Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Hunter Henry in his NFL Playoffs contest with the New England Patriots against the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Henry will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on CBS. Henry's New England Patriots hit the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's 75 targets have resulted in 50 grabs for 603 yards (35.5 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

Henry has been the target of 14.0% (75 total) of his team's 535 passing attempts this season.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 23.3% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Henry is averaging 25.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Bills, 6.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (31.5).

Henry has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills.

The 179.2 yards per game the Bills are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Henry caught five passes for 86 yards (17.2 yards per catch).

Henry has totaled 132 receiving yards (44.0 per game), hauling in nine balls on 17 targets in his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

