Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Deebo Samuel in his NFL Playoffs contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the ball after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Deebo Samuel for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Samuel has 77 catches on 121 targets, with a team-high 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.5% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Samuel collected zero receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Cowboys, 59.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 255.6 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams in Week 18, Samuel racked up 95 yards on four receptions (six targets).
  • Samuel has caught 16 passes on 23 targets for 317 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 105.7 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

