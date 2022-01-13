Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Diontae Johnson in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before placing any bets on Diontae Johnson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round will see Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has 107 catches (on 169 targets) and leads the Steelers with 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 per game) while hauling in eight touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 169 of his team's 664 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 99 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Johnson totaled 51 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs, 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Johnson caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Johnson put together a 51-yard performance against the Ravens on seven catches.

Over his last three outings, Johnson's 21 catches (on 34 targets) have led to 133 receiving yards (44.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

