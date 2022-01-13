ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cameron Brate in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after scoring against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Cameron Brate before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Brate's 30 grabs (57 targets) have netted him 245 yards (14.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.
  • Brate has been the target of 57 of his team's 731 passing attempts this season, or 7.8% of the target share.
  • Brate (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.5% of his team's 121 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Brate has averaged 13 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Eagles, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brate has not caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles.
  • The 233.9 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brate picked up 12 yards on two receptions.
  • Brate has 28 receiving yards on six catches (10 targets) with two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

