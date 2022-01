Deion Sanders recently won the Eddie Robinson Award for the best coach at the FCS level for his efforts at Jackson State. Fellow NFL legend Michael Irvin is happy to see Sanders having so much success in his coaching career. Irvin appeared on The Rich Eisen Show ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and was asked about Sanders. Irvin said he is incredibly proud to see how well Sanders is doing, especially when it comes to landing big-time recruits who were committed to other programs. On top of that, Irvin sees the difference that Sanders is making in the Jackson community.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO