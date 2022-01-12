ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Peyton Manning and John Elway involved in rival bids for Broncos?

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-rumored scenario of two Denver Broncos Super Bowl winners bidding against each other for control of the team could be coming to fruition. A new report Tuesday suggested that the sale of the Broncos could proceed in the near future and would attract widespread interest. Woody Paige of the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Eric Bieniemy News

For the past few head coaching cycles, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been mentioned as a candidate to watch. However, he has yet to be hired to run his own team. Maybe that changes this year. As of this afternoon, Bieniemy reportedly already had one interview request,...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Broncos Are Trying to Lure Aaron Rodgers

Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington look at the writing on the wall in Denver and spell out how the Broncos are doing whatever they can to lure Aaron Rodgers this offseason, including interviewing Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett and QBs Coach Luke Getsy.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Paige
Person
Paige
Person
Peyton Manning
TMZ.com

NFL Fan Yells Anti-Gay Slur At Patrick Mahomes' Brother Before Broncos Game

An NFL fan was captured on video yelling an anti-gay slur at Patrick Mahomes' brother before the Chiefs took on the Broncos on Sunday. The incident went down at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver ... when Jackson Mahomes and Patrick's fiancee, Brittany Matthews, were down on the field taking pregame pictures and videos.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Coaching News Fueling Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Once upon a time, there was a wide belief throughout the NFL world that Aaron Rodgers was going to be traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. It never happened, but it could this off-season. The Broncos have a head coaching vacancy to fill after firing...
NFL
9NEWS

Broncos' first 8 head coach candidates: Bieniemy, Mayo, Hackett, Gannon, O'Connell, Quinn, Moore, Glenn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — George Paton started his first week of his second season attacking his gargantuan task of finding the Broncos a new head coach. Hours into his second year as the Broncos’ general manager, Paton emailed permission requests to interview eight coaches -- New England Patriots’ linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Eagles' defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Dallas Cowboys’ coordinators Dan Quinn (defense) and Kellen Moore (offense) – for Denver’s top coaching position that became available after Vic Fangio was dismissed Sunday morning with one year left on his contract.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Denver Broncos Super Bowl#The Denver Gazette#Bowlen Kaiser
Yardbarker

Denver Broncos sale seemingly imminent; impact will be wide-ranging

As the Denver Broncos proceed following another non-playoff season, their focus will be on finding a head coach to replace the recently fired Vic Fangio. However, there’s another much larger story brewing from Mile High City a few days after the Broncos’ 2021 campaign came to a conclusion.
NFL
The Tribune

Kiszla: Would Broncos Country rather have Peyton Manning or John Elway on team of next ownership group?

Who’s going to be the next owner of the Broncos?. It’s a $4 billion crapshoot, with nothing less than the future success of the team riding on the outcome. While we can pray Broncos general manager George Paton will pry quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle after hiring Dan Quinn to coach up the defense, the truth of the matter is it won’t mean diddly if the next owner is as big a knucklehead as Daniel Snyder, who isn’t even smart enough to pick a name for his football team in Washington.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy