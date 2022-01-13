Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mac Jones in his NFL Playoffs contest with the New England Patriots against the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts after a play against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Mac Jones' player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Jones' New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jones has racked up 3,801 passing yards (223.6 per game) while completing 352 of 521 passes (67.6% completion percentage), with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He has added 129 rushing yards on 44 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per game.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Jones has attempted 71 of his 521 passes in the red zone, accounting for 42.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In two matchups against the Bills, Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game, 122.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Jones did not have a touchdown pass in any of those outings.

The 179.2 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Dolphins, Jones went 20-for-30 (66.7 percent) for 261 yards, throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Over his last three games, Jones has collected 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) while going 56-for-92 (60.9% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has added 49 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 11 carries.

Jones' New England Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive