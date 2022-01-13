Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Hunter Renfrow in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Before Hunter Renfrow hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's team-leading 1,038 receiving yards (61.1 per game) have come on 103 receptions (128 targets) plus nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 20.4% of the 628 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.

Renfrow (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Renfrow has averaged 48 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Renfrow has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals.

The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers in Week 18, Renfrow totaled 13 yards on four receptions (five targets) while scoring two touchdowns.

Renfrow has caught 14 passes on 17 targets for 129 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 43.0 yards during his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

