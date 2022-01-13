ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jimmy Garoppolo in his NFL Playoffs contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Before Jimmy Garoppolo hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards while completing 68.3% of his passes (301-of-441), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (224.1 per game).
  • He also has 51 rushing yards on 38 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
  • Garoppolo accounts for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 441 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The 255.6 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cowboys have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Rams, Garoppolo racked up yards while completing 71.9 percent of his passes, throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Garoppolo has thrown for 638 yards (212.7 ypg), completing 73.1% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

