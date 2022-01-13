ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Buffalo vs. New England

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Josh Allen in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Buffalo Bills against the New England Patriots.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Josh Allen's player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Allen's Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Allen leads Buffalo with 4,407 passing yards (259.2 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage this year (409-of-646) while throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He also has 763 rushing yards on 122 carries (with six touchdowns), averaging 44.9 yards per game.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
  • Allen has thrown 123 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England

  • In eight matchups against the Patriots, Allen averaged 188.9 passing yards per game, 54.6 yards below his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Allen threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Patriots.
  • This week Allen will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (202.2 yards allowed per game).
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Allen went 24-for-45 (53.3 percent) for 239 yards and had two touchdown passes .
  • He added five carries for 63 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per carry .
  • In his last three outings, Allen has thrown for 673 yards (224.3 per game) while completing 65 of 118 passes (55.1%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He has added 208 rushing yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 69.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

