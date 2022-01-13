ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has 517 yards on 119 carries (30.4 ypg) this season, with four rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 119, or 27.6%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Edwards-Helaire's 27 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Steelers are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that game against the Steelers.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 146.1 yards per game.
  • This season the Steelers have conceded 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.
  • In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has piled up nine carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

