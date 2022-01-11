Achieving Differential Privacy with Matrix Masking in Big Data
By A. Adam Ding, Samuel S. Wu, Guanhong Miao, Shigang Chen
Differential privacy schemes have been widely adopted in recent years to address issues of data privacy protection. We propose a new Gaussian scheme combining with another data protection technique, called random orthogonal...
Facebook today announced a new "Privacy Center" section on its website on the desktop. This new area will offer users a "new place to learn more about our approach to privacy across our apps and technologies" and "provides helpful information about five common privacy topics," Meta announced today in a press release.
The MCS Group is providing notice of an event that may affect the privacy of information of certain individuals. MCS received this information in connection with services it provides regarding legal matters in which the impacted parties were involved or associated. This notice provides information about the event, MCS’s response to it, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they feel it necessary to do so.
Every modern-day marketer has to adhere to the constantly changing data privacy and ethics landscape. For global brands and global marketers, adherence to GDPR, CCPA along with other regional or local data regulations are critical to ensuring a safe and successful marketing approach. With the evolution of martech and marketing...
Location data collected from mobile devices represent mobility behaviors at individual and societal levels. These data have important applications ranging from transportation planning to epidemic modeling. However, issues must be overcome to best serve these use cases: The data often represent a limited sample of the population and use of the data jeopardizes privacy.
Sell-side platform Magnite has acquired software startup Nth Party to bolster its identity and audience data solutions for buyers and sellers. Nth Party is focused on developing cryptographic software that will allow companies to share and analyze audience data in a safer and more privacy-compliant manner. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston.
TikTok users in the US could be part of a class action settlement over the app’s use of data, which reached a total settlement of $92 million. Users who believe they are entitled can submit a claim form to confirm they are a member of the settlement class. The...
Rehan Jalil is CEO of cybersecurity and data protection infrastructure firm SECURITI and ex-head of Symantec’s cloud security division. Over the last few years, multicloud frameworks have drifted into the mainstream. Organizations now create, store and manage enormous volumes of data across different cloud platforms. Despite the magnitude of this trend, there’s a stark and often disturbing truth: Businesses often have little or no visibility into much of the data that resides in these clouds.
A potential class action lawsuit has been filed against Mitek alleging the company failed to meet the informed consent requirements of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) when authenticating users of the HyreCar app with selfie biometrics. Named plaintiff Joshua Johnson claims to have uploaded a photo of his...
Businesses have a data hoarding problem. After decades of headlines suggesting data is the new gold, organizations have accumulated more data than they know what to do with. IDC research suggests that companies are increasingly struggling to make sense of their complex data pools. In the data gold-rush organizations have...
Secure Exchange Solutions, the leading platform provider of cloud-based secure clinical data exchange solutions, announced that its enterprise exchange, alerting and acquisition software, Direct, Notify, Fetch, and Spot have earned Certified status in accordance with HITRUST CSF v9.4 certification criteria, a comprehensive framework for information security, and standard privacy and security controls. This HITRUST CSF Certification completes recertification and requires no corrective action plans.
Cyber secure your big data; yes, cyber-secure your big data, it is that simple. Like many things in business and in life, theory is often perceived as much more feasible than it is in reality. Let's delve into some of the reasons cyber securing your data and big data and...
This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. TTEC Holdings, a global call center operator, and Health Net were hit with a data privacy class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Cole & Van Note on behalf of customers who contend that their medical and personal information was compromised in a December 2021 data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00018, Lett v. Ttec Services Corporation et al.
NetFay releases a Peer-to-Peer Encrypted Private Data Platform, a SaaS and VSaaS solution, aimed to overcome the challenges of working remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NetFay’s technology allows a safer experience of file-sharing and storing in public servers that risk exposing company private data. Taiwan Ministry of Science and...
Disruption has been on an ongoing progressive cycle since the beginning of the digital era – but when the pandemic began in 2020, innovations began to progress at a record pace. In today’s world, mastering data, analytics, and advanced technologies has become a primary driver of business strategy, providing organizations with unlimited possibilities to increase business value.
The use of social media websites and applications has become very popular and people share their photos on these networks. Automatic recognition and tagging of people's photos on these networks has raised privacy preservation issues and users seek methods for hiding their identities from these algorithms. Generative adversarial networks (GANs) are shown to be very powerful in generating face images in high diversity and also in editing face images. In this paper, we propose a Generative Mask-guided Face Image Manipulation (GMFIM) model based on GANs to apply imperceptible editing to the input face image to preserve the privacy of the person in the image. Our model consists of three main components: a) the face mask module to cut the face area out of the input image and omit the background, b) the GAN-based optimization module for manipulating the face image and hiding the identity and, c) the merge module for combining the background of the input image and the manipulated de-identified face image. Different criteria are considered in the loss function of the optimization step to produce high-quality images that are as similar as possible to the input image while they cannot be recognized by AFR systems. The results of the experiments on different datasets show that our model can achieve better performance against automated face recognition systems in comparison to the state-of-the-art methods and it catches a higher attack success rate in most experiments from a total of 18. Moreover, the generated images of our proposed model have the highest quality and are more pleasing to human eyes.
With increasing urbanization, flooding is a major challenge for many cities today. Based on forecast precipitation, topography, and pipe networks, flood simulations can provide early warnings for areas and buildings at risk of flooding. Basement windows, doors, and underground garage entrances are common places where floodwater can flow into a building. Some buildings have been prepared or designed considering the threat of flooding, but others have not. Therefore, knowing the heights of these facade openings helps to identify places that are more susceptible to water ingress. However, such data is not yet readily available in most cities. Traditional surveying of the desired targets may be used, but this is a very time-consuming and laborious process. This research presents a new process for the extraction of windows and doors from LiDAR mobile mapping data. Deep learning object detection models are trained to identify these objects. Usually, this requires to provide large amounts of manual annotations. In this paper, we mitigate this problem by leveraging a rule-based method. In a first step, the rule-based method is used to generate pseudo-labels. A semi-supervised learning strategy is then applied with three different levels of supervision. The results show that using only automatically generated pseudo-labels, the learning-based model outperforms the rule-based approach by 14.6% in terms of F1-score. After five hours of human supervision, it is possible to improve the model by another 6.2%. By comparing the detected facade openings' heights with the predicted water levels from a flood simulation model, a map can be produced which assigns per-building flood risk levels. This information can be combined with flood forecasting to provide a more targeted disaster prevention guide for the city's infrastructure and residential buildings.
Data imputation has been extensively explored to solve the missing data problem. The dramatically increasing volume of incomplete data makes the imputation models computationally infeasible in many real-life applications. In this paper, we propose an effective scalable imputation system named SCIS to significantly speed up the training of the differentiable generative adversarial imputation models under accuracy-guarantees for large-scale incomplete data. SCIS consists of two modules, differentiable imputation modeling (DIM) and sample size estimation (SSE). DIM leverages a new masking Sinkhorn divergence function to make an arbitrary generative adversarial imputation model differentiable, while for such a differentiable imputation model, SSE can estimate an appropriate sample size to ensure the user-specified imputation accuracy of the final model. Extensive experiments upon several real-life large-scale datasets demonstrate that, our proposed system can accelerate the generative adversarial model training by 7.1x. Using around 7.6% samples, SCIS yields competitive accuracy with the state-of-the-art imputation methods in a much shorter computation time.
We consider a platform's problem of collecting data from privacy sensitive users to estimate an underlying parameter of interest. We formulate this question as a Bayesian-optimal mechanism design problem, in which an individual can share her (verifiable) data in exchange for a monetary reward or services, but at the same time has a (private) heterogeneous privacy cost which we quantify using differential privacy. We consider two popular differential privacy settings for providing privacy guarantees for the users: central and local. In both settings, we establish minimax lower bounds for the estimation error and derive (near) optimal estimators for given heterogeneous privacy loss levels for users. Building on this characterization, we pose the mechanism design problem as the optimal selection of an estimator and payments that will elicit truthful reporting of users' privacy sensitivities. Under a regularity condition on the distribution of privacy sensitivities we develop efficient algorithmic mechanisms to solve this problem in both privacy settings. Our mechanism in the central setting can be implemented in time $\mathcal{O}(n \log n)$ where $n$ is the number of users and our mechanism in the local setting admits a Polynomial Time Approximation Scheme (PTAS).
