Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
 8 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Bryan Edwards in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates the touchdown scored by wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Bryan Edwards before he takes to the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Edwards' 34 catches (59 targets) have netted him 571 yards (33.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Edwards has been the target of 9.4% (59 total) of his team's 628 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.4% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his one matchup against the Bengals, Edwards' zero receiving yards total is 25.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (25.5).
  • Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Edwards racked up four catches for 63 yards (15.8 yards per reception).
  • Edwards has reeled in four passes (on seven targets) for 63 yards (21 per game) over his last three games.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

