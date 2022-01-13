Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cooper Kupp in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cooper Kupp has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's team-high 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) have come via 145 receptions (191 targets), and he has 16 touchdowns.

So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his eight matchups against the Cardinals, Kupp's 75.8 receiving yards average is 22.7 less than his over/under for Monday's game (98.5).

Kupp has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers in Week 18, Kupp picked up 118 yards on seven receptions (seven targets) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Kupp has caught 23 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 107.3 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

