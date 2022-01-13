ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymPWB_0dkEIvOz00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Joe Mixon in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates the victory against the Baltimore Ravens at the conclusion of a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Joe Mixon will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 292 times for 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Against the Raiders, Mixon has averaged 112.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 36.2 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Mixon, in three matchups versus the Raiders, has run for a TD every time, including multiple scores in two games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 20th in the league, allowing 114.3 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Mixon did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
  • During his last three games, Mixon has racked up 111 rushing yards (37.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 110 yards (36.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nbc#Afc Wild Card
24/7 Wall St.

Each Remaining Playoff’s Team Chance of Winning the Super Bowl

After Super Wild Card Weekend, just eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs. The teams that won their divisions and earned home field advantage continued to play well, and just one Wild Card team was able to pick up a road playoff win. All eight teams are just three victories away from being crowned Super […]
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Bengals News

When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field this weekend for the Divisional Round of the playoffs, they’ll have their top pass rusher at their disposal. On Thursday afternoon, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that defensive end Trey Hendrickson has cleared concussion protocol. He’ll be active for Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Names 3 Coaches He’d Fire Mike McCarthy For

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has made it well known he wants Mike McCarthy fired. In fact, there’s three coaches in particular he’d fire McCarthy for, but his wishes are a bit far fetched. The Cowboys suffered yet another early-playoff exit last weekend in a loss to the 49ers....
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy