ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Estimating the Photometric Redshifts of Galaxies and QSOs Using Regression Techniques in Machine Learning

By Aidin Momtaz, Mohammad Hossein Salimi, Soroush Shakeri
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Measuring distances of cosmological sources such as galaxies, stars and quasars plays an increasingly critical role in modern cosmology. Obtaining the optical spectrum and consequently calculating the redshift as a distance indicator could instantly classify these objects. As long as spectroscopic observations are not available for...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmos

Did scientists really quantum entangle tardigrades?

In a pre-peer-reviewed paper recently released on ArXiv, a team of physicists claims to have done something extraordinary: place a tardigrade in a state of quantum entanglement with a pair of qubits. According to the mind-bending weirdness of quantum physics, quantum entanglement means that two things or systems cannot be...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth may be enveloped with a massive magnetic tunnel

There is always something interesting about the vast sky that envelopes us - especially the strange formations and shapes visible in the sky during the days and nights. These have not only excited us but have also puzzled scientists for years. Perhaps we may finally have some exciting revelation about these.
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists find ‘strange metal’ that behaves in ways they don’t understand

Scientists have found a new “strange metal” that behaves in ways they can’t quite understand.But the discovery could be key to finding out an explanation for a phenomenon that has troubled researchers for decades.Finally solving that problem could lead to a variety of breakthroughs, such as lossless power grids and quantum computers. It also appears to be linked to some of the fundamental constants of the universe, and so could help shed light on how the cosmos actually works.Most materials, such as copper and silver, behave in predictable and well understood ways, and scientists understand how their electrical conductance...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Regression#Qsos#Redshift#Sloan Digital Sky Survey#Random Forest#Ga#Nongalactic Astrophysics
ScienceAlert

Physicists Claim They've Quantum Entangled a Tardigrade With a Qubit. But Have They?

A team of physicists claims to have entangled a superconducting qubit and a tardigrade, moving the freezing, tiny, and well-controlled world of quantum into the "hot and wet" systems of life. However, the results described in this preprint paper are not quite so cut and dried, and many quantum researchers are arguing that the poor tardigrade wasn't entangled in a meaningful way. "I also don't know how [serious] the authors were about this – it could be a tongue-in-cheek piece," writes Rice University physics professor Douglas Natelson. "That said, it's important to point out that the authors did not entangle a tardigrade with...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inferring Turbulent Parameters via Machine Learning

We design a machine learning technique to solve the general problem of inferring physical parameters from the observation of turbulent flows, a relevant exercise in many theoretical and applied fields, from engineering to earth observation and astrophysics. Our approach is to train the machine learning system to regress the rotation frequency of the flow's reference frame, from the observation of the flow's velocity amplitude on a 2d plane extracted from the 3d domain. The machine learning approach consists of a Deep Convolutional Neural Network (DCNN) of the same kind developed in computer vision. The training and validation datasets are produced by means of fully resolved direct numerical simulations. This study shows interesting results from two different points of view. From the machine learning point of view it shows the potential of DCNN, reaching good results on such a particularly complex problem that goes well outside the limits of human vision. Second, from the physics point of view, it provides an example on how machine learning can be exploited in data analysis to infer information that would be inaccessible otherwise. Indeed, by comparing DCNN with the other possible Bayesian approaches, we find that DCNN yields to a much higher inference accuracy in all the examined cases.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Application of Machine Learning Methods in Inferring Surface Water Groundwater Exchanges using High Temporal Resolution Temperature Measurements

We examine the ability of machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) algorithms to infer surface/ground exchange flux based on subsurface temperature observations. The observations and fluxes are produced from a high-resolution numerical model representing conditions in the Columbia River near the Department of Energy Hanford site located in southeastern Washington State. Random measurement error, of varying magnitude, is added to the synthetic temperature observations. The results indicate that both ML and DL methods can be used to infer the surface/ground exchange flux. DL methods, especially convolutional neural networks, outperform the ML methods when used to interpret noisy temperature data with a smoothing filter applied. However, the ML methods also performed well and they are can better identify a reduced number of important observations, which could be useful for measurement network optimization. Surprisingly, the ML and DL methods better inferred upward flux than downward flux. This is in direct contrast to previous findings using numerical models to infer flux from temperature observations and it may suggest that combined use of ML or DL inference with numerical inference could improve flux estimation beneath river systems.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Fair Data Representation for Machine Learning at the Pareto Frontier

As machine learning powered decision making is playing an increasingly important role in our daily lives, it is imperative to strive for fairness of the underlying data processing and algorithms. We propose a pre-processing algorithm for fair data representation via which L2- objective supervised learning algorithms result in an estimation of the Pareto frontier between prediction error and statistical disparity. In particular, the present work applies the optimal positive definite affine transport maps to approach the post-processing Wasserstein barycenter characterization of the optimal fair L2-objective supervised learning via a pre-processing data deformation. We call the resulting data Wasserstein pseudo-barycenter. Furthermore, we show that the Wasserstein geodesics from the learning outcome marginals to the barycenter characterizes the Pareto frontier between L2-loss and total Wasserstein distance among learning outcome marginals. Thereby, an application of McCann interpolation generalizes the pseudo-barycenter to a family of data representations via which L2-objective supervised learning algorithms result in the Pareto frontier. Numerical simulations underscore the advantages of the proposed data representation: (1) the pre-processing step is compositive with arbitrary L2-objective supervised learning methods and unseen data; (2) the fair representation protects data privacy by preventing the training machine from direct or indirect access to the sensitive information of the data; (3) the optimal affine map results in efficient computation of fair supervised learning on high-dimensional data; (4) experimental results shed light on the fairness of L2-objective unsupervised learning via the proposed fair data representation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Predicting solar power output using machine learning techniques

Applying data science solutions to renewable energy challenges. Solar energy is one of the leading renewable energy sources in the world and it continues to grow. However, it depends on sunlight which is an intermittent natural resource. This makes power output predictability critical for the integration of solar photovoltaics into traditional electrical grid systems.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Machine Learning approach to the Floquet--Lindbladian problem

Similar to its classical version, quantum Markovian evolution can be either time-discrete or time-continuous. Discrete quantum Markovian evolution is usually modeled with completely-positive trace-preserving maps while time-continuous one is often specified with operators referred to as "Lindbladians". Here we address the following question: Being given a quantum map, can we find a Lindbladian which generates an evolution identical -- when monitored at discrete instances of time -- to the one induced by the map? It was demonstrated that the problem of getting the answer to this question can be reduced to an NP-complete (in the dimension $N$ of the Hilbert space the evolution takes place in) problem. We approach this question from a different perspective by considering a variety of Machine Learning (ML) methods and trying to estimate their potential ability to give the correct answer. As a test bed, we use a single-qubit model for which the answer can be obtained by using the reduction procedure. The main outcome of our experiment is that some of the used ML schemes can be trained to match the correct answer with surprisingly high accuracy. This gives us hope that, by implementing the ML methodology, we could get beyond the limit set by the complexity of the reduced problem.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Planted Dense Subgraphs in Dense Random Graphs Can Be Recovered using Graph-based Machine Learning

Multiple methods of finding the vertices belonging to a planted dense subgraph in a random dense $G(n, p)$ graph have been proposed, with an emphasis on planted cliques. Such methods can identify the planted subgraph in polynomial time, but are all limited to several subgraph structures. Here, we present PYGON, a graph neural network-based algorithm, which is insensitive to the structure of the planted subgraph. This is the first algorithm that uses advanced learning tools for recovering dense subgraphs. We show that PYGON can recover cliques of sizes $\Theta\left(\sqrt{n}\right)$, where $n$ is the size of the background graph, comparable with the state of the art. We also show that the same algorithm can recover multiple other planted subgraphs of size $\Theta\left(\sqrt{n}\right)$, in both directed and undirected graphs. We suggest a conjecture that no polynomial time PAC-learning algorithm can detect planted dense subgraphs with size smaller than $O\left(\sqrt{n}\right)$, even if in principle one could find dense subgraphs of logarithmic size.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Using Machine Learning for Anomaly Detection on a System-on-Chip under Gamma Radiation

The emergence of new nanoscale technologies has imposed significant challenges to designing reliable electronic systems in radiation environments. A few types of radiation like Total Ionizing Dose (TID) effects often cause permanent damages on such nanoscale electronic devices, and current state-of-the-art technologies to tackle TID make use of expensive radiation-hardened devices. This paper focuses on a novel and different approach: using machine learning algorithms on consumer electronic level Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) to tackle TID effects and monitor them to replace before they stop working. This condition has a research challenge to anticipate when the board results in a total failure due to TID effects. We observed internal measurements of the FPGA boards under gamma radiation and used three different anomaly detection machine learning (ML) algorithms to detect anomalies in the sensor measurements in a gamma-radiated environment. The statistical results show a highly significant relationship between the gamma radiation exposure levels and the board measurements. Moreover, our anomaly detection results have shown that a One-Class Support Vector Machine with Radial Basis Function Kernel has an average Recall score of 0.95. Also, all anomalies can be detected before the boards stop working.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Automated Graph Machine Learning: Approaches, Libraries and Directions

Graph machine learning has been extensively studied in both academic and industry. However, as the literature on graph learning booms with a vast number of emerging methods and techniques, it becomes increasingly difficult to manually design the optimal machine learning algorithm for different graph-related tasks. To tackle the challenge, automated graph machine learning, which aims at discovering the best hyper-parameter and neural architecture configuration for different graph tasks/data without manual design, is gaining an increasing number of attentions from the research community. In this paper, we extensively discuss automated graph machine approaches, covering hyper-parameter optimization (HPO) and neural architecture search (NAS) for graph machine learning. We briefly overview existing libraries designed for either graph machine learning or automated machine learning respectively, and further in depth introduce AutoGL, our dedicated and the world's first open-source library for automated graph machine learning. Last but not least, we share our insights on future research directions for automated graph machine learning. This paper is the first systematic and comprehensive discussion of approaches, libraries as well as directions for automated graph machine learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to $k$-means

$k$-means clustering is a fundamental problem in various disciplines. This problem is nonconvex, and standard algorithms are only guaranteed to find a local optimum. Leveraging the structure of local solutions characterized in [1], we propose a general algorithmic framework for escaping undesirable local solutions and recovering the global solution (or the ground truth). This framework consists of alternating between the following two steps iteratively: (i) detect mis-specified clusters in a local solution and (ii) improve the current local solution by non-local operations. We discuss implementation of these steps, and elucidate how the proposed framework unifies variants of $k$-means algorithm in literature from a geometric perspective. In addition, we introduce two natural extensions of the proposed framework, where the initial number of clusters is misspecified. We provide theoretical justification for our approach, which is corroborated with extensive experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Small-scale magnetic fields of the spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sir

Aims. The goal of this study is to investigate the small-scale magnetic fields of the two spectroscopic binary T Tauri stars V1878 Ori and V4046 Sgr. This is done to complete the observational characterisation of the surface magnetic fields of these stars because only their large-scale magnetic fields have been studied with Zeeman Doppler imaging (ZDI) so far. Methods. To investigate the small-scale magnetic fields, the differential Zeeman intensification of near-infrared Ti I lines was investigated using high-resolution archival spectra obtained with the ESPaDOnS spectrograph at the CFHT. In order to study the binary components separately, the spectra were disentangled by considering observations taken at different orbital phases. The Zeeman-intensification analysis was performed based on detailed polarised radiative transfer calculations aided by the Markov chain Monte Carlo inference, treating magnetic field filling factors and other stellar parameters that could affect the spectra as free parameters. Results. The obtained average magnetic field strengths of the components of V1878 Ori are 1.33 and 1.57 kG, respectively. Previous ZDI studies of V1878 Ori recovered about 14 and 20% of this magnetic field strength. For V4046 Sgr, the magnetic field strengths are 1.96 and 1.83 kG, respectively. In this case, about 12 and 9% of the total magnetic field strength was detected by ZDI. Conclusions. The small-scale magnetic field strengths obtained from Zeeman intensification are similar for the two components of each binary. This is in contrast to the large-scale magnetic fields obtained from ZDI investigations, performed using the same observations. While the large-scale field might look significantly different. This indicates that the efficiency of the magnetic dynamo is comparable for the components of the two binaries, because most energy is carreid by the small scale fields.
ASTRONOMY
Northwestern University

Machine Learning Used to Predict Synthesis of Complex Novel Materials

Scientists and institutions dedicate more resources each year to the discovery of novel materials to fuel the world. As natural resources diminish and the demand for higher value and advanced performance products grows, researchers have increasingly looked to nanomaterials. Nanoparticles have already found their way into applications ranging from energy...
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Scientists create the biggest 3D map of the universe ever – and find intriguing discoveries inside

Scientist shave created the most detailed three dimensional map of the universe ever.The researchers hope that the map could eventually help tell us where the cosmos came from and where it is going, by giving us a better understanding of dark energy.And they have already spotted intriguing details in the data: it is helping to reveal the secret of the most powerful lights in the universe.“There is a lot of beauty to it,” said Berkeley Lab scientist Julien Guy.“In the distribution of the galaxies in the 3D map, there are huge clusters, filaments, and voids. They’re the biggest structures in...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

SeamlessGAN: Self-Supervised Synthesis of Tileable Texture Maps

We present SeamlessGAN, a method capable of automatically generating tileable texture maps from a single input exemplar. In contrast to most existing methods, focused solely on solving the synthesis problem, our work tackles both problems, synthesis and tileability, simultaneously. Our key idea is to realize that tiling a latent space within a generative network trained using adversarial expansion techniques produces outputs with continuity at the seam intersection that can be then be turned into tileable images by cropping the central area. Since not every value of the latent space is valid to produce high-quality outputs, we leverage the discriminator as a perceptual error metric capable of identifying artifact-free textures during a sampling process. Further, in contrast to previous work on deep texture synthesis, our model is designed and optimized to work with multi-layered texture representations, enabling textures composed of multiple maps such as albedo, normals, etc. We extensively test our design choices for the network architecture, loss function and sampling parameters. We show qualitatively and quantitatively that our approach outperforms previous methods and works for textures of different types.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy