ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Stellar winds and photoionization in a spiral arm

By Ahmad A. Ali, Thomas J. R. Bending, Clare L. Dobbs
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

The role of different stellar feedback mechanisms in giant molecular clouds is not well understood. This is especially true for regions with many interacting clouds as would be found in a galactic spiral arm. In this paper, building on previous work by Bending et al., we extract a $500\times500\times100$ pc section...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Dimming Sun's rays should be off-limits, say experts

Planetary-scale engineering schemes designed to cool Earth's surface and lessen the impact of global heating are potentially dangerous and should be blocked by governments, more than 60 policy experts and scientists said on Monday.   The world's nations have committed to capping the rise in Earth's surface temperature to 1.5C above mid-19th century levels, but UN-backed scientists have said that threshold will be breached, possibly within a decade. 
ASTRONOMY
KTAR News

Take a tour of a stellar nursery – the Orion Nebula

With the New Year here and the season of winter under way, we explore the January 2022 skies for a most memorable group of stars know as Orion the Hunter. Rising in the eastern sky right after sunset, we come to one of the most recognizable constellations in the entire sky.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Discovery of the least 'metallic' stellar structure in the Milky Way

A primordial stellar stream discovered in the outer reaches of the Milky Way has a lower proportion of heavy elements than any known stellar system in our galaxy. Observations with the Gemini Observatory, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab, showed that the stars in this stream were torn from an ancient star cluster and are relics from the early days of the Milky Way, which could provide insights into the formation of the first stars.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ionization#Photoionization#Galaxy#Spiral#Sph#Ism#Mnras
scitechdaily.com

Gaia Space Mission Discovers Mysterious Fossil Spiral Arms in Milky Way

An international team of astronomers, led by researcher Chervin Laporte of the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona (ICCUB-IEEC), has used data from the Gaia space mission to create a new map of the Milky Way’s outer disc. Intriguingly, newly found structures include evidence for fossil spiral arms. The team published the new work in a paper in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters.
ASTRONOMY
skyandtelescope.org

Stellar Streams Are Revealing Their Secrets

A detailed study of 12 streams of stars swirling in and around the Milky Way will ultimately help shed light on our galaxy’s dark matter halo. Astronomers have precisely mapped out 12 stellar streams in and around the Milky Way. These ribbon-like structures of stars moving in a coherent fashion are the remains of satellite galaxies or globular clusters ripped apart by our galaxy’s tidal forces. Tracking their 3D positions and motions will eventually help to chart the distribution of dark matter in the Milky Way.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

V456 Cyg: An eclipsing binary with tidally perturbed g-mode pulsations

Context. Many well-known bright stars have been observed by the ongoing Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) space mission. For several of them, these new data reveal previously unobserved variability, such as tidally perturbed pulsations in close binary stars. Aims. Using newly detected gravity-mode (g-mode) pulsations in V456 Cyg, we aim to determine the global stellar properties of this short-period eclipsing binary and evaluate the interaction between these pulsations and the tides. Methods. We model the binary orbit and determine the physical properties of the component stars using the TESS photometry and published spectroscopy. We then measure the pulsation frequencies from the residuals of the light curve fit using iterative prewhitening, and analyse them to determine the global asteroseismic stellar parameters. We evaluate the pulsation parameters as a function of the orbital phase. Results. We find that the pulsations belong to the secondary component of V456 Cyg and that this star likely has a uniform radial rotation profile, synchronous ($\nu_{\rm rot} = 1.113(14) \rm d^{-1}$) with the binary orbit ($\nu_{\rm orb} = 1.122091(8) \rm d^{-1}$). The observed g modes are amplified by almost a factor three in the stellar hemisphere facing the primary. We present evidence that this is caused by tidal perturbation of the pulsations, with the mode coupling being strongly affected. Conclusions. V456 Cyg is only the second object for which tidally perturbed high-order g-mode pulsations are identified, after $\pi^5$ Ori. This opens up new opportunities for tidal g-mode asteroseismology, as it demonstrates another avenue in which g modes and tides can interact with each other.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Counterion atmosphere around DNA double helix: trapping of counterions at the nanoscale

DNA is strong polyelectrolyte macromolecule making metal ions (counterions) condense to a cloud around the double helix. The counterions may be localized outside the macromolecule and inside the minor and major grooves of the double helix. In the present work, the distribution of condensed counterions between inner and outer regions of DNA has been studied using the approaches of counterion condensation theory. The results have shown that the number of counterions trapped inside the macromolecule should be greater than 0.16 per one phosphate group. The maximal number of counterions that may be localized inside the DNA double helix is limited to about 0.4 per one phosphate group and it is much lower than the total number of condensed counterions. To analyze the structure of counterion cloud the molecular dynamics simulations of \emph{B}-DNA with K$^{+}$ counterions have been performed. The obtained number of the counterions trapped inside the grooves of the double helix is about 0.22$\pm$0.06 per one phosphate group that agree with the model estimations. The developed model describes general features of the structure of counterion cloud around DNA and is able to predict the number of counterions inside the grooves of the double helix.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Relationship between Ca and H$α$ chromospheric emission in F-G-K stars: indication of stellar filaments?

Different relationships between the H$\alpha$ and Ca II chromospheric emissions have been reported in solar-type stars. In particular, the time-series of emissions in these two lines are clearly anti-correlated for a few percent of the stars, contrary to what is observed on the Sun. Our objective is to characterise these relationships in more detail using complementary criteria, and to constrain the properties of filaments and plages that are necessary to explain the observations. We analysed the average level and variability of the H$\alpha$ and Ca II emission for 441 F-G-K stars, paying particular attention to their (anti-)correlations on both short and long timescales. We also computed synthetic H$\alpha$ and Ca II time-series for different assumptions of plage and filament properties and compared them with the observations. We were not able to find plage properties that, alone, are sufficient to reproduce the observations at all timescales simultaneously, even when allowing different H$\alpha$ and Ca II emission relationships for different stars. We also specified the complex and surprising relationship between the average activity levels of both indexes, in particular for low-activity stars.We conclude that plages alone are unlikely to explain the observed variety of relationships between Ca II and H$\alpha$ emission, and that the presence of other phenomena like filaments may help to reconcile the models with observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

ACE SWICS observations of solar cycle variations of the solar wind

In the present work we utilize ACE/SWICS in-situ measurements of the properties of the solar wind outside ICMEs in order to determine whether, and to what extent are the solar wind properties affected by the solar cycle. We focus on proton temperatures and densities, ion temperatures and differential speeds, charge state distributions and both relative and absolute elemental abundances. We carry out this work dividing the wind in velocity bins to investigate how winds at different speeds react to the solar cycle. We also repeat this study, when possible, to the subset of SWICS measurements less affected by Coulomb collisions. We find that with the only exception of differential speeds (for which we do not have enough measurements) all wind properties change as a function of the solar cycle. Our results point towards a scenario where both the slow and fast solar wind are accelerated by waves, but originate from different sources (open/closed magnetic structures for the fast/slow wind, respectively) whose relative contribution changes along the solar cycle. We also find that the signatures of heating and acceleration on one side, and of the FIP effect on the other, indicate that wave-based plasma heating, acceleration and fractionation remain active throughout the solar cycle, but decrease their effectiveness in all winds, although the slow wind is much affected than the fast one.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Theory of charge and spin pumping in atomic-scale spiral magnets

An Archimedean screw is a classical pump that exploits the equivalence of rotation and translation in helices. Similarly, a spin spiral texture can pump charge and spin by rotating at a frequency $\omega$. In the present paper, we study these pumping phenomena within a microscopic quantum model by both perturbation theory and numerical simulations. Inside the spiral region, the spin polarization and charge current are linear in $\omega$ whereas the spin current is $\omega^2$ for small $\omega$. We find that the charge current is related to the mixed momentum-phason Berry phase, which can be viewed as a novel approximate realization of a Thouless pump. It is nearly quantized in spirals with short pitch $\lambda$ but decays with $\lambda^{-1}$ for longer pitches, unlike true Thouless pumps or Archimedian screws. Moreover, we study the onset of non-adiabaticity (large $\omega$), the impact of attached non-magnetic or magnetic contacts, and the real-time evolution of the transport observables. Finally, we analyze the effects of disorders which, surprisingly, might enhance the spin current but suppress the charge current.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Spectral Power-law Formation by Sequential Particle Acceleration in Multiple Flare Magnetic Islands

We present a first-principles model of pitch-angle and energy distribution function evolution as particles are sequentially accelerated by multiple flare magnetic islands. Data from magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations of an eruptive flare/coronal mass ejection provide ambient conditions for the evolving particle distributions. Magnetic islands, which are created by sporadic reconnection at the self-consistently formed flare current sheet, contract and accelerate the particles. The particle distributions are evolved using rules derived in our previous work. In this investigation, we assume that a prescribed fraction of particles sequentially "hops" to another accelerator and receives an additional boost in energy and anisotropy. This sequential process generates particle number spectra that obey an approximate power law at mid-range energies and presents low- and high-energy breaks. We analyze these spectral regions as functions of the model parameters. We also present a fully analytic method for forming and interpreting such spectra, independent of the sequential acceleration model. The method requires only a few constrained physical parameters, such as the percentage of particles transferred between accelerators, the energy gain in each accelerator, and the number of accelerators visited. Our investigation seeks to bridge the gap between MHD and kinetic regimes by combining global simulations and analytic kinetic theory. The model reproduces and explains key characteristics of observed flare hard X-ray spectra as well as the underlying properties of the accelerated particles. Our analytic model provides tools to interpret high-energy observations for missions and telescopes, such as RHESSI, FOXSI, NuSTAR, Solar Orbiter, EOVSA, and future high-energy missions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spirographic motion in a vortex

Studies of particle motion in vortical flows have mainly focused on point-like particles, either inertial or self-propelled. This approximation assumes that the velocity field that surrounds the particle is linear. We consider an inertialess rigid dumbbell in a two-dimensional steady vortex. While the system remains analytically tractable, the particle experiences the nonlinearity of the surrounding velocity field. By exploiting the rotational symmetry of the flow, we reduce the problem to that of a two-dimensional dynamical system, whose fixed points and periodic orbits can be used to explain the motion of the dumbbell. For all vortices in which the fluid angular velocity decreases with radial distance, the center of mass of the dumbbell follows a spirographic trajectory around the vortex center. This results from a periodic oscillation in the radial direction combined with revolution around the center. The shape of the trajectory depends strongly on the initial position and orientation of the dumbbell, but the dynamics is qualitatively the same irrespective of the form of the vortex. If the fluid angular velocity is not monotonic, the spirographic motion is altered by the existence of transport barriers, whose shape is now sensitive to the details of the vortex.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectrum of Single-Photon Scattering in a Strong-Coupling Hybrid Optomechanical System

We analyze theoretically the single-photon excitation and transmission spectra of a strong-coupling hybrid optomechanics, where a two-level system (TLS) is coupled to the mechanical resonator (MR), generating the Jaynes-Cummings-type polariton doublets. In our model, both the optomichanical coupling and the TLS-MR coupling are strong. In this parameter region, the polaron-assisted excitation and reemission processes can strongly affect the single-photon excitation and output spectra of the cavity. We find that the fine structure around each sideband can be used to characterize the TLS-MR and the effective TLS-photon couplings, even at single-quantum level. Thus, the spectrum structures may make it possible to sensitively probe the quantum nature of a macroscopic mechanical element. We further provide a possible approach for tomographic reconstruction of the state of a TLS, utilizing the single-photon transmission spectra.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Very Local Interstellar Medium Revealed by Complete Solar Cycle of Interstellar Neutral Helium Observations with IBEX

P. Swaczyna, M. A. Kubiak, M. Bzowski, J. Bower, S. A. Fuselier, A. Galli, D. Heirtzler, D. J. McComas, E. Möbius, F. Rahmanifard, N. A. Schwadron. The IBEX-Lo instrument on board the Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX) mission samples interstellar neutral (ISN) helium atoms penetrating the heliosphere from the very local interstellar medium (VLISM). In this study, we analyze the IBEX-Lo ISN helium observations covering a complete solar cycle, from 2009 through 2020 using a comprehensive uncertainty analysis including statistical and systematic sources.W e employ the Warsaw Test Particle Model to simulate ISN helium fluxes at IBEX, which are subsequently compared with the observed count rate in the three lowest energy steps of IBEX-Lo. The $\chi^2$ analysis shows that the ISN helium flows from ecliptic $(\lambda,\beta)=(255.59^{\circ}\pm0.23^{\circ}, 5.14^{\circ}\pm0.08^{\circ})$, with speed $v_\text{HP}=25.86\pm0.21$ km s$^{-1}$ and temperature $T_\text{HP}=7450\pm140$ K at the heliopause. Accounting for gravitational attraction and elastic collisions, the ISN helium speed and temperature in the pristine VLISM far from the heliopause are $v_\text{VLISM}=25.9$ km s$^{-1}$ and $T_\text{VLISM}=6150$ K, respectively. The time evolution of the ISN helium fluxes at 1 au over 12 years suggests significant changes in the IBEX-Lo detection efficiency, higher ionization rates of ISN helium atoms in the heliosphere than assumed in the model, or an additional unaccounted signal source in the analyzed observations. Nevertheless, we do not find any indication of the evolution of the derived parameters of ISN helium over the period analyzed. Finally, we argue that the continued operation of IBEX-Lo to overlap with the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) will be pivotal in tracking possible physical changes in the VLISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Influence of the gravitational darkening effect on the spectrum of a hot, rapidly rotating neutron star

In this paper, we discuss the influence of the gravitational darkening effect on the emergent spectrum of a fast-rotating, flattened neutron star. Model atmosphere codes always calculate spectra of emergent intensities and fluxes emitted from the unit surface on the star in plane-parallel geometry. Here we took a step beyond that and calculated a small sample grid of theoretical spectra integrated over the distorted surface of a sample rotating neutron star seen by a distant observer at various inclination angles. We assumed parameters like two dimensionless angular velocities $\bar{\Omega}^2=0.30$ and 0.60, the effective temperature of a nonrotating star $T_{\rm eff}=2.20\times 10^7\,$K, the logarithm of the surface gravity of a spherical star $\log(g)=14.40$ (cgs), and inclination angles from $i=0^\circ$ to $i=90^\circ$ with step $\Delta i=10^\circ$. We assumed that the atmosphere consists of a mixture of hydrogen and helium with $M_{\rm H}=0.70$ and $M_{\rm He}=0.30$. At each point on the neutron star surface, we calculated true intensities for local values of parameters ($T_{\rm eff}$ and $\log(g)$), and these monochromatic intensities are next integrated over the whole surface to obtain the emergent spectrum. In this paper, we compute for the first time theoretical spectra of the fast-rotating neutron star. Our work clearly shows that the gravitational darkening effect strongly influences the spectrum and should be included in realistic models of the atmospheres of rotating neutron stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Decomposition of Astronomical Maps -- Constrained Diffusion Method

We propose a new, efficient multi-scale method to decompose a map (or signal in general) into components maps that contain structures of different sizes. In the widely-used wave transform, artifacts containing negative values arise around regions with sharp transitions due to the application of band-limited filters. In our approach, the decomposition is achieved by solving a modified, non-linear version of the diffusion equation. This is inspired by the anisotropic diffusion methods, which establish the link between image filtering and partial differential equations. In our case, the artifact issue is addressed where the positivity of the decomposed images is guaranteed. Our new method is particularly suitable for signals which contain localized, non-linear features, as typical of astronomical observations. It can be used to study the multi-scale structures of astronomical maps quantitatively and should be useful in observation-related tasks such as background removal. We thus propose a new measure called the ''scale spectrum'', which describes how the image values distribute among different components in the scale space, to describe maps. The method allows for input arrays of an arbitrary number of dimensions, and a python3 implementation of the algorithms is included in the Appendix and available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Doppler shifts of resonant fluorescence spectrum for a two-level 85Rb atom via multiphoton Compton scattering

Usually, it's difficult for us to observe the Compton Scattering in an atom. One way to overcome this difficult is using multi-photon collide with an atom, which will come into being multi-photon Compton Scattering (MCS) phenomenon. Thus, we can investigate the MCS process in visible light region. During the MCS process, the cluster atoms moving as a whole, namely atomic Dicke states, the multi-photon interacting with cluster atoms. We can observe a significant Doppler shift of resonant fluorescence spectrum(RFS)in a room-temperature two-levelatomic system. In this paper, we present a detail analysis of the physics mechanism of the Doppler shift and propose a method to measure the component of the Dicke states (the atomic polymers with different masses)by using the Doppler shift of the RFS.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Two-particle States in One-dimensional Coupled Bose-Hubbard Models

We study dynamically coupled one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard models and solve for the wave functions and energies of two-particle eigenstates. Even though the wave functions do not directly follow the form of a Bethe Ansatz, we describe an intuitive construction to express them as combinations of Choy-Haldane states for models with intra- and inter-species interaction. We find that the two-particle spectrum of the system with generic interactions comprises in general four different continua and three doublon dispersions. The existence of doublons depends on the coupling strength $\Omega$ between two species of bosons, and their energies vary with $\Omega$ and interaction strengths. We give details on one specific limit, i.e., with infinite interaction, and derive the spectrum for all types of two-particle states and their spatial and entanglement properties. We demonstrate the difference in time evolution under different coupling strengths, and examine the relation between the long-time behavior of the system and the doublon dispersion. These dynamics can in principle be observed in cold atoms and might also be simulated by digital quantum computers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

First-encounter time of two diffusing particles in two- and three-dimensional confinement

The statistics of the first-encounter time of diffusing particles changes drastically when they are placed under confinement. In the present work, we make use of Monte Carlo simulations to study the behavior of a two-particle system in two- and three-dimensional domains with reflecting boundaries. Based on the outcome of the simulations, we give a comprehensive overview of the behavior of the survival probability $S(t)$ and the associated first-encounter time probability density $H(t)$ over a broad time range spanning several decades. In addition, we provide numerical estimates and empirical formulas for the mean first-encounter time $\langle \cal{T}\rangle $, as well as for the decay time $T$ characterizing the monoexponential long-time decay of the survival probability. Based on the distance between the boundary and the center of mass of two particles, we obtain an empirical lower bound $t_B$ for the time at which $S(t)$ starts to significantly deviate from its counterpart for the no boundary case. Surprisingly, for small-sized particles, the dominant contribution to $T$ depends only on the total diffusivity $D=D_1+D_2$, in sharp contrast to the one-dimensional case. This contribution can be related to the Wiener sausage generated by a fictitious Brownian particle with diffusivity $D$. In two dimensions, the first subleading contribution to $T$ is found to depend weakly on the ratio $D_1/D_2$. We also investigate the slow-diffusion limit when $D_2 \ll D_1$ and discuss the transition to the limit when one particle is a fixed target. Finally, we give some indications to anticipate when $T$ can be expected to be a good approximation for $\langle \cal{T}\rangle$.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy