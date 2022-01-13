ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Diontae Johnson in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Diontae Johnson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round will see Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has 107 catches (on 169 targets) and leads the Steelers with 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 per game) while hauling in eight touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 169 of his team's 664 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.
  • Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Johnson totaled 51 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs, 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Johnson caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Chiefs.
  • The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Johnson put together a 51-yard performance against the Ravens on seven catches.
  • Over his last three outings, Johnson's 21 catches (on 34 targets) have led to 133 receiving yards (44.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

