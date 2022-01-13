George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for George Kittle in his NFL Playoffs contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs with the football during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about George Kittle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has caught 71 passes (on 94 targets) for 910 yards (53.5 per game) and six touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Kittle's 16 receiving yards total is 34.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cowboys.

The 255.6 yards per game the Cowboys are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is eighth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams in Week 18, Kittle totaled 10 yards on five receptions (seven targets).

Kittle has caught eight passes on 12 targets for 60 yards, averaging 20.0 yards during his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

