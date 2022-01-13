Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Brandon Aiyuk in his NFL Playoffs contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) kicks the ball into the stands after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Before Brandon Aiyuk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has hauled in 56 catches for 826 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 84 times and averages 48.6 receiving yards.

Aiyuk has been the target of 16.3% (84 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Aiyuk had 73 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 22.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.

This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Rams, Aiyuk totaled 107 yards on six receptions (averaging 17.8 yards per grab).

Over his last three games, Aiyuk's 14 catches are good enough for 241 yards (80.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 18 times.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

