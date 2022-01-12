ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half-Trek Criterion for Identifiability of Latent Variable Models

By Rina Foygel Barber, Mathias Drton, Nils Sturma, Luca Weihs
 3 days ago

We consider linear structural equation models with latent variables and develop a criterion to certify whether the direct causal effects between the observable variables are identifiable based on the observed covariance matrix. Linear structural equation models assume that both observed and latent variables solve a linear equation system featuring stochastic noise...

Switchable and unswitchable bulk photovoltaic effect in two-dimensional interlayer-sliding ferroelectrics

Spontaneous polarization and bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) are two concomitant physical properties in ferroelectric materials. The flipping of ferroelectric order usually accompanies with the switching of BPVE as both of them are reversed under the inversion symmetry. In this study, we report the distinctive BPVE characters in two-dimensional (2D) interlayer sliding ferroelectric materials featuring unswitchable in-plane BPVE (light-induced photocurrent in the xy plane) and switchable out-of-plane BPVE (light-induced polarization along the z-direction). Symmetry analysis within abstract bilayer crystal model and first-principles calculations validate these BPVE properties. It is because the positive and negative ferroelectric states caused by interlayer sliding are related by mirror symmetry which cannot flip all the BPVE tensor elements. This finding extends the understanding of the relationship between ferroelectricity and BPVE. On one hand, the switchable out-of-plane BPVE can be used to design switchable photoelectric devices. On the other hand, the in-plane BPVE is robust against the ferroelectric flipping, and the unswitchable character is beneficial to construct larger-scale photoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
High-dimensional variable selection with heterogeneous signals: A precise asymptotic perspective

We study the problem of exact support recovery for high-dimensional sparse linear regression when the signals are weak, rare and possibly heterogeneous. Specifically, we fix the minimum signal magnitude at the information-theoretic optimal rate and investigate the asymptotic selection accuracy of best subset selection (BSS) and marginal screening (MS) procedures under independent Gaussian design. Despite of the ideal setup, somewhat surprisingly, marginal screening can fail to achieve exact recovery with probability converging to one in the presence of heterogeneous signals, whereas BSS enjoys model consistency whenever the minimum signal strength is above the information-theoretic threshold. To mitigate the computational issue of BSS, we also propose a surrogate two-stage algorithm called ETS (Estimate Then Screen) based on iterative hard thresholding and gradient coordinate screening, and we show that ETS shares exactly the same asymptotic optimality in terms of exact recovery as BSS. Finally, we present a simulation study comparing ETS with LASSO and marginal screening. The numerical results echo with our asymptotic theory even for realistic values of the sample size, dimension and sparsity.
SCIENCE
Key points in the determination of the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction from asymmetric bubble domain expansion

A.Magni, G.Carlotti, A.Casiraghi, E.Darwin, G.Durin, L.Herrera Diez, B.J.Hickey, A.Huxtable, C.Y.Hwang, G.Jakob, C.Kim, M.Kläui, J.Langer, C.H.Marrows, H.T.Nembach, D.Ravelosona, G.A.Riley, J.M.Shaw, V.Sokalski, S.Tacchi, M.Kuepferling. Different models have been used to evaluate the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) from the asymmetric bubble expansion method using magneto-optics. Here we investigate the most promising candidates...
CHEMISTRY
Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
MATHEMATICS
#Latent Variable Model#Variables#The Criterion#Linear#Statistics Theory
Semiquantum Private Comparison of Size Relationship Based on d-level Single-Particle States

In this paper, we propose a novel semiquantum private comparison (SQPC) protocol of size relationship based on d-level single-particle states. The designed protocol can compare the size relationship of different privacy messages from two classical users with the help of a semi-honest third party (TP), who is permitted to misbehave on her own but cannot be in collusion with anyone else. The correctness analysis shows that this protocol can gain correct comparison results. The security analysis turns out that this protocol can resist famous outside attacks and participant attacks. Moreover, this protocol can guarantee that TP does not know the accurate comparison results. Compared with the only existing SQPC protocol of size relationship (Quantum Inf. Process. 20:124 (2021)), this protocol takes advantage over it on the aspects of initial quantum resource, TP's measurement operations and TP's knowledge about the comparison results.
SCIENCE
Linearized Boltzmann Collision Operator: I. Polyatomic Molecules Modeled by a Discrete Internal Energy Variable and Multicomponent Mixtures

The linearized collision operator of the Boltzmann equation can in a natural way be written as a sum of a positive multiplication operator, the collision frequency, and an integral operator. Compactness of the integral operator for monatomic single species is a classical result, while corresponding result for mixtures is more recently obtained. In this work the compactness of the operator for polyatomic single species, where the polyatomicity is modeled by a discrete internal energy variable, is studied. With a probabilistic formulation of the collision operator as a starting point, compactness is obtained by proving that the integral operator is a sum of Hilbert-Schmidt integral operators and approximately Hilbert-Schmidt integral operators, under some assumptions on the collision kernel. Self-adjointness of the linearized collision operator follows. Moreover, bounds on - including coercivity of - the collision frequency are obtained for a hard sphere model. Then it follows that the linearized collision operator is a Fredholm operator.
SCIENCE
Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
Mathematics
Science
Computer Science
Latent Vector Expansion using Autoencoder for Anomaly Detection

Deep learning methods can classify various unstructured data such as images, language, and voice as input data. As the task of classifying anomalies becomes more important in the real world, various methods exist for classifying using deep learning with data collected in the real world. As the task of classifying anomalies becomes more important in the real world, there are various methods for classifying using deep learning with data collected in the real world. Among the various methods, the representative approach is a method of extracting and learning the main features based on a transition model from pre-trained models, and a method of learning an autoencoderbased structure only with normal data and classifying it as abnormal through a threshold value. However, if the dataset is imbalanced, even the state-of-the-arts models do not achieve good performance. This can be addressed by augmenting normal and abnormal features in imbalanced data as features with strong distinction. We use the features of the autoencoder to train latent vectors from low to high dimensionality. We train normal and abnormal data as a feature that has a strong distinction among the features of imbalanced data. We propose a latent vector expansion autoencoder model that improves classification performance at imbalanced data. The proposed method shows performance improvement compared to the basic autoencoder using imbalanced anomaly dataset.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Exact anomalous current fluctuations in a deterministic interacting model

We analytically compute the full counting statistics of charge transfer in a classical automaton of interacting charged particles. Deriving a closed-form expression for the moment generating function with respect to a stationary equilibrium state, we employ asymptotic analysis to infer the structure of charge current fluctuations for a continuous range of timescales. The solution exhibits several unorthodox features. Most prominently, on the timescale of typical fluctuations the probability distribution of the integrated charge current in a stationary ensemble without bias is distinctly non-Gaussian despite diffusive behavior of dynamical charge susceptibility. While inducing a charge imbalance is enough to recover Gaussian fluctuations, we find that higher cumulants grow indefinitely in time with different exponents, implying singular scaled cumulants. We associated this phenomenon with the lack of a regularity condition on moment generating functions and the onset of a dynamical critical point. In effect, the scaled cumulant generating function does not, irrespectively of charge bias, represent a faithful generating function of the scaled cumulants, yet the associated Legendre dual yields the correct large-deviation rate function. Our findings hint at novel types of dynamical universality classes in deterministic many-body systems.
SCIENCE
Energy stability of variable-step L1-type schemes for time-fractional Cahn-Hilliard model

The positive definiteness of discrete time-fractional derivatives is fundamental to the numerical stability (in the energy sense) for time-fractional phase-field models. A novel technique is proposed to estimate the minimum eigenvalue of discrete convolution kernels generated by the nonuniform L1, half-grid based L1 and time-averaged L1 formulas of the fractional Caputo's derivative. The main discrete tools are the discrete orthogonal convolution kernels and discrete complementary convolution kernels. Certain variational energy dissipation laws at discrete levels of the variable-step L1-type methods are then established for time-fractional Cahn-Hilliard model.They are shown to be asymptotically compatible, in the fractional order limit $\alpha\rightarrow1$, with the associated energy dissipation law for the classical Cahn-Hilliard equation. Numerical examples together with an adaptive time-stepping procedure are provided to demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed methods.
SCIENCE
V-LinkNet: Learning Contextual Inpainting Across Latent Space of Generative Adversarial Network

Deep learning methods outperform traditional methods in image inpainting. In order to generate contextual textures, researchers are still working to improve on existing methods and propose models that can extract, propagate, and reconstruct features similar to ground-truth regions. Furthermore, the lack of a high-quality feature transfer mechanism in deeper layers contributes to persistent aberrations on generated inpainted regions. To address these limitations, we propose the V-LinkNet cross-space learning strategy network. To improve learning on contextualised features, we design a loss model that employs both encoders. In addition, we propose a recursive residual transition layer (RSTL). The RSTL extracts high-level semantic information and propagates it down layers. Finally, we compare inpainting performance on the same face with different masks and on different faces with the same masks. To improve image inpainting reproducibility, we propose a standard protocol to overcome biases with various masks and images. We investigate the V-LinkNet components using experimental methods. Our result surpasses the state of the art when evaluated on the CelebA-HQ with the standard protocol. In addition, our model can generalise well when evaluated on Paris Street View, and Places2 datasets with the standard protocol.
COMPUTERS
Can Identifier Splitting Improve Open-Vocabulary Language Model of Code?

Statistical language models on source code have successfully assisted software engineering tasks. However, developers can create or pick arbitrary identifiers when writing source code. Freely chosen identifiers lead to the notorious out-of-vocabulary (OOV) problem that negatively affects model performance. Recently, Karampatsis et al. showed that using the Byte Pair Encoding (BPE) algorithm to address the OOV problem can improve the language models' predictive performance on source code. However, a drawback of BPE is that it cannot split the identifiers in a way that preserves the meaningful semantics. Prior researchers also show that splitting compound identifiers into sub-words that reflect the semantics can benefit software development tools. These two facts motivate us to explore whether identifier splitting techniques can be utilized to augment the BPE algorithm and boost the performance of open-vocabulary language models considered in Karampatsis et al.'s work.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Depth Normalization of Small RNA Sequencing: Using Data and Biology to Select a Suitable Method

Deep sequencing has become one of the most popular tools for transcriptome profiling in biomedical studies. While an abundance of computational methods exists for "normalizing" sequencing data to remove unwanted between-sample variations due to experimental handling, there is no consensus on which normalization is the most suitable for a given data set. To address this problem, we developed "DANA" - an approach for assessing the performance of normalization methods for microRNA sequencing data based on biology-motivated and data-driven metrics. Our approach takes advantage of well-known biological features of microRNAs for their expression pattern and chromosomal clustering to simultaneously assess (1) how effectively normalization removes handling artifacts, and (2) how aptly normalization preserves biological signals. With DANA, we confirm that the performance of eight commonly used normalization methods vary widely across different data sets and provide guidance for selecting a suitable method for the data at hand. Hence, it should be adopted as a routine preprocessing step (preceding normalization) for microRNA sequencing data analysis. DANA is implemented in R and publicly available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
Interface potential and line tension for Bose-Einstein condensate mixtures near a hard wall

Within Gross-Pitaevskii (GP) theory we derive the interface potential V (l) which describes the interaction between the interface separating two demixed Bose-condensed gases and an optical hard wall at a distance l. Previous work revealed that this interaction gives rise to extraordinary wetting and prewetting phenomena. Calculations that explore non-equilibrium properties by using l as a constraint provide a thorough explanation for this behavior. We find that at bulk two-phase coexistence, V (l) for both complete wetting and partial wetting is monotonic with exponential decay. Remarkably, at the first-order wetting phase transition, V(l) is independent of l. This anomaly explains the infinite continuous degeneracy of the grand potential reported earlier. As a physical application, using V(l) we study the three-phase contact line where the interface meets the wall under a contact angle theta. Employing an interface displacement model we calculate the structure of this inhomogeneity and its line tension tau. Contrary to what happens at a usual first-order wetting transition in systems with short-range forces, tau does not approach a nonzero positive constant for theta going to zero, but instead approaches zero (from below) as would be expected for a critical wetting transition. This hybrid character of tau is a consequence of the absence of a barrier in V(l) at wetting. For a typical V(l) we provide a conjecture for the exact line tension within GP theory.
MATHEMATICS
A Geometric Approach to $k$-means

$k$-means clustering is a fundamental problem in various disciplines. This problem is nonconvex, and standard algorithms are only guaranteed to find a local optimum. Leveraging the structure of local solutions characterized in [1], we propose a general algorithmic framework for escaping undesirable local solutions and recovering the global solution (or the ground truth). This framework consists of alternating between the following two steps iteratively: (i) detect mis-specified clusters in a local solution and (ii) improve the current local solution by non-local operations. We discuss implementation of these steps, and elucidate how the proposed framework unifies variants of $k$-means algorithm in literature from a geometric perspective. In addition, we introduce two natural extensions of the proposed framework, where the initial number of clusters is misspecified. We provide theoretical justification for our approach, which is corroborated with extensive experiments.
MATHEMATICS
On the period-age relation of long-period variables

Empirical evidences suggest the existence of a period-age relation for long-period variables (LPVs). Yet, this property has so far been little studied on theoretical grounds. We aim to examine the period-age relation using the results from recent nonlinear pulsation calculations. We combine isochrone models with theoretical periods to simulate the distribution of fundamental mode LPV pulsators, that include Miras, in the period-age plane, and compare it with observations of LPVs in Galactic and Magellanic Clouds clusters. In agreement with observations, models predict that the fundamental mode period decreases with increasing age because of the dominant role of mass in shaping stellar structure and evolution. At a given age, the period distribution shows a non-negligible width and is skewed towards short periods, except for young C-rich stars. As a result, the period-age relations of O-rich and C-rich models are predicted to have different slopes. We derive best-fit relations describing age and initial mass as a function of the fundamental mode period for both O- and C-rich models. The study confirms the power of the period-age relations to study populations of LPVs of specific types, either O-rich or C-rich, on statistical grounds. In doing so, it is recommended not to limit a study to Miras, which would make it prone to selection biases, but rather to include semi-regular variables that pulsate predominantly in the fundamental mode. The use of the relations to study individual LPVs, on the other hand, requires more care given the scatter in the period distribution predicted at any given age.
ASTRONOMY
Bayesian inference on a microstructural, hyperelastic model of tendon deformation

Microstructural models of soft tissue deformation are important in applications including artificial tissue design and surgical planning. The basis of these models, and their advantage over their phenomenological counterparts, is that they incorporate parameters that are directly linked to the tissue's microscale structure and constitutive behaviour and can therefore be used to predict the effects of structural changes to the tissue. Although studies have attempted to determine such parameters using diverse, state-of-the-art, experimental techniques, values ranging over several orders of magnitude have been reported, leading to uncertainty in the true parameter values and creating a need for models that can handle such uncertainty. We derive a microstructural, hyperelastic model for transversely isotropic soft tissues and use it to model the mechanical behaviour of tendons. To account for parameter uncertainty, we employ a Bayesian approach and apply an adaptive Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithm to determine posterior probability distributions for the model parameters. The obtained posterior distributions are consistent with parameter measurements previously reported and enable us to quantify the uncertainty in their values for each tendon sample that was modelled. This approach could serve as a prototype for quantifying parameter uncertainty in other soft tissues.
SCIENCE
TPAD: Identifying Effective Trajectory Predictions Under the Guidance of Trajectory Anomaly Detection Model

Trajectory Prediction (TP) is an important research topic in computer vision and robotics fields. Recently, many stochastic TP models have been proposed to deal with this problem and have achieved better performance than the traditional models with deterministic trajectory outputs. However, these stochastic models can generate a number of future trajectories with different qualities. They are lack of self-evaluation ability, that is, to examine the rationality of their prediction results, thus failing to guide users to identify high-quality ones from their candidate results. This hinders them from playing their best in real applications. In this paper, we make up for this defect and propose TPAD, a novel TP evaluation method based on the trajectory Anomaly Detection (AD) technique. In TPAD, we firstly combine the Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) technique and the experience in the AD and TP field to automatically design an effective trajectory AD model. Then, we utilize the learned trajectory AD model to examine the rationality of the predicted trajectories, and screen out good TP results for users. Extensive experimental results demonstrate that TPAD can effectively identify near-optimal prediction results, improving stochastic TP models' practical application effect.
COMPUTERS

