ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Origin of Exponential Star-forming Disks

By Enci Wang, Simon J. Lilly
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

The disk components of galaxies generally show an exponential profile extending over several scale lengths, both in mass and star-formation rate, but the physical origin is not well understood. We explore a physical model in which the galactic gas disk is viewed as a "modified accretion disk" in which coplanar gas...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Astronomers discover stars are forming much faster than previously thought

Scientists believe that stars are forming much faster than previously expected, according to a new study using the largest radio-telescope in the world.Chinese astronomers used the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) to look inside a molecular cloud 450 light-years away from Earth called Lynds 1544 – a part of the universe right on the brink of birthing a new star.The astronomers discovered that the magnetic field between the densest part of the cloud – where the new star will originate from – and the thinnest regions of the cloud’s edges was 13 times weaker than their models predicted.This means it...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Finding Exoplanets in Debris Disks

Debris disks around main-sequence stars are tenuous belts of dust thought to be produced when asteroids or other planetesimals collide and fragment. They are common: more than about a quarter of all main-sequence stars have debris disks and, since these disks can be hard to detect, it is likely that the fraction is even higher. Current instruments are only able to detect debris disks in systems that are at least an order of magnitude more luminous than the disk generated by the solar system’s Kuiper Belt (the region extending from the orbit of Neptune at about thirty astronomical units out to about fifty au).
arxiv.org

The nebular properties of star-forming galaxies at intermediate redshift from the Large Early Galaxy Astrophysics Census

We present a detailed study of the partial rest-optical ($\lambda_{\mathrm{obs}} \approx 3600-5600\,Å$) spectra of $N = 328$ star-forming galaxies at $0.6 < z < 1.0$ from the Large Early Galaxy Astrophysics Census (LEGA-C). We compare this sample with low-redshift ($z \sim 0$) galaxies from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS), intermediate-redshift ($z \sim 1.6$) galaxies from the Fiber Multi-Object Spectrograph (FMOS)-COSMOS Survey, and high-redshift ($z \sim 2$) galaxies from the Keck Baryonic Structure Survey (KBSS). At a lookback time of $6-8\ \mathrm{Gyr}$, galaxies with stellar masses $\mathrm{log}(\mathrm{M_{\ast}/M_{\odot}}) > 10.25$ appear remarkably similar to $z \sim 0$ galaxies in terms of their nebular excitation, as measured using $\mathrm{[O\,III]}\lambda5008 / \mathrm{H}\beta$. There is some evidence that $0.6 < z < 1.0$ galaxies with lower $\mathrm{M_{\ast}}$ have higher $\mathrm{[O\,III]}\lambda5008 / \mathrm{H}\beta$ than $z \sim 0$ galaxies and are more similar to less evolved $z \sim 1.6$ and $z \sim 2$ galaxies, which are offset from the $z \sim 0$ locus at all $\mathrm{M_{\ast}}$. We explore the impact selection effects, contributions from active galactic nuclei, and variations in physical conditions (ionization parameter and gas-phase oxygen abundance) have on the apparent distribution of $\mathrm{[O\,III]}\lambda5008 / \mathrm{H}\beta$ and find somewhat higher ionization and lower enrichment in $0.6 < z < 1.0$ galaxies with lower $\mathrm{M_{\ast}}$ relative to $z \sim 0$ galaxies. We use new near-infrared spectroscopic observations of $N = 53$ LEGA-C galaxies to investigate other probes of enrichment and excitation. Our analysis demonstrates the importance of obtaining complete rest-optical spectra of galaxies in order to disentangle these effects.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exponential#Accretion Disk#Galactic#Galaxy#Nongalactic Astrophysics
arxiv.org

Significant Molecular Gas Deficiencies in Star-forming Cluster Galaxies at $z\sim1.4$

We present the average gas properties derived from ALMA Band 6 dust continuum imaging of 126 massive (log $M_{\star} / M_{\odot} \gtrsim 10.5$), star-forming cluster galaxies across 11 galaxy clusters at $z=1-1.75$. Using stacking analysis on the ALMA images, combined with UV-far-infrared data, we quantify the average infrared SEDs and gas properties (molecular gas masses, $M_{\rm mol}$; gas depletion timescales, $\tau_{\rm depl}$; and gas fractions, f$_{\rm gas}$) as a function of cluster-centric radius and properties including stellar mass and distance from the Main Sequence. We find a significant dearth in the ALMA fluxes relative to that expected in the field $-$ with correspondingly low $M_{\rm mol}$ and f$_{\rm gas}$ and short $\tau_{\rm depl}$ $-$ with weak or no dependence on cluster-centric radius out to twice the virial radius. The Herschel+ALMA SEDs indicate warmer dust temperatures ($\sim36-38$ K) than coeval field galaxies ($\sim30$ K). We perform a thorough comparison of the cluster galaxy gas properties to field galaxies, finding deficits of 2-3x, 3-4x, and 2-4x in $M_{\rm mol}$, $\tau_{\rm depl}$, and f$_{\rm gas}$ compared to coeval field stacks and larger deficits compared to field scaling relations built primarily on detections. The cluster gas properties derived here are comparable with stacking analyses in (proto-)clusters in the literature and at odds with findings of field-like $\tau_{\rm depl}$ and enhanced f$_{\rm gas}$ reported using CO and dust continuum detections. Our analysis suggests that environment has considerable impact on gas properties out to large radii, in good agreement with cosmological simulations which project gas depletion begins beyond the virial radius and largely completes by first passage of the cluster core.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

SOFIA/GREAT observations of OD and OH rotational lines towards high-mass star forming regions

Only recently, OD, the deuterated isotopolog of hydroxyl, OH, has become accessible in the interstellar medium; spectral lines from both species have been observed in the supra-Terahertz and far infrared regime. Here we study rotational lines of OD and OH towards 13 Galactic high-mass star forming regions, with the aim to constrain the OD abundance and infer the deuterium fractionation of OH in their molecular envelopes. We used the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) to observe the $^2\Pi_{3/2}$ $J=5/2-3/2$ ground-state transition of OD at 1.3 THz ($215~\mu$m) and the rotationally excited OH line at 1.84 THz ($163~\mu$m). We also used published high-spectral-resolution SOFIA data of the OH ground-state transition at 2.51 THz ($119.3~\mu$m). Our results show that absorption from the $^2\Pi_{3/2}$ OD $J=5/2-3/2$ ground-state transition is prevalent in the dense clumps surrounding active sites of high-mass star formation. We performed detailed radiative transfer modelling to investigate the OD abundance profile in the inner envelope for a large fraction of our sample. Our modelling suggests that part of the absorption arises from the denser inner parts, while the bulk of it as seen with SOFIA originates in the outer, cold layers of the envelope for which our constraints on the molecular abundance suggest a strong enhancement in deuterium fractionation. We find a weak negative correlation between the OD abundance and the bolometric luminosity to mass ratio, an evolutionary indicator, suggesting a slow decrease of OD abundance with time. A comparison with HDO shows a similarly high deuterium fractionation for the two species in the cold envelopes, which is of the order of 0.48% for the best studied source, G34.26+0.15. Our results are consistent with chemical models that favour rapid exchange reactions to form OD in the dense cold gas.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The ALMaQUEST Survey IX: The nature of the resolved star forming main sequence

William M. Baker, Roberto Maiolino, Asa F. L. Bluck, Lihwai Lin, Sara L. Ellison, Francesco Belfiore, Hsi-An Pan, Mallory Thorp. We investigate the nature of the scaling relations between the surface density of star formation rate ($\Sigma _{\rm SFR}$), stellar mass ($\Sigma _*$), and molecular gas mass ($\Sigma _{\rm H_2}$), aiming at distinguishing between the relations that are primary, i.e. more fundamental, and those which are instead an indirect by-product of the other relations. We use the ALMaQUEST survey and analyse the data by using both partial correlations and Random Forest regression techniques. We unambiguously find that the strongest intrinsic correlation is between $\Sigma _{\rm SFR}$ and $\Sigma_{\rm H_2}$ (i.e. the resolved Schmidt-Kennicutt relation), followed by the correlation between $\Sigma _{\rm H_2}$ and $\Sigma _*$ (resolved Molecular Gas Main Sequence, rMGMS). Once these two correlations are taken into account, we find that there is no evidence for any intrinsic correlation between $\Sigma _{\rm SFR}$ and $\Sigma _*$, implying that SFR is entirely driven by the amount of molecular gas, while its dependence on stellar mass (i.e. the resolved Star Forming Main Sequence, rSFMS) simply emerges as a consequence of the relationship between molecular gas and stellar mass.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Origin of young accreting neutron stars in high-mass X-ray binaries in supernova remnants

Recently, several accreting neutron stars (NSs) in X-ray binary systems inside supernova remnants have been discovered. They represent a puzzle for the standard magneto-rotational evolution of NSs, as their ages ($\lesssim 10^5$ years) are much shorter than the expected duration of Ejector and Propeller stages preceding the onset of wind accretion. To explain appearance of such systems, we consider rotational evolution of NSs with early fallback accretion and asymmetry in forward/backward transitions between Ejector and Propeller stages (so-called hysteresis effect proposed by V. Shvartsman in 1970). It is shown that after a successful fallback episode with certain realistic values of the initial spin period, stellar wind properties, and magnetic field, a young NS may not enter the Ejector stage during its evolution which results in a relatively rapid initiation of accretion within the lifetime of a supernova remnant. For a standard magnetic field $\sim 10^{12}$~G and initial spin period $\sim 0.1$~--~0.2~s accretion rate $\gtrsim 10^{14}$~--~$10^{15}$~g~s$^{-1}$ is enough to avoid the Ejector stage.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Gas-phase Metallicity Profiles of Star-forming Galaxies in the Modified Accretion Disk Framework

Simulations indicate that the inflow of gas of star-forming galaxies is almost co-planar and co-rotating with the gas disk, and that the outflow of gas driven by stellar winds and/or supernova explosions is preferentially perpendicular to the disk. This indicates that the galactic gas disk can be treated as a {\it modified} accretion disk. In this work, we focus on the metal enhancement in galactic disks in this scenario of gas accretion. Assuming that the star formation rate surface density ($\Sigma_{\rm SFR}$) is of exponential form, we obtain the analytic solution of gas-phase metallicity with only three free parameters: the scalelength of $\Sigma_{\rm SFR}$, the metallicity of the inflowing gas and the mass-loading factor of the wind. According to this simple model, the negative gradient of gas-phase metallicity is a natural consequence of the radial inflow of cold gas which is continuously enriched by in-situ star formation as it moves towards the disk center. We fit the model to the observed metallicity profiles for six nearby galaxies chosen to have well-measured metallicity profiles extending to very large radii. Our model can well characterize the overall features of the observed metallicity profiles. The observed profiles usually show a floor at the outer regions of the disk, corresponding to the metallicity of inflow gas. Furthermore, we find the scalelength of $\Sigma_{\rm SFR}$ inferred from these fits agree well with independent estimates from the H$\alpha$ profiles, supporting the basic model.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Very Local Interstellar Medium Revealed by Complete Solar Cycle of Interstellar Neutral Helium Observations with IBEX

P. Swaczyna, M. A. Kubiak, M. Bzowski, J. Bower, S. A. Fuselier, A. Galli, D. Heirtzler, D. J. McComas, E. Möbius, F. Rahmanifard, N. A. Schwadron. The IBEX-Lo instrument on board the Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX) mission samples interstellar neutral (ISN) helium atoms penetrating the heliosphere from the very local interstellar medium (VLISM). In this study, we analyze the IBEX-Lo ISN helium observations covering a complete solar cycle, from 2009 through 2020 using a comprehensive uncertainty analysis including statistical and systematic sources.W e employ the Warsaw Test Particle Model to simulate ISN helium fluxes at IBEX, which are subsequently compared with the observed count rate in the three lowest energy steps of IBEX-Lo. The $\chi^2$ analysis shows that the ISN helium flows from ecliptic $(\lambda,\beta)=(255.59^{\circ}\pm0.23^{\circ}, 5.14^{\circ}\pm0.08^{\circ})$, with speed $v_\text{HP}=25.86\pm0.21$ km s$^{-1}$ and temperature $T_\text{HP}=7450\pm140$ K at the heliopause. Accounting for gravitational attraction and elastic collisions, the ISN helium speed and temperature in the pristine VLISM far from the heliopause are $v_\text{VLISM}=25.9$ km s$^{-1}$ and $T_\text{VLISM}=6150$ K, respectively. The time evolution of the ISN helium fluxes at 1 au over 12 years suggests significant changes in the IBEX-Lo detection efficiency, higher ionization rates of ISN helium atoms in the heliosphere than assumed in the model, or an additional unaccounted signal source in the analyzed observations. Nevertheless, we do not find any indication of the evolution of the derived parameters of ISN helium over the period analyzed. Finally, we argue that the continued operation of IBEX-Lo to overlap with the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) will be pivotal in tracking possible physical changes in the VLISM.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

New planet as big as Jupiter discovered by ‘citizen scientists’

A group of citizen scientists and astronomers have found a new planet the size of Jupiter.The enormous world, called TOI-2180 b, is located 379 light-years away and takes 261 days to orbit its star – longer than many other gas giants outside our solar system – and a temperature of around 76C. This is warmer than Earth, but abnormally cold for similar exoplanets.TOI-2180 b is also thought to be denser than Jupiter, with as many as 105 Earth masses packed inside. This suggests that it is not made of elements like hydrogen and helium.There could be rings and moons orbiting...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

V456 Cyg: An eclipsing binary with tidally perturbed g-mode pulsations

Context. Many well-known bright stars have been observed by the ongoing Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) space mission. For several of them, these new data reveal previously unobserved variability, such as tidally perturbed pulsations in close binary stars. Aims. Using newly detected gravity-mode (g-mode) pulsations in V456 Cyg, we aim to determine the global stellar properties of this short-period eclipsing binary and evaluate the interaction between these pulsations and the tides. Methods. We model the binary orbit and determine the physical properties of the component stars using the TESS photometry and published spectroscopy. We then measure the pulsation frequencies from the residuals of the light curve fit using iterative prewhitening, and analyse them to determine the global asteroseismic stellar parameters. We evaluate the pulsation parameters as a function of the orbital phase. Results. We find that the pulsations belong to the secondary component of V456 Cyg and that this star likely has a uniform radial rotation profile, synchronous ($\nu_{\rm rot} = 1.113(14) \rm d^{-1}$) with the binary orbit ($\nu_{\rm orb} = 1.122091(8) \rm d^{-1}$). The observed g modes are amplified by almost a factor three in the stellar hemisphere facing the primary. We present evidence that this is caused by tidal perturbation of the pulsations, with the mode coupling being strongly affected. Conclusions. V456 Cyg is only the second object for which tidally perturbed high-order g-mode pulsations are identified, after $\pi^5$ Ori. This opens up new opportunities for tidal g-mode asteroseismology, as it demonstrates another avenue in which g modes and tides can interact with each other.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spirographic motion in a vortex

Studies of particle motion in vortical flows have mainly focused on point-like particles, either inertial or self-propelled. This approximation assumes that the velocity field that surrounds the particle is linear. We consider an inertialess rigid dumbbell in a two-dimensional steady vortex. While the system remains analytically tractable, the particle experiences the nonlinearity of the surrounding velocity field. By exploiting the rotational symmetry of the flow, we reduce the problem to that of a two-dimensional dynamical system, whose fixed points and periodic orbits can be used to explain the motion of the dumbbell. For all vortices in which the fluid angular velocity decreases with radial distance, the center of mass of the dumbbell follows a spirographic trajectory around the vortex center. This results from a periodic oscillation in the radial direction combined with revolution around the center. The shape of the trajectory depends strongly on the initial position and orientation of the dumbbell, but the dynamics is qualitatively the same irrespective of the form of the vortex. If the fluid angular velocity is not monotonic, the spirographic motion is altered by the existence of transport barriers, whose shape is now sensitive to the details of the vortex.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Speckle Memory Effect in the Frequency Domain and Stability in Time-Reversal Experiments

When waves propagate through a complex medium like the turbulent atmosphere the wave field becomes incoherent and the wave intensity forms a complex speckle pattern. In this paper we study a speckle memory effect in the frequency domain and some of its consequences. This effect means that certain properties of the speckle pattern produced by wave transmission through a randomly scattering medium is preserved when shifting the frequency of the illumination. The speckle memory effect is characterized via a detailed novel analysis of the fourth-order moment of the random paraxial Green's function at four different frequencies. We arrive at a precise characterization of the frequency memory effect and what governs the strength of the memory. As an application we quantify the statistical stability of time-reversal wave refocusing through a randomly scattering medium in the paraxial or beam regime. Time reversal refers to the situation when a transmitted wave field is recorded on a time-reversal mirror then time reversed and sent back into the complex medium. The reemitted wave field then refocuses at the original source point. We compute the mean of the refocused wave and identify a novel quantitative description of its variance in terms of the radius of the time-reversal mirror, the size of its elements, the source bandwidth and the statistics of the random medium fluctuations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Doppler shifts of resonant fluorescence spectrum for a two-level 85Rb atom via multiphoton Compton scattering

Usually, it's difficult for us to observe the Compton Scattering in an atom. One way to overcome this difficult is using multi-photon collide with an atom, which will come into being multi-photon Compton Scattering (MCS) phenomenon. Thus, we can investigate the MCS process in visible light region. During the MCS process, the cluster atoms moving as a whole, namely atomic Dicke states, the multi-photon interacting with cluster atoms. We can observe a significant Doppler shift of resonant fluorescence spectrum(RFS)in a room-temperature two-levelatomic system. In this paper, we present a detail analysis of the physics mechanism of the Doppler shift and propose a method to measure the component of the Dicke states (the atomic polymers with different masses)by using the Doppler shift of the RFS.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Spectral Power-law Formation by Sequential Particle Acceleration in Multiple Flare Magnetic Islands

We present a first-principles model of pitch-angle and energy distribution function evolution as particles are sequentially accelerated by multiple flare magnetic islands. Data from magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations of an eruptive flare/coronal mass ejection provide ambient conditions for the evolving particle distributions. Magnetic islands, which are created by sporadic reconnection at the self-consistently formed flare current sheet, contract and accelerate the particles. The particle distributions are evolved using rules derived in our previous work. In this investigation, we assume that a prescribed fraction of particles sequentially "hops" to another accelerator and receives an additional boost in energy and anisotropy. This sequential process generates particle number spectra that obey an approximate power law at mid-range energies and presents low- and high-energy breaks. We analyze these spectral regions as functions of the model parameters. We also present a fully analytic method for forming and interpreting such spectra, independent of the sequential acceleration model. The method requires only a few constrained physical parameters, such as the percentage of particles transferred between accelerators, the energy gain in each accelerator, and the number of accelerators visited. Our investigation seeks to bridge the gap between MHD and kinetic regimes by combining global simulations and analytic kinetic theory. The model reproduces and explains key characteristics of observed flare hard X-ray spectra as well as the underlying properties of the accelerated particles. Our analytic model provides tools to interpret high-energy observations for missions and telescopes, such as RHESSI, FOXSI, NuSTAR, Solar Orbiter, EOVSA, and future high-energy missions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Decomposition of Astronomical Maps -- Constrained Diffusion Method

We propose a new, efficient multi-scale method to decompose a map (or signal in general) into components maps that contain structures of different sizes. In the widely-used wave transform, artifacts containing negative values arise around regions with sharp transitions due to the application of band-limited filters. In our approach, the decomposition is achieved by solving a modified, non-linear version of the diffusion equation. This is inspired by the anisotropic diffusion methods, which establish the link between image filtering and partial differential equations. In our case, the artifact issue is addressed where the positivity of the decomposed images is guaranteed. Our new method is particularly suitable for signals which contain localized, non-linear features, as typical of astronomical observations. It can be used to study the multi-scale structures of astronomical maps quantitatively and should be useful in observation-related tasks such as background removal. We thus propose a new measure called the ''scale spectrum'', which describes how the image values distribute among different components in the scale space, to describe maps. The method allows for input arrays of an arbitrary number of dimensions, and a python3 implementation of the algorithms is included in the Appendix and available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectrum of Single-Photon Scattering in a Strong-Coupling Hybrid Optomechanical System

We analyze theoretically the single-photon excitation and transmission spectra of a strong-coupling hybrid optomechanics, where a two-level system (TLS) is coupled to the mechanical resonator (MR), generating the Jaynes-Cummings-type polariton doublets. In our model, both the optomichanical coupling and the TLS-MR coupling are strong. In this parameter region, the polaron-assisted excitation and reemission processes can strongly affect the single-photon excitation and output spectra of the cavity. We find that the fine structure around each sideband can be used to characterize the TLS-MR and the effective TLS-photon couplings, even at single-quantum level. Thus, the spectrum structures may make it possible to sensitively probe the quantum nature of a macroscopic mechanical element. We further provide a possible approach for tomographic reconstruction of the state of a TLS, utilizing the single-photon transmission spectra.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy