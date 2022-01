Modelling annual scintillation arc variations in PSR J1643-1224 using the Large European Array for Pulsars

Using two scintillation detectors at various positions, we have made measurements on signals of very low amplitude originating from cosmic rays. We have used a slightly modified signal analyzer from the MuonLab project, designed for measurements on the lifetime and the velocity of muons from cosmic radiation by high school students. In our experiment we focused on the possibilities of the apparatus to measure the time difference 'deltatime DT' between signals in two scintillation detectors and on the signal amplitude 'pulse height PH' of the signal in one of the detectors. Time differences between the signals at the two analyzer inputs are measured with a resolution of 0.5 ns, the measurement of the pulse height has a resolution of about 8 mV. We observe that as well in the vertical as in the horizontal arrangement of the detectors deltatime measurements show unexpected coincidences between signals at very low amplitudes in both detectors. Under usual circumstances these effects are not observed because the amplification in the PMT and the value of the threshold voltage are intentionally chosen in a way to avoid noise and high count rates. The rate at which the coincidences occur is very small, less than 1 pro mille of the count rate of the individual detectors. Measurement of the deltatime spectrum, however, turns out to be a sensitive way to detect the presence of some rare and unexpected coincidences. It is estimated that the low amplitude signals that are involved in the coincidences have to correspond to energy absorptions in the order of 100 keV in the scintillator material.

