ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

High-throughput determination of Hubbard U and Hund J values for transition metal oxides via linear response formalism

By Guy C. Moore, Matthew K. Horton, Alexander M. Ganose, Martin Siron, Kristin A. Persson
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

Hubbard U and Hund J values provide a measure of the self-interaction between correlated electrons, and are crucial parameters in the formalism of density functional theory with a "plus U" correction, known as DFT+U and DFT+U+J. The linear response (LR) methodology has proven to be a computationally effective and self-contained method...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Interatomic potential theory on the phase transition of charge density wave in transition metal dichalcogenides

Patterns and periods of charge density waves (CDW) in transition metal dichalcogenides exhibit complex phase diagrams that depend on pressure, temperature, metal intercalation, or chalcogen alloying. The phase diagrams have been understood in the context of phenomenological Landau free energy model, but the microscopic mechanisms underlying them are still not clear. Here, we present a new microscopic theory based on the interatomic potential, and have explicitly calculated temperature-dependent phase diagrams using the interatomic potential extracted from first-principles calculations. With detailed atomic structures, the calculated phase diagram of monolayer H-TaSe2 successfully reproduces the experimental features such as commensurate lock-in and stripe phase. Our work shows the complex behaviors of charge density wave are originated from the relatively simple structure of the interatomic potential and elucidates the role of lattice anharmonicity on the CDW phase transition.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Amplitude-dependent edge states and discrete breathers in nonlinear modulated phononic lattices

We investigate the spectral properties of one-dimensional spatially modulated nonlinear phononic lattices, and their evolution as a function of amplitude. In linear lattices, spatial stiffness modulations produce non-trivial gaps that host topological states localized at the edges of finite domains, which are reminiscent of the 2D Quantum Hall Effect. With cubic nonlinearities, we show that edge states whose eigenvalue branch remains within the gap as amplitude increases remain localized, and therefore appear to be robust with respect to amplitude. In contrast, edge states whose corresponding branch approaches the bulk bands experience delocalization transitions. These transitions are predicted through continuation studies on the linear eigenmodes as a function of amplitude, and are confirmed by direct time domain simulations on finite lattices. Through our predictions, we also observe a series of amplitude-induced localization transitions as the bulk modes detach from the nonlinear bulk bands and become discrete breathers that are localized in one or more regions of the domain. Remarkably, these transitions are independent of the size of the finite lattice. These results highlight the co-existence of topological edge states and discrete breathers in nonlinear modulated lattices. Their interplay may be exploited for amplitude-induced eigenstate transitions, for the assessment of the robustness of localized states, and as a strategy to induce discrete breathers through amplitude tuning.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A martingale approach to time-dependent and time-periodic linear response in Markov jump processes

We consider a Markov jump process on a general state space to which we apply a time-dependent weak perturbation over a finite time interval. By martingale-based stochastic calculus, under a suitable exponential moment bound for the perturbation we show that the perturbed process does not explode almost surely and we study the linear response (LR) of observables and additive functionals. When the unperturbed process is stationary, the above LR formulas become computable in terms of the steady state two-time correlation function and of the stationary distribution. Applications are discussed for birth and death processes, random walks in a confining potential, random walks in a random conductance field. We then move to a Markov jump process on a finite state space and investigate the LR of observables and additive functionals in the oscillatory steady state (hence, over an infinite time horizon), when the perturbation is time-periodic. As an application we provide a formula for the complex mobility matrix of a random walk on a discrete $d$-dimensional torus, with possibly heterogeneous jump rates.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Linear Half-Space Problems in Kinetic Theory: Abstract Formulation and Regime Transitions

Half-space problems in the kinetic theory of gases are of great importance in the study of the asymptotic behavior of solutions of boundary value problems for the Boltzmann equation for small Knudsen numbers. In this work a generally formulated half-space problem, based on generalizations of stationary half-space problems in one spatial variable for the Boltzmann equation - for hard-sphere models of monatomic single species and multicomponent mixtures - is considered. The number of conditions on the indata at the interface needed to obtain well-posedness is investigated. Exponential fast convergence is obtained "far away" from the interface. In particular, the exponential decay at regime transitions - where the number of conditions on the indata needed to obtain well-posedness changes - for linearized kinetic half-space problems related to the half-space problem of evaporation and condensation in kinetic theory are considered. The regime transitions correspond to the transition between subsonic and supersonic evaporation/condensation, or the transition between evaporation and condensation. Near the regime transitions, slowly varying modes might occur, preventing uniform exponential speed of convergence there. By imposing extra conditions on the indata at the interface, the slowly varying modes can be eliminated near a regime transition, giving rise to uniform exponential speed of convergence near the regime transition.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formalism#Throughput#Transition Metal#Hund J#U#Dft
arxiv.org

Formulations of Hydrodynamic Force in the Transition Stage of the Water Entry of Linear Wedges with Constant and Varying Speeds

There is an increasing need to develop a two-dimensional (2D) water entry model including the slamming and transition stages for the 2.5-dimensional (2.5D) method being used on the take-off and water landing of seaplanes, and for the strip theory or 2D+t theory being used on the hull slamming. Motivated by that, this paper numerically studies the transition stage of the water entry of a linear wedge with constant and varying speeds, with assumptions that the fluid is incompressible, inviscid and with negligible effects of gravity and surface tension, and the flow is irrotational. For the constant speed impact, the similitude of the declining forces of different deadrise angles in the transition stage are found by scaling the difference between the maximum values in the slamming stage and the results of steady supercavitating flow. The formulation of the hydrodynamic force is conducted based on the similitude of the declining forces in the transition stage together with the linear increasing results in the slamming stage. For the varying speed impact, the hydrodynamic force caused by the acceleration effect in the transition stage is formulated by an added mass coefficient with an averaged increase of 27.13% compared with that of slamming stage. Finally, a general expression of the hydrodynamic forces in both the slamming and transition stages is thus proposed and has good predictions in the ranges of deadrise angles from 5 deg to 70 deg for both the constant and varying speed impacts.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Theory of collective topologically-protected Majorana fermion excitations of networks of localized Majorana modes

Predictions of localized Majorana modes, and ideas for manipulating these degrees of freedom, are the two key ingredients in proposals for physical platforms for Majorana quantum computation. Several proposals envisage a scalable network of such Majorana modes coupled bilinearly to each other by quantum-mechanical mixing amplitudes. Here, we develop a theoretical framework for characterizing collective topologically-protected zero-energy Majorana fermion excitations of such networks of localized Majorana modes. A key ingredient in our work is the Gallai-Edmonds decomposition of a general graph, which we use to obtain an alternate "local" proof of a "global" result of Lov{á}sz and Anderson on the dimension of the topologically-protected null space of {\em real skew-symmetric} (or pure-imaginary hermitean) adjacency matrices of general graphs. Our approach to Lov{á}sz and Anderson's result constructs a maximally-localized basis for the said null-space from the Gallai-Edmonds decomposition of the graph. Applied to the graph of the Majorana network in question, this gives a method for characterizing basis-independent properties of these collective topologically-protected Majorana fermion excitations, and relating these properties to the correlation function of monomers in the ensemble of maximum matchings (maximally-packed dimer covers) of the corresponding network graph. Our approach can also be used to understand vacancy-induced Curie tails in generalizations (on non-bipartite lattices) of Kitaev's honeycomb model.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Electronic Defects in Metal Oxide Photocatalysts

A deep understanding of defects is essential for the optimisation of materials for solar energy conversion. This is particularly true for metal oxide photo(electro)catalysts, which typically feature high concentrations of charged point defects that are electronically active. In photovoltaic materials, except for selected dopants, defects are considered detrimental and should be eliminated to minimise charge recombination. However, photocatalysis is a more complex process where defects can play an active role, for example, by stabilising charge separation and mediating rate-limiting catalytic steps. Here, we review the behaviour of electronic defects in metal oxides, paying special attention to the principles underpinning the formation and function of trapped charges in the form of polarons. We focus on how defects alter the electronic structure, statically or transiently upon illumination, and discuss the implications of such changes in light-driven catalytic reactions. Finally, we consider the applicability of lessons learned from oxide defect chemistry to new photocatalysts based on carbon nitrides, polymers and metal halide perovskites.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Tunable Topology and Berry Curvature Dipole in Transition Metal Dichalcogenide Janus Monolayers

Janus transition metal dichalcogenides, with intrinsic mirror asymmetry, exhibit a wide array of interesting properties. In this work, we study Janus monolayers derived from WTe$_2$ using first-principles and tight-binding calculations. We discover that WSeTe and WSTe are topologically trivial, in contrast to the parent quantum spin Hall insulator WTe$_2$. Motivated by the growing interest in non-linear Hall effect, which also requires asymmetric structures, we investigate the Berry curvature and its dipole in these Janus systems and find that they exhibit strikingly large values of Berry curvature dipole, despite being in the topologically trivial phase. We track down the origin of this behaviour and put forth a low-energy massive Dirac model to understand the central features of our ab initio computations. Our predictions introduce Janus monolayers as promising new platforms for exploring as well as engineering non-linear Hall effect.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

An inequality regarding non-radiative linear waves via a geometric method

(\mathbf{T} G) (x)= \int_{\mathbb{S}^2} G(x\cdot \omega, \omega) d\omega, \quad x\in \mathbb{R}^3, \; G\in L^2(\mathbb{R}\times \mathbb{S}^2). This is the adjoint operator of the Radon transform. We manage to give an optimal $L^6$ decay estimate of $\mathbf{T} G$ near the infinity by a geometric method, if the function $G$ is compactly supported. As an application we give decay estimate of non-radiative solutions to the 3D linear wave equation in the exterior region $\{(x,t)\in \mathbb{R}^3 \times \mathbb{R}: |x|>R+|t|\}$. This kind of decay estimate is useful in the channel of energy method for wave equations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Cavity engineering of Hubbard $U$ via phonon polaritons

Pump-probe experiments have suggested the possibility to control electronic correlations by driving infrared-active phonons with resonant midinfrared laser pulses. In this work we study two possible microscopic nonlinear electron-phonon interactions behind these observations, namely coupling of the squared lattice displacement either to the electronic density or to the double occupancy. We investigate whether photon-phonon coupling to quantized light in an optical cavity enables similar control over electronic correlations. We first show that inside a dark cavity electronic interactions increase, ruling out the possibility that $T_c$ in superconductors can be enhanced via effectively decreased electron-electron repulsion through nonlinear electron-phonon coupling in a cavity. We further find that upon driving the cavity, electronic interactions decrease. Two different regimes emerge: (i) a strong coupling regime where the phonons show a delayed response at a time proportional to the inverse coupling strength, and (ii) an ultra-strong coupling regime where the response is immediate when driving the phonon polaritons resonantly. We further identify a distinctive feature in the electronic spectral function when electrons couple to phonon polaritons involving an infrared-active phonon mode, namely the splitting of the shake-off band into three bands. This could potentially be observed by angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Determining liquid crystal properties with ordinal networks and machine learning

Machine learning methods are becoming increasingly important for the development of materials science. In spite of this, the use of image analysis in the development of these systems is still recent and underexplored, especially in materials often studied via optical imaging techniques such as liquid crystals. Here we apply the recently proposed method of ordinal networks to map optical textures obtained from experimental samples of liquid crystals into complex networks and use this representation jointly with a simple statistical learning algorithm to investigate different physical properties of these materials. Our research demonstrates that ordinal networks formed by only 24 nodes encode crucial information about liquid crystal properties, thus allowing us to train simple machine learning models capable of identifying and classifying mesophase transitions, distinguishing among different doping concentrations used to induce chiral mesophases, and predicting sample temperatures with outstanding accuracy. The precision and scalability of our approach indicate it can be used to probe properties of different materials in situations involving large-scale datasets or real-time monitoring systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Edge-magnetism in Transition-metal Dichalcogenide Nanoribbons: Mean Field Theory and Determinant Quantum Monte Carlo

Edge-magnetism in zigzag transition-metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons is studied using a three-band tight-binding model with local electron-electron interactions. Both mean field theory and the unbiased, numerically exact determinant quantum Monte Carlo method are applied. Depending on the edge filling, mean field theory predicts different phases: gapped spin dimer and antiferromagnetic phases appear for two specific fillings, with a tendency towards metallic edge-ferromagnetism away from those fillings. Determinant quantum Monte Carlo simulations confirm the stability of the antiferromagnetic gapped phase at the same edge filling as mean field theory, despite being sign-problematic for other fillings. The obtained results point to edge filling as yet another key ingredient to understand the observed magnetism in nanosheets. Moreover, the filling dependent edge-magnetism gives rise to spin-polarized edge currents in zigzag nanoribbons which could be tuned through a back gate voltage, with possible applications to spintronics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Machine learning enabling high-throughput and remote operations at large-scale user facilities

Tatiana Konstantinova, Phillip M. Maffettone, Bruce Ravel, Stuart I. Campbell, Andi M. Barbour, Daniel Olds. Imaging, scattering, and spectroscopy are fundamental in understanding and discovering new functional materials. Contemporary innovations in automation and experimental techniques have led to these measurements being performed much faster and with higher resolution, thus producing vast amounts of data for analysis. These innovations are particularly pronounced at user facilities and synchrotron light sources. Machine learning (ML) methods are regularly developed to process and interpret large datasets in real-time with measurements. However, there remain conceptual barriers to entry for the facility general user community, whom often lack expertise in ML, and technical barriers for deploying ML models. Herein, we demonstrate a variety of archetypal ML models for on-the-fly analysis at multiple beamlines at the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II). We describe these examples instructively, with a focus on integrating the models into existing experimental workflows, such that the reader can easily include their own ML techniques into experiments at NSLS-II or facilities with a common infrastructure. The framework presented here shows how with little effort, diverse ML models operate in conjunction with feedback loops via integration into the existing Bluesky Suite for experimental orchestration and data management.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Domain-shift adaptation via linear transformations

A predictor, $f_A : X \to Y$, learned with data from a source domain (A) might not be accurate on a target domain (B) when their distributions are different. Domain adaptation aims to reduce the negative effects of this distribution mismatch. Here, we analyze the case where $P_A(Y\ |\ X) \neq P_B(Y\ |\ X)$, $P_A(X) \neq P_B(X)$ but $P_A(Y) = P_B(Y)$; where there are affine transformations of $X$ that makes all distributions equivalent. We propose an approach to project the source and target domains into a lower-dimensional, common space, by (1) projecting the domains into the eigenvectors of the empirical covariance matrices of each domain, then (2) finding an orthogonal matrix that minimizes the maximum mean discrepancy between the projections of both domains. For arbitrary affine transformations, there is an inherent unidentifiability problem when performing unsupervised domain adaptation that can be alleviated in the semi-supervised case. We show the effectiveness of our approach in simulated data and in binary digit classification tasks, obtaining improvements up to 48% accuracy when correcting for the domain shift in the data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A penalised piecewise-linear model for non-stationary extreme value analysis of peaks over threshold

Metocean extremes often vary systematically with covariates such as direction and season. In this work, we present non-stationary models for the size and rate of occurrence of peaks over threshold of metocean variables with respect to one- or two-dimensional covariates. The variation of model parameters with covariate is described using a piecewise-linear function in one or two dimensions defined with respect to pre-specified node locations on the covariate domain. Parameter roughness is regulated to provide optimal predictive performance, assessed using cross-validation, within a penalised likelihood framework for inference. Parameter uncertainty is quantified using bootstrap resampling. The models are used to estimate extremes of storm peak significant wave height with respect to direction and season for a site in the northern North Sea. A covariate representation based on a triangulation of the direction-season domain with six nodes gives good predictive performance. The penalised piecewise-linear framework provides a flexible representation of covariate effects at reasonable computational cost.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Adaptive Transfer Learning for Plant Phenotyping

Plant phenotyping (Guo et al. 2021; Pieruschka et al. 2019) focuses on studying the diverse traits of plants related to the plants' growth. To be more specific, by accurately measuring the plant's anatomical, ontogenetical, physiological and biochemical properties, it allows identifying the crucial factors of plants' growth in different environments. One commonly used approach is to predict the plant's traits using hyperspectral reflectance (Yendrek et al. 2017; Wang et al. 2021). However, the data distributions of the hyperspectral reflectance data in plant phenotyping might vary in different environments for different plants. That is, it would be computationally expansive to learn the machine learning models separately for one plant in different environments. To solve this problem, we focus on studying the knowledge transferability of modern machine learning models in plant phenotyping. More specifically, this work aims to answer the following questions. (1) How is the performance of conventional machine learning models, e.g., partial least squares regression (PLSR), Gaussian process regression (GPR) and multi-layer perceptron (MLP), affected by the number of annotated samples for plant phenotyping? (2) Whether could the neural network based transfer learning models improve the performance of plant phenotyping? (3) Could the neural network based transfer learning be improved by using infinite-width hidden layers for plant phenotyping?
SCIENCE
cell.com

Flash-thermochemical engineering of phase and surface activity on metal oxides

Momentary high-temperature annealing over 1,800°C in 20-ms duration. Tuning of crystal structures and direct synthesis of multi-elemental nanoparticles. Exceptional chemiresistive sensing properties with microelectromechanical systems. Momentary thermal annealing techniques based on the generation of photo-excited electrons in materials have been applied for ultrafast optical sintering in carbon, metal, and...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Bond order via cavity-mediated interactions

We numerically study the phase diagram of bosons tightly trapped in the lowest band of an optical lattice and dispersively coupled to a single-mode cavity field. The dynamics is encompassed by an extended Bose-Hubbard model. Here, the cavity-mediated interactions are described by a two-body potential term with a global range and by a correlated tunnelling term where the hopping amplitude depends on a global observable. We determine the ground state properties in one dimension by means of the density matrix renormalization group algorithm, focusing in particular on the effects due to the correlated tunnelling. The latter is responsible for the onset of bond order. We discuss the resulting phases for different geometries that correspond to different relative strengths of the correlated tunnelling coefficient. We finally analyze the scaling of entanglement entropy in the gapless bond ordered phases that appear entirely due to global interactions and determine the corresponding central charges.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Tisane: Authoring Statistical Models via Formal Reasoning from Conceptual and Data Relationships

Proper statistical modeling incorporates domain theory about how concepts relate and details of how data were measured. However, data analysts currently lack tool support for recording and reasoning about domain assumptions, data collection, and modeling choices in an integrated manner, leading to mistakes that can compromise scientific validity. For instance, generalized linear mixed-effects models (GLMMs) help answer complex research questions, but omitting random effects impairs the generalizability of results. To address this need, we present Tisane, a mixed-initiative system for authoring generalized linear models with and without mixed-effects. Tisane introduces a study design specification language for expressing and asking questions about relationships between variables. Tisane contributes an interactive compilation process that represents relationships in a graph, infers candidate statistical models, and asks follow-up questions to disambiguate user queries to construct a valid model. In case studies with three researchers, we find that Tisane helps them focus on their goals and assumptions while avoiding past mistakes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spectrum of Single-Photon Scattering in a Strong-Coupling Hybrid Optomechanical System

We analyze theoretically the single-photon excitation and transmission spectra of a strong-coupling hybrid optomechanics, where a two-level system (TLS) is coupled to the mechanical resonator (MR), generating the Jaynes-Cummings-type polariton doublets. In our model, both the optomichanical coupling and the TLS-MR coupling are strong. In this parameter region, the polaron-assisted excitation and reemission processes can strongly affect the single-photon excitation and output spectra of the cavity. We find that the fine structure around each sideband can be used to characterize the TLS-MR and the effective TLS-photon couplings, even at single-quantum level. Thus, the spectrum structures may make it possible to sensitively probe the quantum nature of a macroscopic mechanical element. We further provide a possible approach for tomographic reconstruction of the state of a TLS, utilizing the single-photon transmission spectra.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy