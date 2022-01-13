ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - New England vs. Buffalo

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Damien Harris in his NFL Playoffs contest with the New England Patriots against the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Damien Harris has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. Harris and the New England Patriots enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Harris' team-high 929 rushing yards (54.6 per game) have come on 202 carries, with 15 touchdowns.
  • He has added 18 catches for 132 yards (7.8 per game).
  • He has received 202 of his team's 489 carries this season (41.3%).
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Harris has averaged 52.7 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Bills, 4.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In three of six games against the Bills Harris has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 14th in the NFL, conceding 109.8 yards per game.
  • The Bills have given up 19 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Harris ran for 37 yards on 11 carries, while scoring one touchdown.
  • Harris also put up 36 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has piled up 38 carries for 175 yards (58.3 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • He also has five receptions for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Harris' New England Teammates

