Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has 517 yards on 119 carries (30.4 ypg) this season, with four rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 119, or 27.6%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Edwards-Helaire's 27 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Steelers are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that game against the Steelers.
- The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 146.1 yards per game.
- This season the Steelers have conceded 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.
- In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has piled up nine carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
