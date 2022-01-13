ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darren Waller in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates a second half touchdown with teammate Darren Waller (83) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Waller has recorded 665 receiving yards (39.1 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 55 balls on 93 targets.
  • Waller has been the target of 93 of his team's 628 passing attempts this season, or 14.8% of the target share.
  • Waller (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Waller is averaging 50.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bengals, 8.1 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (58.5).
  • Waller, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers in Week 18, Waller totaled 22 yards on two receptions (nine targets).
  • Waller's nine targets have led to two receptions for 22 yards (7.3 per game) over his last three games.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

