typical distributions of coupling strength.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Comments on the mass sheet degeneracy in cosmography analyses

We make a number of comments regarding modeling degeneracies in strong lensing measurements of the Hubble parameter $H_0$. The first point concerns the impact of weak lensing associated with different segments of the line of sight. We show that external convergence terms associated with the lens-source and observer-lens segments need to be included in cosmographic modeling, in addition to the usual observer-source term, to avoid systematic bias in the inferred value of $H_0$. Specifically, we show how an incomplete account of some line of sight terms biases stellar kinematics as well as ray tracing simulation methods to alleviate the mass sheet degeneracy. The second point concerns the use of imaging data for multiple strongly-lensed sources in a given system. We show that the mass sheet degeneracy is not fully resolved by the availability of multiple sources: some degeneracy remains because of differential external convergence between the different sources. Similarly, differential external convergence also complicates the use of multiple sources in addressing the approximate mass sheet degeneracy associated with a local ("internal") core component in lens galaxies. This internal-external degeneracy is amplified by the non-monotonicity of the angular diameter distance as a function of redshift. For a rough assessment of the weak lensing effects, we provide estimates of external convergence using the nonlinear matter power spectrum, paying attention to non-equal time correlators.
SCIENCE

