Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Derek Carr in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year, Carr has racked up 4,804 passing yards (282.6 yards per game) while going 428-for-626 (68.4% completion percentage) and throwing 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 108 rushing yards (6.4 ypg) on 40 carries.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr accounts for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 76 of his 626 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Carr's 256.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals are 5.2 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Bengals.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • This week Carr will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (264.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Carr put together a 186-yard performance against the Chargers in Week 18, completing 55.6 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes.
  • Carr has thrown for 642 yards while completing 69.6% of his passes (64-of-92), with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (214.0 per game).

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

