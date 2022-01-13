Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyreek Hill in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs head into a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 111 catches (on 159 targets) and leads the Chiefs with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.

With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Hill's 38.8 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Steelers are 29.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Steelers, Hill has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

This week Hill will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.9 yards allowed per game).

With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Hill caught one pass for two yards.

During his last three games, Hill has caught nine passes on 15 targets for 61 yards, averaging 20.3 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

