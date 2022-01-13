Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jimmy Garoppolo in his NFL Playoffs contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Before Jimmy Garoppolo hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards while completing 68.3% of his passes (301-of-441), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (224.1 per game).

He also has 51 rushing yards on 38 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.

Garoppolo accounts for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 441 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

The 255.6 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Rams, Garoppolo racked up yards while completing 71.9 percent of his passes, throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Garoppolo has thrown for 638 yards (212.7 ypg), completing 73.1% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive