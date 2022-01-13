Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Elijah Mitchell in his NFL Playoffs contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs past Detroit Lions middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Elijah Mitchell before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has churned out a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He's also added 19 catches for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 112.8 yards per game.

The 49ers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Rams in Week 18, Mitchell rushed 21 times for 85 yards (4.0 yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Mitchell has racked up 42 carries for 204 yards (68.0 per game).

He also has 11 receiving yards on two catches (3.7 yards per game) and one touchdown. .

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

