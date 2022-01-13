Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devin Singletary in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Buffalo Bills against the New England Patriots.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) drives the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Devin Singletary before he hits the field for NFL action on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. Singletary's Buffalo Bills hit the field against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has rushed for a team-high 870 yards on 188 attempts (51.2 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.

He also averages 13.4 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 188, or 40.8%, of his team's 461 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

Singletary has averaged 40.5 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Patriots, 23.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Singletary has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Patriots, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 123.7 rushing yards per game, the Patriots have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Patriots are ranked second in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jets, Singletary racked up 88 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry) with one rushing touchdown.

He racked up 24 yards on two catches and scored one receiving touchdown.

During his last three games, Singletary has run for 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught seven passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

