ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Non-Local Gravity Cosmology: an Overview

By Salvatore Capozziello, Francesco Bajardi
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

We discuss some main aspects of theories of gravity containing non-local terms in view of cosmological applications. In particular, we consider various extensions of General Relativity based on geometrical invariants as $f(R, \Box^{-1} R)$, $f({\cal G}, \Box^{-1} {\cal G})$ and $f(T, \Box^{-1} T)$ gravity where $R$ is the Ricci curvature scalar,...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Mysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Legacy Of Moon-Forming Impact

Thin structures that dramatically slow the passage of seismic waves have been identified where Earth’s outer core meets the mantle. New research determines these features – known as Ultra Low Velocity Zones (ULVZs) – are made of layers of different material, probably left behind from when the Earth's outer regions were a magma ocean. In particular, at least some ULVZs could have arisen from the same event that caused the Moon's formation.
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
The Independent

China builds ‘artificial moon’ to simulate low gravity inspired by a levitating frog

China has built an artificial moon research facility that simulates low-gravity environments, which will help it explore the satellite further.The facility, which will be officially launched in the coming months, can apparently make gravity “disappear” in an effect that can “last as long as you want” according to Li Ruilin, from the China University of Mining and Technology.The artificial moon itself is in a vacuum chamber, although it is only 60 centimetres in diameter compared to the 3,474.8 kilometres of the actual moon.The landscape is made up of rocks and dust like that on the Moon and is supported by...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity#Phys#Nongalactic Astrophysics
arxiv.org

Cosmology of Supercooled Universe

First-order phase transitions (FOPTs) are ubiquitous in physics beyond the Standard Model (SM). Recently, models with no dimensionful parameters in the tree-level action have been attracting much attention because they can predict a very strong FOPT with ultra-supercooling. In this paper, we study the cosmological signatures of such a supercooling model. As a concrete model, we consider the SM with two additional real scalars $\phi$ and $S$, which can realize the electroweak symmetry breaking via Coleman-Weinberg mechanism. One of the additional scalars $S$ can naturally become a Dark Matter (DM) candidate due to the $Z_2^{}$ symmetry of the action. We study the FOPT of this model and calculate the Gravitational Wave (GW) signals and the thermal relic abundance of $S$. As a result, we find that (i) the GW peak amplitude can reach $\sim 10^{-10}$ around the frequency $f\sim 10^{-3}~$Hz for some model parameters and (ii) the scalar mixing coupling $\lambda_{\phi S}^{}$ is constrained to be $0.8\lesssim \lambda_{\phi S}^{}\lesssim 1$ in order to achieve both FOPT and DM relic abundance.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Energy Conditions in Non-minimally Coupled $f(R,T)$ Gravity

In today's scenario, going beyond Einstein's theory of gravity leads us to some more complete and modified gravity theories. One of them is the $f(R,T)$ gravity in which $ R $ is the Ricci scalar, and $ T $ is the trace of the energy-momentum tensor. Using a well-motivated linear $f(R,T)$ gravity model with a single parameter, we studied the strong energy condition (SEC), the weak energy condition (WEC), the null energy condition (NEC), and the dominant energy condition (DEC) under the simplest non-minimal matter geometry coupling with a perfect fluid distribution. The model parameter is constrained by energy conditions and a single parameter proposed equation of state (EoS), resulting in the compatibility of the $f(R,T)$ models with the accelerated expansion of the universe. It is seen that the EoS parameter illustrate the quintessence phase in a dominated accelerated phase, pinpoint to the cosmological constant yields as a prediction the phantom era. Also, the present values of the cosmological constant and the acceleration of the universe are used to check the viability of our linear $f(R,T)$ model of gravity. It is observed that the positive behavior of DEC and WEC indicates the validation of the model. In contrast, SEC is violating the condition resulting in the accelerated expansion of the universe.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Non-local parameterization of atmospheric subgrid processes with neural networks

Subgrid processes in global climate models are represented by parameterizations that are a major source of uncertainties in simulations of climate. In recent years, it has been suggested that new machine-learning parameterizations learned from high-resolution model output data could be superior to traditional parameterizations. Currently, both traditional and machine-learning parameterizations of subgrid processes in the atmosphere are based on a single-column approach. Namely, the information used by these parameterizations is taken from a single atmospheric column. However, a single-column approach might not be ideal for the parameterization problem since certain atmospheric phenomena, such as organized convective systems, can cross multiple grid boxes and involve slantwise circulations that are not purely vertical. Here we train neural networks using non-local inputs spanning over 3$\times$3 columns of inputs. We find that including the non-local inputs substantially improves the prediction of subgrid tendencies of a range of subgrid processes. The improvement is especially notable for cases associated with mid-latitude fronts and convective instability. Using an explainable artificial intelligence technique called layer-wise relevance propagation, we find that non-local inputs from zonal and meridional winds contain information that helps to improve the performance of the neural network parameterization. Our results imply that use of non-local inputs has the potential to substantially improve both traditional and machine-learning parameterizations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

From gravity to string topology

The chain gravity properad introduced earlier by the author acts on the cyclic Hochschild of any cyclic $A_\infty$ algebra equipped with a scalar product of degree $-d$. In particular, it acts on the cyclic Hochschild complex of any Poincare duality algebra of degree $d$, and that action factors through a quotient dg properad $ST_{3-d}$ of ribbon graphs which is in focus of this paper. We show that its cohomology properad $H^\bullet(ST_{3-d})$ is highly non-trivial and that it acts canonically on the reduced equivariant homology $\bar{H}_\bullet^{S^1}(LM)$ of the loop space $LM$ of any simply connected $d$-dimensional closed manifold $M$. By its very construction, the string topology properad $H^\bullet(ST_{3-d})$ comes equipped with a morphism from the gravity properad which is fully determined by the compactly supported cohomology of the moduli spaces $M_{g,n}$ of stable algebraic curves of genus $g$ with marked points. This result gives rise to new universal operations in string topology as well as reproduces in a unified way several known constructions: we show that (i) $H^\bullet(ST_{3-d})$ is also a properad under the properad of involutive Lie bialgebras in degree $3-d$ whose induced action on $\bar{H}_\bullet^{S^1}(LM)$ agrees precisely with the famous purely geometric construction of M. Chas and D. Sullivan, (ii) $H^\bullet(ST_{3-d})$ is a properad under the properad of homotopy involutive Lie bialgebras in degree $2-d$; (iii) E. Getzler's gravity operad injects into $H^\bullet(ST_{3-d})$ implying a purely algebraic counterpart of the geometric construction of C. Westerland establishing an action of the gravity operad on $\bar{H}_\bullet^{S^1}(LM)$.
MATHEMATICS
The Independent

Scientists create the biggest 3D map of the universe ever – and find intriguing discoveries inside

Scientist shave created the most detailed three dimensional map of the universe ever.The researchers hope that the map could eventually help tell us where the cosmos came from and where it is going, by giving us a better understanding of dark energy.And they have already spotted intriguing details in the data: it is helping to reveal the secret of the most powerful lights in the universe.“There is a lot of beauty to it,” said Berkeley Lab scientist Julien Guy.“In the distribution of the galaxies in the 3D map, there are huge clusters, filaments, and voids. They’re the biggest structures in...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Estimating the local dark matter density in a non-axisymmetric wobbling disc

H. Silverwood, P. F. de Salas, K. Malhan, A. Widmark, C. F. P. Laporte, S. Garbari, K. Freese. The density of dark matter near the Sun is important for experiments hunting for dark matter particles in the laboratory, and for constraining the local shape of the Milky Way's dark matter halo. Estimates to date have typically assumed that the Milky Way's stellar disc is axisymmetric and in a steady-state. Yet the Milky Way disc is neither, exhibiting prominent spiral arms and a bar, and vertical and radial oscillations. We assess the impact of these assumptions on determinations of the local dark matter density by applying a free-form, steady-state, Jeans method to two different N-body simulations of Milky Way-like galaxies. In one, the galaxy has experienced an ancient major merger, similar to the hypothesized Gaia-Sausage-Enceladus; in the other, the galaxy is perturbed more recently by the repeated passage and slow merger of a Sagittarius-like dwarf galaxy. We assess the impact of each of the terms in the Jeans-Poisson equations on our ability to correctly extract the local dark matter density from the simulated data. We find that common approximations employed in the literature - axisymmetry and a locally flat rotation curve - can lead to significant systematic errors of up to a factor ~1.5 in the recovered surface mass density ~2kpc above the disc plane, implying a fractional error on the local dark matter density of order unity. However, once we add in the tilt term and the rotation curve term in our models, we obtain an unbiased estimate, consistent with the true value within our 95% confidence intervals for realistic 20% uncertainties on the baryonic surface density of the disc. Other terms - the axial tilt, 2:nd Poisson and time dependent terms - contribute less than 10% to the local dark matter density (given current data) and can be safely neglected for now. In the future, as more data become available, these terms will need to be included in the analysis.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Swiss-cheese cosmologies with variable $G$ and $Λ$ from the renormalization group

A convincing explanation for the nature of the dark energy and dark matter is still missing. In recent works a RG-improved swiss-cheese cosmology with an evolving cosmological constant dependent on the \sch radius has been proven to be a promising model to explain the observed cosmic acceleration. In this work we extend this model to consider the combined scaling of the Newton constant $G$ and the cosmological constant $\Lambda$ according to the IR-fixed point hypothesis. We shall show that our model easily generates the observed recent passage from deceleration to acceleration without need of extra energy scales, exotic fields or fine tuning. In order to check the generality of the concept, two different scaling relations have been analysed and we proved that both are in very good agreement with $\Lambda$CDM cosmology. We also show that our model satisfies the observational local constraints on $\dot{G}/G$.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Matter and antimatter seem to respond equally to gravity

As part of an experiment to measure—to an extremely precise degree—the charge-to-mass ratios of protons and antiprotons, the RIKEN-led BASE collaboration at CERN, Geneva, Switzerland, has found that, within the uncertainty of the experiment, matter and antimatter respond to gravity in the same way. Matter and antimatter create...
ASTRONOMY
Medscape News

The Medical Advances Set for Low Gravity

The Biomanufacturing in Space Symposium held in December 2020 aimed to create a roadmap to a sustainable market for biomanufacturing in low earth orbit space, such as at the International Space Station (ISS). Now, a paper in Stem Cell Reports discusses the symposium's implications, including by highlighting the three areas...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unified $f(R)$ gravity at local scales

We explore the shifted $f(R) (\propto R^{1+\delta})$ model with ${\delta}$ as a distinguishing physical parameter for the study of constraints at local scales. The corresponding dynamics confronted with different geodesics (null and non-null) along with its conformal analogue is investigated. For null geodesics, we discuss the light deflection angle, whereas for non-null geodesics under the weak field limit, we investigate the perihelion advance of the Mercury orbit in $f(R)$ Schwarzschild background, respectively. The extent of an additional force, appearing for non-null geodesics, depends on $\delta$. Such phenomenological investigations allow us to strictly constrain $\delta$ to be approximately $\mathcal{O}(10^{-6})$ with a difference of unity in orders at galactic and planetary scales and seems to provide a unique $f(R)$ at local scales. Further, at late cosmic time, we analyse the constraint on $\delta$ via the bare scalar self-interaction Einstein frame potential to provide a null test of dark energy. We constrain the deviation parameter, $\mid\delta\mid$ to $(\approx 0.6)$ which is in a close agreement with the results obtained through various observations in the Jordan frame by several authors. Our results suggest that the present form of model is suitable for the alternate explanation of dark matter-like effects at local scales, whereas at large scales the deviations grow higher and must be addressed in terms of the accelerated background.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cosmology with one galaxy?

Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro, Jupiter Ding, Shy Genel, Stephanie Tonnesen, Valentina La Torre, David N. Spergel, Romain Teyssier, Yin Li, Caroline Heneka, Pablo Lemos, Daniel Anglés-Alcázar, Daisuke Nagai, Mark Vogelsberger. Galaxies can be characterized by many internal properties such as stellar mass, gas metallicity, and star-formation rate. We quantify the...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Abundance of beryllium in the Sun and stars: The role of non-local thermodynamic equilibrium effects

Earlier studies have suggested that deviations from the local thermodynamic equilibrium (LTE) play a minor role in the formation of Be II 313 nm resonance lines in solar and stellar atmospheres. Recent improvements in the atomic data allow a more complete model atom of Be to be constructed and the validity of these claims to be reassessed using more up-to-date atomic physics. The main goal of this study therefore is to refocus on the role of non-local thermodynamic equilibrium (NLTE) effects in the formation of Be II 313.04 and 313.11 nm resonance lines in solar and stellar atmospheres. For this, we constructed a model atom of Be using new atomic data that recently became available. The model atom contains 98 levels and 383 radiative transitions of Be I and Be II and uses the most up-to-date collision rates with electrons and hydrogen. This makes it the most complete model atom used to determine 1D NLTE solar Be abundance and to study the role of NLTE effects in the formation of Be II 313 nm resonance lines. We find that deviations from LTE have a significant influence on the strength of the Be II 313 nm line in solar and stellar atmospheres. For the Sun, we obtained the 1D NLTE Be abundance of A(Be)_NLTE = 1.32+/-0.05, which is in excellent agreement with the meteoritic value of A(Be)=1.31+/-0.04. Importantly, we find that NLTE effects become significant in FGK stars. Moreover, there is a pronounced variation in 1D NLTE-LTE abundance corrections with the effective temperature and metallicity. Therefore, contrary to our previous understanding, the obtained results indicate that NLTE effects play an important role in Be line formation in stellar atmospheres and have to be properly taken into account in Be abundance studies, especially in metal-poor stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Deterministic improvements of quantum measurements with grouping of compatible operators, non-local transformations, and covariance estimates

Obtaining the expectation value of an observable on a quantum computer is a crucial step in the variational quantum algorithms. For complicated observables such as molecular electronic Hamiltonians, a common strategy is to present the observable as a linear combination of measurable fragments. The main problem of this approach is a large number of measurements required for accurate sampling of the observable's expectation value. We consider several partitioning schemes based on grouping of commuting multi-qubit Pauli products with the goal of minimizing the number of measurements. Three main directions are explored: 1) grouping commuting operators using the greedy approach, 2) involving non-local unitary transformations for measuring, and 3) taking advantage of compatibility of some Pauli products with several measurable groups. The last direction gives rise to a general framework that not only provides improvements over previous methods but also connects measurement grouping approaches with recent advances in techniques of shadow tomography. Following this direction, we develop two new measurement schemes, the best of which achieves a five-fold reduction in the number of measurements for a set of model molecules compared to previous state-of-the-art methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Entanglement Entropy in Horndeski Gravity

In this work, we explore the holographic entanglement entropy with an infinite strip region of the boundary in Horndeski gravity. In our prescription we consider the spherically and planar topologies black holes in the AdS$_{4}$/CFT$_{3}$ scenario. In such framework, we show the behavior of the entanglement entropy in function of the Horndeski parameters. Such parameters control the storage of information of the subsystem A where her can be increasing or decreasing, but in the critical point of the Horndeski theory the information process non-vanishing. This entanglement entropy will be computed by some analytical techniques that were studies by some authors, as to know \cite{Chaturvedi:2016kbk}. Thus, with this scheme we compute the first law of entanglement thermodynamics in Horndeski gravity and we show that a very small subsystem obeys the analogous property of the first law of thermodynamics if we excite the system.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy