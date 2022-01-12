Peyton Manning and John Elway involved in rival bids for Broncos?

Who’s going to be the next owner of the Broncos?. It’s a $4 billion crapshoot, with nothing less than the future success of the team riding on the outcome. While we can pray Broncos general manager George Paton will pry quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle after hiring Dan Quinn to coach up the defense, the truth of the matter is it won’t mean diddly if the next owner is as big a knucklehead as Daniel Snyder, who isn’t even smart enough to pick a name for his football team in Washington.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO