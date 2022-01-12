ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Characterization of exoplanetary atmospheres through a model-unbiased spectral survey methodology

By A. Lira-Barria, P. M. Rojo, R. A. Mendez
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Context. Collecting a large variety of exoplanetary atmosphere measurements is crucial to improve our understanding of exoplanets. In this context, it is likely that the field would benefit from broad species surveys, particularly using transit spectroscopy, which is the most successful technique of exoplanetary atmosphere characterization so far. Aims:...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth may be enveloped with a massive magnetic tunnel

There is always something interesting about the vast sky that envelopes us - especially the strange formations and shapes visible in the sky during the days and nights. These have not only excited us but have also puzzled scientists for years. Perhaps we may finally have some exciting revelation about these.
arxiv.org

APOGEE Net: An expanded spectral model of both low mass and high mass stars

Dani Sprague, Connor Culhane, Marina Kounkel, Richard Olney, K. R. Covey, Brian Hutchinson, Ryan Lingg, Keivan G. Stassun, Carlos G. Román-Zúñiga, Alexandre Roman-Lopes, David Nidever, Rachael L. Beaton, Jura Borissova, Amelia Stutz, Guy S. Stringfellow, Karla Peña Ramírez, Valeria Ramírez-Preciado, Jesús Hernández, Jinyoung Serena Kim, Richard R. Lane.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Planetary Terrestrial Analogues Library Project: 3. Characterization of Samples with MicrOmega

Loizeau Damien, Pilorget Cédric, Poulet François, Lantz Cateline, Bibring Jean-Pierre, Hamm Vincent, Royer Clément, Dypvik Henning, Krzesińska Agata M., Rull Fernando, Werner Stephanie C. The PTAL (Planetary Terrestrial Analogues Library) project aims at building and exploiting a database involving several analytical techniques, to help characterizing the...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A spectral hardening in the Fermi-LAT Data of 1ES 0502+675

The $\gamma$-ray spectral feature of the blazar 1ES 0502+675 is investigated by using Fermi Large Area Telescope (Fermi-LAT) Pass 8 data (between 100 MeV and 300 GeV) covering from 2008 August to 2021 April. A significant ($\sim4\sigma$) hardening at $\sim$ 1 GeV is found in the $\gamma$-ray spectrum during a moderately flaring state (MJD 55050-55350). The photon index below and above the break energy is $\Gamma_1=2.36\pm0.31$ and $\Gamma_2=1.33\pm0.11$, respectively. In the rest of the observations, the $\gamma$-ray spectrum can be described by a power-law form with the photon index of $\approx1.6$. In the frame of a one-zone synchrotron self-Compton (SSC) model, the spectral hardening is interpreted as the transition between the synchrotron component and the SSC component. This could be the result of a slight increase of the break/maximum Lorentz factor of the electrons.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectral#Planetary#Survey Methodology#Hds#Subaru#Vlt#Sc Ii Lrb#Al I#Wasp 74b Data#2022a A#A 36
arxiv.org

Resonance-enhanced spectral funneling in Fabry-Perot resonators with a temporal boundary mirror

A temporal boundary refers to a specific time at which the properties of an optical medium are abruptly changed. When light interacts with the temporal boundary, its spectral content can be redistributed due to the breaking of continuous time-translational symmetry of the medium where light resides. In this work, we use this principle to demonstrate, at terahertz (THz) frequencies, the resonance-enhanced spectral funneling of light coupled to a Fabry-Perot resonator with a temporal boundary mirror. To produce a temporal boundary effect, we abruptly increase the reflectance of a mirror constituting the Fabry-Perot resonator and, correspondingly, its quality factor in a step-like manner. The abrupt increase in the mirror reflectance leads to a trimming of the coupled THz pulse that causes the pulse to broaden in the spectral domain. Through this dynamic resonant process, the spectral contents of the input THz pulse are redistributed into the modal frequencies of the high-Q Fabry-Perot resonator formed after the temporal boundary. An energy conversion efficiency of up to 33% was recorded for funneling into the fundamental mode with a Fabry-Perot resonator exhibiting a sudden Q-factor change from 4.8 to 48. We anticipate that the proposed resonance-enhanced spectral funneling technique could be further utilized in the development of efficient mechanically tunable narrowband terahertz sources for diverse applications.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Benchmarking Characterization Methods for Noisy Quantum Circuits

Effective methods for characterizing the noise in quantum computing devices are essential for programming and debugging circuit performance. Existing approaches vary in the information obtained as well as the amount of quantum and classical resources required, with more information generally requiring more resources. Here we benchmark the characterization methods of gate set tomography, Pauli channel noise reconstruction, and empirical direct characterization for developing models that describe noisy quantum circuit performance on a 27-qubit superconducting transmon device. We evaluate these models by comparing the accuracy of noisy circuit simulations with the corresponding experimental observations. We find that the agreement of noise model to experiment does not correlate with the information gained by characterization and that the underlying circuit strongly influences the best choice of characterization approach. Empirical direct characterization scales best of the methods we tested and produced the most accurate characterizations across our benchmarks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Probing the circumgalactic medium with CMB polarization statistical anisotropy

As cosmic microwave background (CMB) photons traverse the Universe, anisotropies can be induced via Thomson scattering (proportional to the integrated electron density; optical depth) and inverse Compton scattering (proportional to the integrated electron pressure; thermal Sunyaev-Zel'dovich effect). Measurements of anisotropy in optical depth $\tau$ and Compton $y$ parameter are imprinted by the galaxies and galaxy clusters and are thus sensitive to the thermodynamic properties of circumgalactic medium and intergalactic medium. We use an analytic halo model to predict the power spectrum of the optical depth ($\tau\tau$), the cross-correlation between the optical depth and the Compton $y$ parameter ($\tau y$), as well as the cross-correlation between the optical depth and galaxy clustering ($\tau g$), and compare this model to cosmological simulations. We constrain the optical depths of halos at $z\lesssim 3$ using a technique originally devised to constrain patchy reionization at a much higher redshift range. The forecasted signal-to-noise ratio is 2.6, 8.5, and 13, respectively, for a CMB-S4-like experiment and a VRO-like optical survey. We show that a joint analysis of these probes can constrain the amplitude of the density profiles of halos to 6.5% and the pressure profile to 13%, marginalizing over the outer slope of the pressure profile. These constraints translate to astrophysical parameters related to the physics of galaxy evolution, such as the gas mass fraction, $f_{\rm g}$, which can be constrained to 5.3% uncertainty at $z\sim 0$, assuming an underlying model for the shape of the density profile. The cross-correlations presented here are complementary to other CMB and galaxy cross-correlations since they do not require spectroscopic galaxy redshifts and are another example of how such correlations are a powerful probe of the astrophysics of galaxy evolution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Switchable and unswitchable bulk photovoltaic effect in two-dimensional interlayer-sliding ferroelectrics

Spontaneous polarization and bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) are two concomitant physical properties in ferroelectric materials. The flipping of ferroelectric order usually accompanies with the switching of BPVE as both of them are reversed under the inversion symmetry. In this study, we report the distinctive BPVE characters in two-dimensional (2D) interlayer sliding ferroelectric materials featuring unswitchable in-plane BPVE (light-induced photocurrent in the xy plane) and switchable out-of-plane BPVE (light-induced polarization along the z-direction). Symmetry analysis within abstract bilayer crystal model and first-principles calculations validate these BPVE properties. It is because the positive and negative ferroelectric states caused by interlayer sliding are related by mirror symmetry which cannot flip all the BPVE tensor elements. This finding extends the understanding of the relationship between ferroelectricity and BPVE. On one hand, the switchable out-of-plane BPVE can be used to design switchable photoelectric devices. On the other hand, the in-plane BPVE is robust against the ferroelectric flipping, and the unswitchable character is beneficial to construct larger-scale photoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Quantitative Characterization of Magnetic Flux Rope Properties for Two Solar Eruption Events

In order to bridge the gap between heliospheric and solar observations of coronal mass ejections (CMEs), one of the key steps is to improve the understanding of their corresponding magnetic structures like the magnetic flux ropes (MFRs). But it remains a challenge to confirm the existence of a coherent MFR before or upon the CME eruption on the Sun and to quantitatively characterize the CME-MFR due to the lack of direct magnetic field measurement in the corona. In this study, we investigate the MFR structures, originating from two active regions (ARs), AR 11719 and AR 12158, and estimate their magnetic properties quantitatively. We perform the nonlinear force-free field extrapolations with preprocessed photospheric vector magnetograms. In addition, remote-sensing observations are employed to find indirect evidence of MFRs on the Sun and to analyze the time evolution of magnetic reconnection flux associated with the flare ribbons during the eruption. A coherent "pre-existing" MFR structure prior to the flare eruption is identified quantitatively for one event from the combined analysis of the extrapolation and observation. Then the characteristics of MFRs for two events on the Sun before and during the eruption, forming the CME-MFR, including the axial magnetic flux, field-line twist, and reconnection flux, are estimated and compared with the corresponding in situ modeling results. We find that the magnetic reconnection associated with the accompanying flares for both events injects significant amount of flux into the erupted CME-MFRs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

SpecSolve: Spectral methods for spectral measures

Self-adjoint operators on infinite-dimensional spaces with continuous spectra are abundant but do not possess a basis of eigenfunctions. Rather, diagonalization is achieved through spectral measures. The SpecSolve package [SIAM Rev., 63(3) (2021), pp. 489--524] computes spectral measures of general (self-adjoint) differential and integral operators by combining state-of-the-art adaptive spectral methods with an efficient resolvent-based strategy. The algorithm achieves arbitrarily high orders of convergence in terms of a smoothing parameter, allowing computation of both discrete and continuous spectral components. This article extends SpecSolve to two important classes of operators: singular integro-differential operators and general operator pencils. Essential computational steps are performed with off-the-shelf spectral methods, including spectral methods on the real line, the ultraspherical spectral method, Chebyshev and Fourier spectral methods, and the ($hp$-adaptive and sparse) ultraspherical spectral element method. This collection illustrates the power and flexibility of SpecSolve's "discretization-oblivious" paradigm.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Design, fabrication, and spectral characterization of TM-polarized metamaterials-based narrowband infrared filter

Hyperbolic Metamaterials, as a non-magnetic anisotropic artificial structure, show metal properties in one direction and dielectric behavior in orthogonal directions. The proposed hyperbolic metamaterial filter in this project is designed with the metal wire mesh perpendicular to the alternative layers of dielectric materials, keeps TM center wavelength unchanged for the different angle of incident light in MDIR regime. The geometric size of this nanostructure is smaller than the working wavelength and supports big wavevectors due to hyperbolic dispersion. In contrast with conventional Bragg stack, the copper fakir bed makes the transmission properties of the filter the same. For this purpose, the state-of-the-art fabrication methods are required to make such small dimensions in alternative layers of amorphous silicon and silicon dioxide. In this work, first we demonstrate the simulation of Bragg stack with RCWA and finite element methods. Then we focus on our first-time multistep lithography method used to fabricate the filter. Finally, we experimentally verify the optical characteristic of the fabricated filter using Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy. The experimental and spectrometry data shows that transmission properties of the hyperbolic metamaterial filter remain the same for oblique TM polarized incident light.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Small-scale magnetic fields of the spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sir

Aims. The goal of this study is to investigate the small-scale magnetic fields of the two spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sgr. This is done to complete the observational characterisation of the surface magnetic fields of these stars because only their large-scale magnetic fields have been studied with Zeeman Doppler imaging (ZDI) so far. Methods. To investigate the small-scale magnetic fields, the differential Zeeman intensification of near-infrared Ti I lines was investigated using high-resolution archival spectra obtained with the ESPaDOnS spectrograph at the CFHT. In order to study the binary components separately, the spectra were disentangled by considering observations taken at different orbital phases. The Zeeman-intensification analysis was performed based on detailed polarised radiative transfer calculations aided by the Markov chain Monte Carlo inference, treating magnetic field filling factors and other stellar parameters that could affect the spectra as free parameters. Results. The obtained average magnetic field strengths of the components of V1878 Ori are 1.33 and 1.57 kG, respectively. Previous ZDI studies of V1878 Ori recovered about 14 and 20% of this magnetic field strength. For V4046 Sgr, the magnetic field strengths are 1.96 and 1.83 kG, respectively. In this case, about 12 and 9% of the total magnetic field strength was detected by ZDI. Conclusions. The small-scale magnetic field strengths obtained from Zeeman intensification are similar for the two components of each binary. This is in contrast to the large-scale magnetic fields obtained from ZDI investigations, performed using the same observations. While the large-scale field might look significantly different. This indicates that the efficiency of the magnetic dynamo is comparable for the components of the two binaries, because most energy is carreid by the small scale fields.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The bipartite Turan number and spectral extremum for linear forests

The bipartite Turán number of a graph $H$, denoted by $ex(m,n; H)$, is the maximum number of edges in any bipartite graph $G=(X,Y; E)$ with $|X|=m$ and $|Y|=n$ which does not contain $H$ as a subgraph. In this paper, we determined $ex(m,n; F_{\ell})$ for arbitrary $\ell$ and appropriately large $n$ with comparing to $m$ and $\ell$, where $F_\ell$ is a linear forest which consists of $\ell$ vertex disjoint paths. Moreover, the extremal graphs have been characterized. Furthermore, these results are used to obtain the maximum spectral radius of bipartite graphs which does not contain $F_{\ell}$ as a subgraph and characterize all extremal graphs which attain the maximum spectral radius.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Automatically layout and visualize the biological pathway map with spectral graph theory

The pathway is a biological term that refers to a series of interactions between molecules in a cell that causes a certain product or a change in the cell. Pathway analysis is a powerful method for gene expression analysis. Through pathway maps, the lists of genes that are differentially expressed across the given phenotypes are translated into various biological phenomena.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Framework for Characterizing Transmission Spectra of Exoplanets with Circumplanetary Rings

Recent observations revealed that several extremely low-density exoplanets show featureless transmission spectra. While atmospheric aerosols are a promising explanation for both the low density and featureless spectra, there is another attractive possibility: the presence of circumplanetary rings. Previous studies suggested that rings cause anomalously large transit radii. However, it remains poorly understood how rings affect the transmission spectrum. Here, we provide a framework to characterize the transmission spectra of ringed exoplanets. We develop an analytical prescription to include rings in the transmission spectra for arbitrarily viewing geometries. We also establish a simple post-processing model that can include the ring's effects on precomputed ring-free spectra. The ring flattens the transmission spectrum for a wide range of viewing geometries, consistent with the featureless spectra of extremely low-density exoplanets. Near-future observations by JWST at longer wavelengths would be able to distinguish the aerosol and ring scenarios. We also find that rocky rings might cause a silicate feature at $\sim$10 $\mu$m if the ring's optical depth is around unity. Thus, the ring's spectral features, if detected, would provide tight constrains on the physical properties of exoplanetary rings. We also discuss the ring's stability and suggest that thick rings are sustainable only at the equilibrium temperature of $\lesssim$300 K for the ring's age comparable to Kepler planets. This might indicate the intrinsic deficit of thick rings in the Kepler samples, unless rings are much younger than the planets as suggested for Saturn.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Characterizing Catalytic Mechanisms with Overlay Graphs

Jakob L. Andersen, Rolf Fagerberg, Christoph Flamm, Walter Fontana, Juraj Kolčák, Christophe V.F.P. Laurent, Daniel Merkle, Nikolai Nøjgaard. Understanding the underlying chemistry of a catalytic process is essential for advancing of its medical and industrial applications. A well defined and compact representation of a catalytic process is...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Comments on the mass sheet degeneracy in cosmography analyses

We make a number of comments regarding modeling degeneracies in strong lensing measurements of the Hubble parameter $H_0$. The first point concerns the impact of weak lensing associated with different segments of the line of sight. We show that external convergence terms associated with the lens-source and observer-lens segments need to be included in cosmographic modeling, in addition to the usual observer-source term, to avoid systematic bias in the inferred value of $H_0$. Specifically, we show how an incomplete account of some line of sight terms biases stellar kinematics as well as ray tracing simulation methods to alleviate the mass sheet degeneracy. The second point concerns the use of imaging data for multiple strongly-lensed sources in a given system. We show that the mass sheet degeneracy is not fully resolved by the availability of multiple sources: some degeneracy remains because of differential external convergence between the different sources. Similarly, differential external convergence also complicates the use of multiple sources in addressing the approximate mass sheet degeneracy associated with a local ("internal") core component in lens galaxies. This internal-external degeneracy is amplified by the non-monotonicity of the angular diameter distance as a function of redshift. For a rough assessment of the weak lensing effects, we provide estimates of external convergence using the nonlinear matter power spectrum, paying attention to non-equal time correlators.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

FIESTA II. Disentangling stellar and instrumental variability from exoplanetary Doppler shifts in Fourier domain

The radial velocity (RV) detection of exoplanets is complicated by stellar spectroscopic variability that can mimic the presence of planets, as well as by instrumental instability. These distort the spectral line profiles and can be misinterpreted as apparent RV shifts. We present the improved FourIEr phase SpecTrum Analysis (FIESTA a.k.a....
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy