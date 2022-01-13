Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tom Brady in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady leads Tampa Bay with 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage (485-for-719), tossing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady has thrown 120 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In three matchups against the Eagles, Brady averaged 339.3 passing yards per game, 57.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes against the Eagles twice over those outings.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 233.9 yards per game through the air.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Brady completed 78.4 percent of his passes for 326 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

Brady has 968 passing yards (322.7 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

