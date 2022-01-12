Half-Trek Criterion for Identifiability of Latent Variable Models

Empirical evidences suggest the existence of a period-age relation for long-period variables (LPVs). Yet, this property has so far been little studied on theoretical grounds. We aim to examine the period-age relation using the results from recent nonlinear pulsation calculations. We combine isochrone models with theoretical periods to simulate the distribution of fundamental mode LPV pulsators, that include Miras, in the period-age plane, and compare it with observations of LPVs in Galactic and Magellanic Clouds clusters. In agreement with observations, models predict that the fundamental mode period decreases with increasing age because of the dominant role of mass in shaping stellar structure and evolution. At a given age, the period distribution shows a non-negligible width and is skewed towards short periods, except for young C-rich stars. As a result, the period-age relations of O-rich and C-rich models are predicted to have different slopes. We derive best-fit relations describing age and initial mass as a function of the fundamental mode period for both O- and C-rich models. The study confirms the power of the period-age relations to study populations of LPVs of specific types, either O-rich or C-rich, on statistical grounds. In doing so, it is recommended not to limit a study to Miras, which would make it prone to selection biases, but rather to include semi-regular variables that pulsate predominantly in the fundamental mode. The use of the relations to study individual LPVs, on the other hand, requires more care given the scatter in the period distribution predicted at any given age.

