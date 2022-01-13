ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Van Jefferson in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) after scoring on a 29-yard touchdown reception against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Van Jefferson for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams square off against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 89 targets have led to 50 grabs for 802 yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Jefferson's 56.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Cardinals are 19.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 227.1 yards per game through the air.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cardinals defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the 49ers, Jefferson recorded two catches for 31 yards (15.5 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three outings, Jefferson has put up 100 yards (on seven grabs).

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

