Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kendrick Bourne in his NFL Playoffs contest with the New England Patriots against the Buffalo Bills.

Nov 28, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) holds off Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) and runs the ball for a touchdown at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Kendrick Bourne's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Bourne and the New England Patriots enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has reeled in 55 passes (70 targets) for 800 yards (47.1 per game) and has five touchdowns this year.

Bourne has been the target of 13.1% (70 total) of his team's 535 passing attempts this season.

Bourne (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.6% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his three matchups against the Bills, Bourne's 22.7 receiving yards average is 9.8 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (32.5).

Bourne, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 179.2 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Bourne caught three passes for 24 yards.

Bourne's stat line during his last three games shows 10 catches for 133 yards. He averaged 44.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 14 times.

Bourne's New England Teammates

