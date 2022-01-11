The Linear Regime of Tachyonic Preheating

Taeyong Chang, Joonkyo Jung, Sang-Hyeon Nam, Hyeonhee Kim, Jong Uk Kim, Nayoung Kim, Suwan Jeon, Minsung Heo, Jonghwa Shin. Existing thin optical components possess limited control of incident light. Although recent developments in optical metasurfaces vastly expanded the way light can be manipulated, the achievable control by a single metasurface is still mostly limited to unitary symmetric types, which is a small subset of what are physically allowed. With emerging reports on non-unitary or asymmetric controls and other expansions of the attainable subset, two important questions remain unanswered: whether it is possible to have complete linear control of light transmission, i.e., independent control of polarizations, amplitudes, and phases for both input states, with a single thin optical component, and how to embody it. Here we propose a universal metasurface, a bilayer array of high-index elliptic cylinders, that can provide full control on coherent light transmission. We theoretically and numerically show the completeness of achievable light control with corresponding Jones matrices, and experimentally demonstrate new types of three-dimensional holographic images as examples. Based on these universal metasurfaces, we also propose a systematic and general way to construct any input-state-sensitive linear optical device that can be used in diverse applications such as probabilistic linear quantum optical controlled-NOT gate arrays. Our results unlock the previously inaccessible degree of freedom in light control.
Comments / 0