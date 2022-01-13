Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Stefon Diggs in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Buffalo Bills against the New England Patriots.

Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Stefon Diggs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on CBS. Diggs' Buffalo Bills head into a showdown with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' 1,225 receiving yards (72.1 per game) are the best mark amongst the Bills. He's been targeted 164 times, and has 103 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.0% of the 655 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Diggs' 84.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Patriots are 15.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In five matchups with the Patriots, Diggs has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots are giving up 202.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Diggs totaled 81 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Diggs has 21 receptions (on 36 targets) for 218 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 72.7 yards per game.

