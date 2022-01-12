ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, NY

Delta extends life of expiring travel vouchers from pandemic

WNYT
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) - Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it will extend through 2023 the window for customers to rebook credits earned when they purchased but then canceled flights during the pandemic. Before the announcement, Delta flight...

wnyt.com

City
