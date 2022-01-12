Peyton Manning and John Elway involved in rival bids for Broncos?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — George Paton started his first week of his second season attacking his gargantuan task of finding the Broncos a new head coach. Hours into his second year as the Broncos’ general manager, Paton emailed permission requests to interview eight coaches -- New England Patriots’ linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Eagles' defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Dallas Cowboys’ coordinators Dan Quinn (defense) and Kellen Moore (offense) – for Denver’s top coaching position that became available after Vic Fangio was dismissed Sunday morning with one year left on his contract.
