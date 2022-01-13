ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xELoi_0dkEGUPO00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cooper Kupp in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Kupp's team-high 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) have come via 145 receptions (191 targets), and he has 16 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 31.5% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his eight matchups against the Cardinals, Kupp's 75.8 receiving yards average is 22.7 less than his over/under for Monday's game (98.5).
  • Kupp has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers in Week 18, Kupp picked up 118 yards on seven receptions (seven targets) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Kupp has caught 23 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 107.3 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

NFL needs to make the right decision before Rams play Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face off against the Rams in the next round of the playoffs at home, and L.A. should be far from full strength. The playoffs are here and the first round is in the books. The Buccaneers and the Rams took care of business in their playoff openers, and the rematch from the regular season this weekend is sure to be a spectacular affair.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Arizona Cardinals#Minnesota Vikings#U S Bank Stadium#Espn
The Independent

Tom Brady, the Rams and the ultimate NFL gamble

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday for a place in the NFC Championship.It’s a meeting between a franchise with a hubristic approach to team building and the seven-time Super Bowl champion still relentlessly chasing glory despite seemingly settling the tiresome debate over who is the greatest quarterback of all time last year.Rams head coach Sean McVay, 35, is considerably younger than Brady, 44, but they share a philosophy in their pursuit of success.Brady rolled the dice two years ago, severing ties with Bill Belichick and their Patriots dynasty. And the gamble paid...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Cooper Kupp’s Approach to Greatness

Last spring, before Cooper Kupp turned this season into an argument for NFL history, he moved to a Portland suburb and transformed a backyard tennis court into a barn that doubled as a football laboratory. The goal: Explore the science that drives elite receivers. Dive to subterranean depths. Examine his job, and how to excel even more at it, through analytical concepts of movement. Like dynamic organisms. And uncontrolled manifolds.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Names 3 Coaches He’d Fire Mike McCarthy For

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has made it well known he wants Mike McCarthy fired. In fact, there’s three coaches in particular he’d fire McCarthy for, but his wishes are a bit far fetched. The Cowboys suffered yet another early-playoff exit last weekend in a loss to the 49ers....
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy