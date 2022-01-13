ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykbW1_0dkEIrs500

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tom Brady in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jan 24: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates during the presentation of the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Nfl Nfc Championship Game Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Green Bay Packers

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Brady leads Tampa Bay with 5,316 passing yards (312.7 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage (485-for-719), tossing 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady has thrown 120 passes in the red zone this season, 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In three matchups against the Eagles, Brady averaged 339.3 passing yards per game, 57.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Brady threw multiple touchdown passes against the Eagles twice over those outings.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 233.9 yards per game through the air.
  • With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Brady completed 78.4 percent of his passes for 326 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Brady has 968 passing yards (322.7 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Is Still Mad About 49ers Drafting Giovanni Carmazzi

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — While some football fans will forever hate Tom Brady, they at least have to respect the man’s ability to hold a grudge. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his podcast this week if he still finds himself pulling for the 49ers to win big playoff games, based on his affinity for the team and Joe Montana when he was growing up in the Bay Area. The 44-year-old Buccaneers quarterback, though, said his love for the 49ers died when the team decided that Giovanni Carmazzi was a better choice in the 2000 NFL draft. “I lost...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Nfc Championship#Fox
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
NFL
FanSided

NFL needs to make the right decision before Rams play Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face off against the Rams in the next round of the playoffs at home, and L.A. should be far from full strength. The playoffs are here and the first round is in the books. The Buccaneers and the Rams took care of business in their playoff openers, and the rematch from the regular season this weekend is sure to be a spectacular affair.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

Each Remaining Playoff’s Team Chance of Winning the Super Bowl

After Super Wild Card Weekend, just eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs. The teams that won their divisions and earned home field advantage continued to play well, and just one Wild Card team was able to pick up a road playoff win. All eight teams are just three victories away from being crowned Super […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy