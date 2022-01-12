ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

An XMM-Newton catalogue of BL Lacs

By I. de la Calle Pérez, N. Álvarez Crespo, E. Racero, A. Rouco
 3 days ago

We present an XMM-Newton catalogue of BL Lac X-ray, optical, and UV properties based on cross-correlation with the 1151 BL Lacs listed in the fifth edition of the Roma-BZCAT. We searched for the X-ray counterparts to these objects in the field of view of all pointed observations in the XMM-Newton archive...



