Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tee Higgins in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates with running back Joe Mixon (28) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Tee Higgins' player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has collected 1,091 receiving yards (64.2 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 74 passes on 110 targets this year.

Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Higgins totaled 15 receiving yards in single career matchup, 55.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.

The 235.1 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Higgins did not have a catch in Week 18 against the Browns.

Higgins' 15 receptions in his last three games have yielded 256 yards (85.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 18 times.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

