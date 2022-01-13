Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET live on NBC. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has 517 yards on 119 carries (30.4 ypg) this season, with four rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 119, or 27.6%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Edwards-Helaire's 27 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Steelers are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown in that game against the Steelers.

The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, surrendering 146.1 yards per game.

This season the Steelers have conceded 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Broncos.

In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has piled up nine carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive