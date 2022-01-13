ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Elijah Mitchell in his NFL Playoffs contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs past Detroit Lions middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Elijah Mitchell before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has churned out a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He's also added 19 catches for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 112.8 yards per game.
  • The 49ers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams in Week 18, Mitchell rushed 21 times for 85 yards (4.0 yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Mitchell has racked up 42 carries for 204 yards (68.0 per game).
  • He also has 11 receiving yards on two catches (3.7 yards per game) and one touchdown.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

