Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Josh Jacobs in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) celebrates the touchdown scored by running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs will have several player props available when he suits up on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has churned out a team-best 872 rushing yards (51.3 per game) with nine touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 54 catches for 348 yards (20.5 per game).
  • He has handled 217, or 52.4%, of his team's 414 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Jacobs' 74.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals are 15.0 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Jacobs, in two matchups against the Bengals, has not run for a TD.
  • Jacobs will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 102.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Bengals have allowed 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers in Week 18, Jacobs rushed 26 times for 132 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Jacobs tacked on two catches for 12 yards.
  • In his last three games, Jacobs has 324 rushing yards (108.0 per game) on 69 carries with two touchdowns.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

