Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Boyd in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) reacts after a touchdown by wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Tyler Boyd ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has put up an 828-yard season so far (48.7 per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 67 passes on 94 targets.

Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his three matchups against the Raiders, Boyd's 29 receiving yards average is 12.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (41.5).

In three matchups, Boyd has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Raiders.

This week Boyd will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (235.1 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders have given up 29 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Boyd did not record a catch in Week 18 against the Browns.

Over his last three games, Boyd has racked up 121 yards on seven receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game, on 11 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

