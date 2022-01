C. Pezzotti, G. Ottoni, G. Buldgen, A. Lyttle, P. Eggenberger, S. Udry, D. Ségransan, M. Mayor, C. Lovis, M. Marmier, A. Miglio, Y. Elsworth, G.R. Davies, W.H. Ball. Context. Increasing the number of detected exoplanets is far from anecdotal, especially for long-period planets that require a long duration of observation. More detections imply a better understanding of the statistical properties of exoplanet populations, and detailed modelling of their host stars also enables thorough discussions of star-planet interactions and orbital evolution of planetary systems. Aims. In the context of the discovery of a new planetary system, we aim to perform a complete study of HD 29399 and its companion by means of radial-velocity measurements, seismic characterisation of the host-star, and modelling of the orbital evolution of the system. Methods. High-resolution spectra of HD 29399 were acquired with the CORALIE spectrograph mounted on the 1.2- m Swiss telescope located at La Silla Observatory (Chile) as part of the CASCADES survey. We used the moments of the cross-correlation function profile as well as the photometric variability of the star as diagnostics to distinguish between stellar and planetary-induced signals. To model the host star we combined forward modelling with global and local minimisation approaches and inversion techniques. We also studied the orbital history of the system under the effects of both dynamical and equilibrium tides. Results. We present the detection of a long-period giant planet. Combining these measurements with photometric observations by TESS, we are able to thoroughly model the host star and study the orbital evolution of the system. We derive stellar and planetary masses of $1.17 \pm 0.10~ M_{\odot}$ and $1.59 \pm 0.08 ~M_{Jup}$, respectively, and an age for the system of 6.2 Gyr. We show that neither dynamical nor equilibrium tides have been able to affect the orbital evolution of the planet. Moreover, no engulfment is predicted for the future evolution of the system.

ASTRONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO