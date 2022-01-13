ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Travis Kelce in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Kelce's 134 targets have resulted in 92 grabs for 1,125 yards (66.2 ypg) and nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
  • Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his five matchups against the Steelers, Kelce's 49.2 receiving yards average is 19.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (68.5).
  • Kelce, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • This week Kelce will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce put together a 34-yard performance against the Broncos on four catches and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Kelce has 59 receiving yards on nine receptions (12 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

IN THIS ARTICLE
