Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ja'Marr Chase in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after an incomplete pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ja'Marr Chase and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on NBC. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has hauled in 81 passes and leads his team with 1,455 receiving yards plus 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and averages 85.6 yards per game.

Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.

Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Chase put up 32 receiving yards in single career matchup, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Chase caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Raiders.

This week Chase will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (235.1 yards allowed per game).

With 29 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Chase hauled in two passes for 26 yards.

Over his last three games, Chase has caught 20 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 26 times, and averaged 139 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

