Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Joe Burrow in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown alongside Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

There will be player prop bet markets available for Joe Burrow before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Burrow has recorded 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) while completing 366 of 520 passes (70.4% completion percentage), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 118 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
  • Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In one matchup against the Raiders, Burrow threw for 148 passing yards, 112.5 yards below his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders are giving up 235.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have allowed 29 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
  • Burrow has 971 passing yards (323.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 78.8% of his throws and collecting eight touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

