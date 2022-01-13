Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Josh Allen in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Buffalo Bills against the New England Patriots.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Josh Allen's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Allen's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen leads Buffalo with 4,407 passing yards (259.2 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage this year (409-of-646) while throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He also has 763 rushing yards on 122 carries (with six touchdowns), averaging 44.9 yards per game.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Allen has thrown 123 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

In eight matchups against the Patriots, Allen averaged 188.9 passing yards per game, 54.6 yards below his over/under in Saturday's game.

Allen threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Patriots.

This week Allen will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (202.2 yards allowed per game).

With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Allen went 24-for-45 (53.3 percent) for 239 yards and had two touchdown passes .

He added five carries for 63 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per carry .

In his last three outings, Allen has thrown for 673 yards (224.3 per game) while completing 65 of 118 passes (55.1%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has added 208 rushing yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 69.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive