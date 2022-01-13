Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Joe Mixon in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates the victory against the Baltimore Ravens at the conclusion of a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Joe Mixon will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 292 times for 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.

He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Mixon has averaged 112.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 36.2 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Mixon, in three matchups versus the Raiders, has run for a TD every time, including multiple scores in two games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 20th in the league, allowing 114.3 yards per game.

The Raiders have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Mixon did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.

During his last three games, Mixon has racked up 111 rushing yards (37.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught 13 passes for 110 yards (36.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

