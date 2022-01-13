ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ben Roethlisberger in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) rushes against Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 3,740 passing yards (220.0 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage this year (390-of-605) while throwing 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with five rushing yards (0.3 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 87 of his 605 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Roethlisberger averages 277.4 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Chiefs, 46.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw at least a pair of touchdown passes twice in those contests against the Chiefs, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs are giving up 263.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Roethlisberger put together a 244-yard performance against the Ravens in Week 18, completing 68.2 percent of his pass attempts with one touchdown pass while throwing one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has collected 526 passing yards (175.3 yards per game) while going 77-for-125 (61.6% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

