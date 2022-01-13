ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1V5v_0dkEGo7200

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mac Jones in his NFL Playoffs contest with the New England Patriots against the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts after a play against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Mac Jones' player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Jones' New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Jones has racked up 3,801 passing yards (223.6 per game) while completing 352 of 521 passes (67.6% completion percentage), with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
  • He has added 129 rushing yards on 44 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jones has attempted 71 of his 521 passes in the red zone, accounting for 42.8% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In two matchups against the Bills, Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game, 122.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Jones did not have a touchdown pass in any of those outings.
  • The 179.2 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • The Bills have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Dolphins, Jones went 20-for-30 (66.7 percent) for 261 yards, throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has collected 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) while going 56-for-92 (60.9% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He has added 49 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 11 carries.

Jones' New England Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Michael Irvin Names 3 Coaches He’d Fire Mike McCarthy For

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has made it well known he wants Mike McCarthy fired. In fact, there’s three coaches in particular he’d fire McCarthy for, but his wishes are a bit far fetched. The Cowboys suffered yet another early-playoff exit last weekend in a loss to the 49ers....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#Gillette Stadium#Cbs#Afc Wild Card#Buffalo#Bills Jones
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign Lamar Jackson to reserve/futures contract

The Bears signed a big name to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced they’d signed Lamar Jackson to a reserve/futures contract. You know, the Lamar Jackson who played cornerback at Nebraska from 2016-2019, starting 35 games and intercepting five passes. The Lamar Jackson who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020, played in 13 games and started six of them. The Lamar Jackson who spent most of last year on the Jets practice squad, but did play in one game.
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans After Football Amid Retirement Speculation

Ben Roethlisberger hasn't officially retired from the NFL. But the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback knows what his next move will be after the team lost the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday. When speaking to reporters, Roethlisberger revealed his current plans now that the 2021 season has come to an end.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Next Tide Offensive Coordinator is …

The rumor some Alabama football fans have been trying to reach the Jacksonville Jaguars GM, to urge the return of Bill O’Brien to the NFL, is probably not true. But it is also probably not far from the truth. NFL experts and pundits were quoted on Tuesday saying O’Brien...
NFL
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has commenced. Big Ben played in what’s expected to be his final NFL game last weekend in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, all eyes in Pittsburgh turn to the future of the team’s quarterback position. Danny Kanell has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Amari Cooper Speculation

Those expecting a quiet off-season from the Dallas Cowboys are in for an unwelcome surprise. There’s plenty of speculation floating around that the Cowboys will explore trading Amari Cooper in the coming months. Cooper has three years left on his current contract with the team, but the Cowboys are...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy