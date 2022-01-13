ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

 8 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tee Higgins in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates with running back Joe Mixon (28) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Tee Higgins' player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Higgins has collected 1,091 receiving yards (64.2 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 74 passes on 110 targets this year.
  • Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Against the Raiders, Higgins totaled 15 receiving yards in single career matchup, 55.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.
  • The 235.1 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Higgins did not have a catch in Week 18 against the Browns.
  • Higgins' 15 receptions in his last three games have yielded 256 yards (85.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 18 times.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

