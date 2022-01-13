ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Rob Gronkowski in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after scoring against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Rob Gronkowski before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has 55 receptions (on 89 targets) for 802 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 12.2% (89 total) of his team's 731 passing attempts this season.
  • Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Gronkowski has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gronkowski, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles are giving up 233.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gronkowski picked up 137 yards on seven receptions (averaging 19.6 yards per grab).
  • Gronkowski has hauled in 15 passes (on 22 targets) for 275 yards (91.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Community Policy