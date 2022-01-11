ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Linear Regime of Tachyonic Preheating

By Niko Koivunen, Eemeli Tomberg, Hardi Veermäe
 7 days ago

Tachyonic preheating is realized when the inflaton repeatedly returns to a convex region of the potential during the post-inflationary oscillating phase. This will induce a strong tachyonic instability and lead to a rapid fragmentation of the coherent...

Parallel waves in Einstein-non linear sigma models

We study a family of solutions of Einstein-non linear sigma models with $S^2$ and $SU(2) \sim S^3$ target manifolds. In the $S^2$ case, the solutions are smooth everywhere, free of conical singularities, and approach asymptotically the metric of a cosmic string, with a mass per length that is proportional to the absolute value of the winding number from topological spheres onto the target $S^2$. This gives an interesting example of a relation between a mass and a topological charge. The case with target $SU(2)$ generalizes the stationary solution found in Eur. Phys. J. C (2021) 81:55 to parallel waves with a non-planar wavefront $\mathcal{W}$. We prove that these $\mathcal{W}$-fronted parallel waves are sub-quadratic in the classification in Class. Quant. Grav. \textbf{20} (2003) 2275, and thus causally well behaved. These spacetimes have a non-vanishing baryon current and their geometry has many striking features.
SCIENCE
Density-Functional-Theory Perspective on the Non-Linear Response of Correlated Electrons Across Temperature Regimes

We explore a new formalism to study the nonlinear electronic density response based on Kohn-Sham density functional theory (KS-DFT) at partially and strongly quantum degenerate regimes. It is demonstrated that the KS-DFT calculations are able to accurately reproduce the available path integral Monte Carlo simulation results at temperatures relevant for warm dense matter research. The existing analytical results for the quadratic and cubic response functions are rigorously tested. It is demonstrated that the analytical results for the quadratic response function closely agree with the KS-DFT data. Furthermore, the performed analysis reveals that currently available analytical formulas for the cubic response function are not able to describe simulation results, neither qualitatively nor quantitatively, at small wave-numbers $q<2q_F$, with $q_F$ being the Fermi wave-number. The results show that KS-DFT can be used to describe warm dense matter that is strongly perturbed by an external field with remarkable accuracy. Furthermore, it is demonstrated that KS-DFT constitutes a valuable tool to guide the development of the non-linear response theory of correlated quantum electrons from ambient to extreme conditions. This opens up new avenues to study nonlinear effects in a gamut of different contexts at conditions that cannot be accessed with previously used path integral Monte Carlo methods [T. Dornheim et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 125, 085001 (2020)].
PHYSICS
Non-linear periodic waves on the Einstein cylinder

Motivated by the study of small amplitudes non-linear waves in the Anti-de-Sitter spacetime and in particular the conjectured existence of periodic in time solutions to the Einstein equations, we construct families of arbitrary small time-periodic solutions to the conformal cubic wave equation and the spherically-symmetric Yang-Mills equations on the Einstein cylinder $\mathbb{R}\times \mathbb{S}^3$. For the conformal cubic wave equation, we consider both spherically-symmetric solutions and complexed-valued aspherical solutions with an ansatz relying on the Hopf fibration of the $3$-sphere. In all three cases, the equations reduce to $1$+$1$ semi-linear wave equations. Our proof relies on a theorem of Bambusi-Paleari for which the main assumption is the existence of a seed solution, given by a non-degenerate zero of a non-linear operator associated with the resonant system. For the problems that we consider, such seed solutions are simply given by the mode solutions of the linearized equations. Provided that the Fourier coefficients of the systems can be computed, the non-degeneracy conditions then amount to solving infinite dimensional linear systems. Since the eigenfunctions for all three cases studied are given by Jacobi polynomials, we derive the different Fourier and resonant systems using linearization and connection formulas as well as integral transformation of Jacobi polynomials. In the Yang-Mills case, the original version of the theorem of Bambusi-Paleari is not applicable because the non-linearity of smallest degree is nonresonant. The resonant terms are then provided by the next order non-linear terms with an extra correction due to backreaction terms of the smallest degree non-linearity and we prove an analogous theorem in this setting.
SCIENCE
Galilean-transformed solitons and supercontinuum generation in dispersive media

The Galilean transformation is a universal operation connecting the coordinates of a dynamical system, which move relative to each other with a constant speed. In the context of exact solutions of the universal nonlinear Schrödinger equation (NLSE), inducing a Galilean velocity (GV) to the pulse involves a frequency shift to satisfy the symmetry of the wave equation. As such, the Galilean transformation has been deemed to be not applicable to wave groups in nonlinear dispersive media. In this paper, we demonstrate that in a wave tank generated Galilean transformed envelope and Peregrine solitons show clear variations from their respective pure dynamics on the water surface. The type of deviations depends on the sign of the GV and can be captured by the modified NLSE or the Euler equations. Moreover, we show that positive Galilean-translated envelope soliton pulses exhibit self-modulation. While designated GS and wave steepness values expedite multi-soliton dynamics, the strong focusing of such higher-order coherent waves inevitably lead to the generation of supercontinua as a result of soliton fission. We anticipate that kindred experimental and numerical studies might be implemented in other dispersive wave guides governed by nonlinearity.
SCIENCE
#Nongalactic Astrophysics#Quantum Cosmology
Multi-Scale Decomposition of Astronomical Maps -- Constrained Diffusion Method

We propose a new, efficient multi-scale method to decompose a map (or signal in general) into components maps that contain structures of different sizes. In the widely-used wave transform, artifacts containing negative values arise around regions with sharp transitions due to the application of band-limited filters. In our approach, the decomposition is achieved by solving a modified, non-linear version of the diffusion equation. This is inspired by the anisotropic diffusion methods, which establish the link between image filtering and partial differential equations. In our case, the artifact issue is addressed where the positivity of the decomposed images is guaranteed. Our new method is particularly suitable for signals which contain localized, non-linear features, as typical of astronomical observations. It can be used to study the multi-scale structures of astronomical maps quantitatively and should be useful in observation-related tasks such as background removal. We thus propose a new measure called the ''scale spectrum'', which describes how the image values distribute among different components in the scale space, to describe maps. The method allows for input arrays of an arbitrary number of dimensions, and a python3 implementation of the algorithms is included in the Appendix and available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
Spirographic motion in a vortex

Studies of particle motion in vortical flows have mainly focused on point-like particles, either inertial or self-propelled. This approximation assumes that the velocity field that surrounds the particle is linear. We consider an inertialess rigid dumbbell in a two-dimensional steady vortex. While the system remains analytically tractable, the particle experiences the nonlinearity of the surrounding velocity field. By exploiting the rotational symmetry of the flow, we reduce the problem to that of a two-dimensional dynamical system, whose fixed points and periodic orbits can be used to explain the motion of the dumbbell. For all vortices in which the fluid angular velocity decreases with radial distance, the center of mass of the dumbbell follows a spirographic trajectory around the vortex center. This results from a periodic oscillation in the radial direction combined with revolution around the center. The shape of the trajectory depends strongly on the initial position and orientation of the dumbbell, but the dynamics is qualitatively the same irrespective of the form of the vortex. If the fluid angular velocity is not monotonic, the spirographic motion is altered by the existence of transport barriers, whose shape is now sensitive to the details of the vortex.
SCIENCE
Speckle Memory Effect in the Frequency Domain and Stability in Time-Reversal Experiments

When waves propagate through a complex medium like the turbulent atmosphere the wave field becomes incoherent and the wave intensity forms a complex speckle pattern. In this paper we study a speckle memory effect in the frequency domain and some of its consequences. This effect means that certain properties of the speckle pattern produced by wave transmission through a randomly scattering medium is preserved when shifting the frequency of the illumination. The speckle memory effect is characterized via a detailed novel analysis of the fourth-order moment of the random paraxial Green's function at four different frequencies. We arrive at a precise characterization of the frequency memory effect and what governs the strength of the memory. As an application we quantify the statistical stability of time-reversal wave refocusing through a randomly scattering medium in the paraxial or beam regime. Time reversal refers to the situation when a transmitted wave field is recorded on a time-reversal mirror then time reversed and sent back into the complex medium. The reemitted wave field then refocuses at the original source point. We compute the mean of the refocused wave and identify a novel quantitative description of its variance in terms of the radius of the time-reversal mirror, the size of its elements, the source bandwidth and the statistics of the random medium fluctuations.
SCIENCE
Thermalization of a spin chain strongly coupled to its environment

We study the thermalization of individual spins of a short XYZ Heisenberg chain with strongly coupled thermal leads by checking the consistency of two-time correlations with the fluctuation-dissipation theorem. To compute these correlations we develop and apply a general numerical method for chains of quantum systems, where each system may couple strongly to a structured environment. The method combines the process tensor formalism for general (possibly non-Markovian) open quantum systems with time evolving block decimation for 1D chains. It systematically reduces the numerical complexity originating from system-environment correlations before integrating them into the full many-body problem, making a wide range of applications numerically feasible. Our results show the complete thermalization of the chain when coupled to a single bath, and reveal distinct effective temperatures in low, mid, and high frequency regimes when placed between a hot and a cold bath.
SCIENCE
Science
The Doppler shifts of resonant fluorescence spectrum for a two-level 85Rb atom via multiphoton Compton scattering

Usually, it's difficult for us to observe the Compton Scattering in an atom. One way to overcome this difficult is using multi-photon collide with an atom, which will come into being multi-photon Compton Scattering (MCS) phenomenon. Thus, we can investigate the MCS process in visible light region. During the MCS process, the cluster atoms moving as a whole, namely atomic Dicke states, the multi-photon interacting with cluster atoms. We can observe a significant Doppler shift of resonant fluorescence spectrum(RFS)in a room-temperature two-levelatomic system. In this paper, we present a detail analysis of the physics mechanism of the Doppler shift and propose a method to measure the component of the Dicke states (the atomic polymers with different masses)by using the Doppler shift of the RFS.
PHYSICS
$B^2$ to $B$-linear magnetoresistance due to impeded orbital motion

Strange metals exhibit a variety of anomalous magnetotransport properties, the most striking of which is a resistivity that increases linearly with magnetic field $B$ over a broad temperature and field range. The ubiquity of this behavior across a spectrum of correlated metals - both single- and multi-band, with either dominant spin and/or charge fluctuations, of varying levels of disorder or inhomogeneity and in proximity to a quantum critical point or phase - obligates the search for a fundamental underlying principle that is independent of the specifics of any material. Strongly anisotropic (momentum-dependent) scattering can generate $B$-linear magnetoresistance but only at intermediate field strengths. At high enough fields, the magnetoresistance must eventually saturate. Here, we consider the ultimate limit of such anisotropy, a region or regions on the Fermi surface that impede all orbital (cyclotron) motion through them, but whose imposition can be modelled nonetheless through a modified Boltzmann theoretical treatment. Application of the proposed theorem suggests that the realization of quadratic-to-linear magnetoresistance requires the presence of a bounded sector on the Fermi surface possibly separating two distinct types of carriers. While this bounded sector may have different origins or manifestations, we expect its existence to account for the anomalous magnetotransport found in a wide range of correlated materials.
SCIENCE
Range separation of the Coulomb hole

A range-separation of the Coulomb hole into two components, one of them being predominant at long interelectronic separations (hcI ) and the other at short distances (hcII ), is exhaustively analyzed throughout various examples that put forward the most relevant features of this approach and how they can be used to develop efficient ways to capture electron correlation. We show that hcI , which only depends on the first-order reduced density matrix, can be used to identify molecules with a predominant nondynamic correlation regime and differentiate between two types of nondynamic correlation, types A and B. Through the asymptotic properties of the hole components, we explain how hcI can retrieve the long-range part of electron correlation. We perform an exhaustive analysis of the hydrogen molecule in a minimal basis set, dissecting the hole contributions into spin components. We also analyze the simplest molecule presenting a dispersion interaction and how hcII helps identify it. The study of several atoms in different spin states reveals that the Coulomb hole components distinguish correlation regimes that are not apparent from the entire hole. The results of this work hold the promise to aid in developing new electronic structure methods that efficiently capture electron correlation.
PHYSICS
A Novel Skeleton-Based Human Activity Discovery Technique Using Particle Swarm Optimization with Gaussian Mutation

Human activity discovery aims to distinguish the activities performed by humans, without any prior information of what defines each activity. Most methods presented in human activity recognition are supervised, where there are labeled inputs to train the system. In reality, it is difficult to label data because of its huge volume and the variety of activities performed by humans. In this paper, a novel unsupervised approach is proposed to perform human activity discovery in 3D skeleton sequences. First, important frames are selected based on kinetic energy. Next, the displacement of joints, set of statistical, angles, and orientation features are extracted to represent the activities information. Since not all extracted features have useful information, the dimension of features is reduced using PCA. Most human activity discovery proposed are not fully unsupervised. They use pre-segmented videos before categorizing activities. To deal with this, we used the fragmented sliding time window method to segment the time series of activities with some overlapping. Then, activities are discovered by a novel hybrid particle swarm optimization with a Gaussian mutation algorithm to avoid getting stuck in the local optimum. Finally, k-means is applied to the outcome centroids to overcome the slow rate of PSO. Experiments on three datasets have been presented and the results show the proposed method has superior performance in discovering activities in all evaluation parameters compared to the other state-of-the-art methods and has increased accuracy of at least 4 % on average. The code is available here: this https URL.
SCIENCE
Metasurfaces for complete linear control of coherent light transmission

Taeyong Chang, Joonkyo Jung, Sang-Hyeon Nam, Hyeonhee Kim, Jong Uk Kim, Nayoung Kim, Suwan Jeon, Minsung Heo, Jonghwa Shin. Existing thin optical components possess limited control of incident light. Although recent developments in optical metasurfaces vastly expanded the way light can be manipulated, the achievable control by a single metasurface is still mostly limited to unitary symmetric types, which is a small subset of what are physically allowed. With emerging reports on non-unitary or asymmetric controls and other expansions of the attainable subset, two important questions remain unanswered: whether it is possible to have complete linear control of light transmission, i.e., independent control of polarizations, amplitudes, and phases for both input states, with a single thin optical component, and how to embody it. Here we propose a universal metasurface, a bilayer array of high-index elliptic cylinders, that can provide full control on coherent light transmission. We theoretically and numerically show the completeness of achievable light control with corresponding Jones matrices, and experimentally demonstrate new types of three-dimensional holographic images as examples. Based on these universal metasurfaces, we also propose a systematic and general way to construct any input-state-sensitive linear optical device that can be used in diverse applications such as probabilistic linear quantum optical controlled-NOT gate arrays. Our results unlock the previously inaccessible degree of freedom in light control.
SCIENCE
V456 Cyg: An eclipsing binary with tidally perturbed g-mode pulsations

Context. Many well-known bright stars have been observed by the ongoing Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) space mission. For several of them, these new data reveal previously unobserved variability, such as tidally perturbed pulsations in close binary stars. Aims. Using newly detected gravity-mode (g-mode) pulsations in V456 Cyg, we aim to determine the global stellar properties of this short-period eclipsing binary and evaluate the interaction between these pulsations and the tides. Methods. We model the binary orbit and determine the physical properties of the component stars using the TESS photometry and published spectroscopy. We then measure the pulsation frequencies from the residuals of the light curve fit using iterative prewhitening, and analyse them to determine the global asteroseismic stellar parameters. We evaluate the pulsation parameters as a function of the orbital phase. Results. We find that the pulsations belong to the secondary component of V456 Cyg and that this star likely has a uniform radial rotation profile, synchronous ($\nu_{\rm rot} = 1.113(14) \rm d^{-1}$) with the binary orbit ($\nu_{\rm orb} = 1.122091(8) \rm d^{-1}$). The observed g modes are amplified by almost a factor three in the stellar hemisphere facing the primary. We present evidence that this is caused by tidal perturbation of the pulsations, with the mode coupling being strongly affected. Conclusions. V456 Cyg is only the second object for which tidally perturbed high-order g-mode pulsations are identified, after $\pi^5$ Ori. This opens up new opportunities for tidal g-mode asteroseismology, as it demonstrates another avenue in which g modes and tides can interact with each other.
ASTRONOMY
Linear Half-Space Problems in Kinetic Theory: Abstract Formulation and Regime Transitions

Half-space problems in the kinetic theory of gases are of great importance in the study of the asymptotic behavior of solutions of boundary value problems for the Boltzmann equation for small Knudsen numbers. In this work a generally formulated half-space problem, based on generalizations of stationary half-space problems in one spatial variable for the Boltzmann equation - for hard-sphere models of monatomic single species and multicomponent mixtures - is considered. The number of conditions on the indata at the interface needed to obtain well-posedness is investigated. Exponential fast convergence is obtained "far away" from the interface. In particular, the exponential decay at regime transitions - where the number of conditions on the indata needed to obtain well-posedness changes - for linearized kinetic half-space problems related to the half-space problem of evaporation and condensation in kinetic theory are considered. The regime transitions correspond to the transition between subsonic and supersonic evaporation/condensation, or the transition between evaporation and condensation. Near the regime transitions, slowly varying modes might occur, preventing uniform exponential speed of convergence there. By imposing extra conditions on the indata at the interface, the slowly varying modes can be eliminated near a regime transition, giving rise to uniform exponential speed of convergence near the regime transition.
MATHEMATICS
Electron Emission Regimes of Planar Nano Vacuum Emitters

Marco Turchetti, Yujia Yang, Mina R. Bionta, Alberto Nardi, Luca Daniel, Karl K. Berggren, Phillip D. Keathley. Recent advancements in nanofabrication have enabled the creation of vacuum electronic devices with nanoscale free space gaps. These nanoelectronic devices promise the benefits of cold-field emission and transport through free-space, such as high nonlinearity and relative insensitivity to temperature and ionizing radiation, all the while drastically reducing the footprint, increasing the operating bandwidth and reducing the power consumption of each device. Furthermore, planarized vacuum nanoelectronics could easily be integrated at scale similar to typical micro and nanoscale semiconductor electronics. However, the interplay between different electron emission mechanisms from these devices are not well understood, and inconsistencies with pure Fowler-Nordheim emission have been noted by others. In this work, we systematically study the current-voltage characteristics of planar vacuum nano-diodes having few-nanometer radii of curvature and free-space gaps between the emitter and collector. By investigating the current-voltage characteristics of nearly identical diodes fabricated from two different materials and under various environmental conditions, such as temperature and atmospheric pressure, we were able to clearly isolate three distinct emission regimes within a single device: Schottky, Fowler-Nordheim, and saturation. Our work will enable robust and accurate modeling of vacuum nanoelectronics which will be critical for future applications requiring high-speed and low-power electronics capable of operation in extreme conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Finding a second Hamiltonian decomposition of a 4-regular multigraph by integer linear programming

A Hamiltonian decomposition of a regular graph is a partition of its edge set into Hamiltonian cycles. We consider the second Hamiltonian decomposition problem: for a 4-regular multigraph find 2 edge-disjoint Hamiltonian cycles different from the given ones. This problem arises in polyhedral combinatorics as a sufficient condition for non-adjacency in the 1-skeleton of the travelling salesperson polytope. We introduce two integer linear programming models for the problem based on the classical Dantzig-Fulkerson-Johnson and Miller-Tucker-Zemlin formulations for the travelling salesperson problem. To enhance the performance on feasible problems, we supplement the algorithm with a variable neighbourhood descent heuristic w.r.t. two neighbourhood structures, and a chain edge fixing procedure. Based on the computational experiments, the Dantzig-Fulkerson-Johnson formulation showed the best results on directed multigraphs, while on undirected multigraphs, the variable neighbourhood descent heuristic was especially effective.
MATHEMATICS
DEMO ion cyclotron heating: status of ITER-type antenna design

M. Usoltceva, V. Bobkov, H. Faugel, T. Franke, A. Kostic, R. Maggiora, D. Milanesio, V. Maquet, R. Ochoukov, W.Tierens, F. Zeus, W. Zhang. The ITER ICRF system will gain in complexity relative to the existing systems on modern devices, and the same will hold true for DEMO. The accumulated experience can help greatly in designing an ICRF system for DEMO. In this paper the current status of the pre-conceptual design of the DEMO ICRF antenna and some related components is presented. While many aspects strongly resemble the ITER system, in some design solutions we had to take an alternative route to be able to adapt to DEMO specific. One of the key points is the toroidal antenna extent needed for the requested ICRF heating performance, achieved by splitting the antenna in halves, with appropriate installation. Modelling of the so far largest ICRF antenna in RAPLICASOL and associated challenges are presented. Calculation are benchmarked with TOPICA. Results of the analysis of the latest model and an outlook for future steps are given.
SCIENCE
The bipartite Turan number and spectral extremum for linear forests

The bipartite Turán number of a graph $H$, denoted by $ex(m,n; H)$, is the maximum number of edges in any bipartite graph $G=(X,Y; E)$ with $|X|=m$ and $|Y|=n$ which does not contain $H$ as a subgraph. In this paper, we determined $ex(m,n; F_{\ell})$ for arbitrary $\ell$ and appropriately large $n$ with comparing to $m$ and $\ell$, where $F_\ell$ is a linear forest which consists of $\ell$ vertex disjoint paths. Moreover, the extremal graphs have been characterized. Furthermore, these results are used to obtain the maximum spectral radius of bipartite graphs which does not contain $F_{\ell}$ as a subgraph and characterize all extremal graphs which attain the maximum spectral radius.
MATHEMATICS

